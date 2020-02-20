FlexShopper Inc. Schedules 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results Conference Call

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq:FPAY) (“FlexShopper” or the “Company”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and LTO payment solution provider, announced today that it intends to release its financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 after the market closes on Monday, March 2, 2020. The Company intends to hold a conference call to discuss those results the next day, March 3rd at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Domestic callers: 877-407-3944

International callers: 412-902-0038

Access by Webcast

The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the “Investor” section of the Company’s website at www.flexshopper.com or by clicking on the conference call link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/fpay/mediaframe/35941/indexl.html . An audio replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of FlexShopper, Inc. ( FPAY ), is a financial and technology company that provides brand name electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its e-commerce marketplace ( www.FlexShopper.com ) and patent pending LTO payment method. FlexShopper also provides LTO technology platforms to retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers that want to acquire their products, but do not have sufficient cash or credit. FlexShopper approves consumers utilizing its proprietary consumer screening model, collects from consumers under an LTO contract and funds the LTO transactions by paying merchants for the goods.

Contact:

Jeremy Hellman

Vice President

The Equity Group

212-836-9626

jhellman@equityny.com