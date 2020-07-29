FlexShopper Inc. Schedules 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call
07/29/2020 | 11:16am EDT
BOCA RATON, Fla., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq:FPAY) (“FlexShopper” or the “Company”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and LTO payment solution provider, announced today that it intends to release its financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020 after the market closes on Monday, August 10, 2020. The Company intends to hold a conference call to discuss those results the next day, August 11th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
About FlexShopper FlexShopper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY), is a financial and technology company that provides brand name electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its e-commerce marketplace (www.FlexShopper.com) and patent pending LTO payment method. FlexShopper also provides LTO technology platforms to retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers that want to acquire their products, but do not have sufficient cash or credit. FlexShopper approves consumers utilizing its proprietary consumer screening model, collects from consumers under an LTO contract and funds the LTO transactions by paying merchants for the goods.
Contact: Jeremy Hellman Vice President The Equity Group 212-836-9626 jhellman@equityny.com