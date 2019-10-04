Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.    FLXN

FLEXION THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(FLXN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Flexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FLXN) today announced equity inducement grants to 13 new employees consisting of an aggregate of 80,550 stock options and 13,425 restricted stock units. The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved the grants with an effective date of October 1, 2019. The stock options and restricted stock units were granted as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options have an exercise price of $13.47 per share and vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and 1/48 of the shares vesting monthly thereafter, subject to the new employee's continued service relationship with the Company.

The restricted stock units vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on each annual anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date, subject to the new employee’s continued service relationship with the Company.  

The stock options and restricted stock units are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's 2013 Equity Incentive Plan and a stock option or restricted stock unit agreement, as applicable, covering the grant.

About Flexion Therapeutics
Flexion Therapeutics (Nasdaq:FLXN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, local therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis, a type of degenerative arthritis. The company's core values are focus, ingenuity, tenacity, transparency and fun. For the past three years, Flexion has been named one of the Best Places to Work by the Boston Business Journal, and Flexion was also recognized as a Top Place to Work in Massachusetts by The Boston Globe in 2017 and 2018.

Contact:
Scott Young
Vice President, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.
T: 781-305-7194
syoung@flexiontherapeutics.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FLEXION THERAPEUTICS, INC.
04:31pFlexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635..
GL
10/03FLEXION THERAPEUTICS : Former NY Yankees Outfielder Chris Dickerson Teams Up Wit..
AQ
10/02Former NY Yankees Outfielder Chris Dickerson Teams Up With Flexion Therapeuti..
GL
10/01FLEXION THERAPEUTICS : to Present at the 2019 Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa
AQ
09/30FLEXION THERAPEUTICS : to Present at the 2019 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa
AQ
09/23Flexion Therapeutics Sponsors a Memorial to the Victims of the Opioid Crisis ..
GL
09/09Flexion Therapeutics and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announce Flexion's Acquisition..
GL
09/09FLEXION THERAPEUTICS : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635
AQ
09/06Flexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635..
GL
08/28Flexion Therapeutics to Present at the Wells Fargo Securities 2019 Healthcare..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70,1 M
EBIT 2019 -139 M
Net income 2019 -150 M
Debt 2019 41,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,39x
P/E ratio 2020 -5,43x
EV / Sales2019 7,81x
EV / Sales2020 4,55x
Capitalization 506 M
Chart FLEXION THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLEXION THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 25,78  $
Last Close Price 13,29  $
Spread / Highest target 171%
Spread / Average Target 94,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael D. Clayman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick J. Mahaffy Chairman
David A. Arkowitz Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Neil Bodick Chief Scientific Officer
Scott D. Kelley Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLEXION THERAPEUTICS, INC.17.40%522
GILEAD SCIENCES-0.51%80 268
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS2.89%43 547
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-24.84%30 354
GENMAB23.98%13 196
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.25.93%8 252
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group