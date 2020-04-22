Flexopack Societe Anonyme Commercial and Industrial Plastics : FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020

Log in
04/22/2020 | 10:53am EDT

In the context of the correct, reliable and timely information of the investors and according to articles 4.1.2. and 4.1.3.15.1 of the Athens Exchange Rulebook (hereinafter the «Rulebook»), the company « FLEXOPACK SOCIETE ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS COMPANY » (hereinafter the «Company») announces the Financial Calendar for 2020 as follows:

-Release Date of Fiscal Year 2019 (1.1.2019-31.12.2019) Annual Financial Statements and Annual Financial Report: Friday, 24 April 2020 (after the market close of the Athens Stock Exchange).

Annual Financial Statements and Annual Financial Report will be also available on the Company site www.flexopack.com and on the HELEX site www.helex.gr

-Date of financial analysts Annual Briefing via teleconference, according to article 4.1.3.15.2 of the Rulebook, presenting Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results: Thursday, 30 April 2020 at 14.00 local time.

-Date of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders: Friday, 26 June 2020.

-Year 2019 ex-dividend date: Monday, 13 July 2020.

-Shareholders entitled to the year 2019 dividend: Tuesday, 14 July 2020.

-First day of payment of the year 2019 dividend: Monday, 20 July 2020.

The Company is eligible to amend the above dates under the condition that investors are timely informed in accordance with the provisions of Rulebook.

Koropi, 22nd of April 2020

Disclaimer

Flexopack SA published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 14:52:04 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Georgios Spyridonos Ginosatis Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anastasios A. Lymberopoulos Chief Financial Officer
Stamatis Spyridonos Ginosatis Vice Chairman & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Asimina D. Ginosati Executive Director
Nikolaos E. Reggos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLEXOPACK SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS COMPANY-2.82%88
APTARGROUP, INC.-8.22%6 903
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-24.28%4 761
FP CORPORATION2.55%3 094
SCIENTEX-1.70%951
ESSEL PROPACK LIMITED-1.86%713
