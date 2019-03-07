Log in
FlexShopper Inc. Schedules 2018 Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

03/07/2019 | 09:06am EST

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq:FPAY) (“FlexShopper” or the “Company”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and LTO payment solution provider, announced today that it intends to release its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 after the market closes on Monday, March 11, 2019. The Company intends to hold a conference call to discuss those results the next day, March 12th, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. 

Conference Call Details
Date: Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
 
Participant Dial-In Numbers: 
Domestic callers: 877-407-3944
International callers: 412-902-0038

Access by Webcast

The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the “Investor” section of the Company’s website at www.flexshopper.com or by clicking on the conference call link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/fpay/mediaframe/29063/indexl.html.  An audio replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website.

About FlexShopper
FlexShopper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY), is a financial and technology company that provides brand name electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its e-commerce marketplace (www.FlexShopper.com) and patent pending LTO payment method. FlexShopper also provides LTO technology platforms to retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers that want to acquire their products, but do not have sufficient cash or credit. FlexShopper approves consumers utilizing its proprietary consumer screening model, collects from consumers under an LTO contract and funds the LTO transactions by paying merchants for the goods.

Contact:
Jeremy Hellman
Senior Associate
The Equity Group
212-836-9626
jhellman@equityny.com

FlexShopper, Inc.
Investor Relations
ir@flexshopper.com

FlexShopper-logo.gif


© GlobeNewswire 2019
