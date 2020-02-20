Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  FlexShopper, Inc.    FPAY

FLEXSHOPPER, INC.

(FPAY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FlexShopper Inc. Schedules 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 08:31am EST

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq:FPAY) (“FlexShopper” or the “Company”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and LTO payment solution provider, announced today that it intends to release its financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 after the market closes on Monday, March 2, 2020. The Company intends to hold a conference call to discuss those results the next day, March 3rd at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. 

Conference Call Details

Date:                           Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Time:                           9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Domestic callers:                    877-407-3944

International callers:               412-902-0038

Access by Webcast

The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the “Investor” section of the Company’s website at www.flexshopper.com or by clicking on the conference call link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/fpay/mediaframe/35941/indexl.html.  An audio replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website.

About FlexShopper
FlexShopper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY), is a financial and technology company that provides brand name electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its e-commerce marketplace (www.FlexShopper.com) and patent pending LTO payment method. FlexShopper also provides LTO technology platforms to retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers that want to acquire their products, but do not have sufficient cash or credit. FlexShopper approves consumers utilizing its proprietary consumer screening model, collects from consumers under an LTO contract and funds the LTO transactions by paying merchants for the goods.

Contact:
Jeremy Hellman
Vice President
The Equity Group
212-836-9626
jhellman@equityny.com

FlexShopper, Inc.
Investor Relations
ir@flexshopper.com
FlexShopper Inc.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
08:31aFlexShopper Inc. Schedules 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results..
GL
02/14FlexShopper Announces Completion of Warrant Exchange Offer; Remaining Outstan..
GL
02/05FlexShopper Announces Preliminary Results of its Warrant Exchange Offer
GL
01/28FlexShopper Reminds Warrantholders That the Offer to Exchange Public Warrants..
GL
01/06FlexShopper Commences Offer to Exchange Common Stock for any and all Outstand..
GL
01/06FLEXSHOPPER, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stateme..
AQ
2019FLEXSHOPPER, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Modific..
AQ
2019FLEXSHOPPER : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
2019FlexShopper Reports 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results; Net Revenues of $22..
GL
2019FLEXSHOPPER : Schedules 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 89,5 M
EBIT 2019 4,29 M
Net income 2019 -2,61 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -20,1x
P/E ratio 2020 35,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,67x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,50x
Capitalization 59,5 M
Chart FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
Duration : Period :
FlexShopper, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,17  $
Last Close Price 2,82  $
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard R. House Chief Executive Officer
Brad Mitchell Bernstein President & Director
Howard S. Dvorkin Chairman
Harold Russell Heiser Chief Financial Officer
Carl Pradelli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLEXSHOPPER, INC.14.62%60
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.-7.30%10 605
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION-1.77%7 951
AAVAS FINANCIERS LIMITED-1.00%2 146
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND) PCL--.--%1 322
MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED-7.86%624
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group