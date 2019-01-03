FlexShopper Appoints Howard Dvorkin to Board of Directors

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq: FPAY) (“FlexShopper” or the “Company”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and LTO payment solution provider, today announced the appointment of Mr. Howard Dvorkin to the Company’s Board of Directors.



Mr. Dvorkin brings a wide range of experience and expertise to FlexShopper’s Board of Directors. He has focused his professional endeavors in the consumer finance, technology, media and real estate industries, creating and growing successful businesses in these sectors including Consolidated Credit, PowerWallet, Start Fresh Today and Lifestyle Magazines. His consumer finance experience has led him to be a highly-regarded debt and credit expert, playing an instrumental role in drafting both state and federal legislation. He also currently serves as Chairman of debt.com. Mr. Dvorkin graduated from the University of Miami with a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Accounting from American University. He is currently listed in the Marquis Who’s Who in the Finance Industry and is part of the premier group of CPAs that are recognized with the Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designation.

Brad Bernstein, CEO of FlexShopper commented, “We are pleased to welcome Howard to our Board of Directors. Howard’s extensive background in consumer finance, combined with his entrepreneurial experience, will be of value to our Board and Company.”

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper is a leader in the virtual lease-to-own (“LTO”) market, which represents transactions occurring outside of traditional brick and mortar rent-to-own stores. Since December 2013, we have developed a business that provides brand name electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to consumers on an LTO basis through an e-commerce marketplace and patented LTO payment method. FlexShopper also provides LTO technology platforms to retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers who want to acquire their products, but do not have sufficient cash or credit. FlexShopper approves consumers utilizing its proprietary consumer screening model, collects from consumers under an LTO contract and funds the LTO transactions by paying merchants for the goods.

