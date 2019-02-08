Flexion Therapeutics to Ring Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on Tuesday, February 12

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FLXN) announced today that it has been invited to ring the Nasdaq opening bell on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the company’s initial public offering (IPO). Michael Clayman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will deliver opening remarks at 9:24 a.m. followed by the bell ringing at 9:30 a.m. ET, signifying the start of the day's trading session.



“Ringing the Nasdaq opening bell on the fifth anniversary of our IPO serves as a poignant reminder of just how much Flexion has grown and evolved over the past five years,” said Dr. Clayman. “As we celebrate this milestone, we extend our deepest thanks and gratitude to the employees, Board members and shareholders who have supported us in our mission of making a meaningful difference in the lives of patients confronting musculoskeletal conditions.”

The opening bell ceremony can be seen live at https://livestream.com/nasdaq/live and on the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower at 43rd and Broadway in New York, NY.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics (Nasdaq:FLXN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, local therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis, a type of degenerative arthritis. The company's core values are focus, ingenuity, tenacity, transparency and fun. For the past two years, Flexion has been named one of the Best Places to Work by the Boston Business Journal, and a Top Place to Work in Massachusetts by The Boston Globe.

