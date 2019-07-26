Log in
FlexShopper Inc. Schedules 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

07/26/2019 | 11:30am EDT

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq:FPAY) (“FlexShopper” or the “Company”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and LTO payment solution provider, announced today that it intends to release its financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019 after the market closes on Monday, August 12, 2019. The Company intends to hold a conference call to discuss those results the next day, August 13th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. 

Conference Call Details
  
Date:Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Time:10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
  
Participant Dial-In Numbers:
  
Domestic callers:877-407-3944
International callers:412-902-0038
  


Access by Webcast

The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the “Investor” section of the Company’s website at www.flexshopper.com or by clicking on the conference call link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/fpay/mediaframe/31688/indexl.html.  An audio replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website.

About FlexShopper
FlexShopper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY), is a financial and technology company that provides brand name electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its e-commerce marketplace (www.FlexShopper.com) and patent pending LTO payment method. FlexShopper also provides LTO technology platforms to retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers that want to acquire their products, but do not have sufficient cash or credit. FlexShopper approves consumers utilizing its proprietary consumer screening model, collects from consumers under an LTO contract and funds the LTO transactions by paying merchants for the goods.

Contact:
Jeremy Hellman
Vice President
The Equity Group
212-836-9626
jhellman@equityny.com

FlexShopper, Inc.
Investor Relations
ir@flexshopper.com
FlexShopper Inc.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
