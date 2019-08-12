Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  FlexShopper Inc    FPAY

FLEXSHOPPER INC

(FPAY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

FlexShopper Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results; Net Lease Revenues Rose 51.9% with Adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq: FPAY) (“FlexShopper” or the “Company”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and LTO payment solution provider, today announced its financial results for both the second quarter and first six months of 2019, highlighted by continued growth in originations, revenues and Adjusted EBITDA. 

Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 vs. Quarter Ended June 30, 20181:

  • Net lease revenues and fees1 increased 51.9% to $19.9 million from $13.1 million.
  • FlexShopper originated 29,252 gross leases, up 24.6% from 23,474.
  • Gross lease originations increased $4.0 million, an increase of 43.4%, to $13.2 million from $9.2 million.
  • The average origination value increased to $452 from $393.
  • Net loss decreased to $(0.3) million compared with net loss of $(2.0) million.
  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders declined to $(0.9) million, or $(0.05) per diluted share, compared to $(2.6) million, or $(0.48) per diluted share.
  • Gross Profit increased 37.9% to $5.9 million from $4.3 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $1.7 million compared to ($0.4) million.

Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 vs. Six Months Ended June 30, 20181:

  • Net lease revenues and fees rose 52.8% to $41.7 million from $27.3 million.
  • Lease originations increased from 45,517 to 59,245, for an increase of of 30.2%.
  • Gross lease originations increased $9.3 million, an increase of 50.5%, to $27.7 million from $18.4 million.
  • The average origination value advanced to $467 versus $404.
  • Net income posted positive at $0.2 million compared to a net loss of $(4.3) million.
  • Net loss attributable to common shareholders decreased to $(1.0) million or $(0.06) per diluted share, compared to $(5.5) million, or $(1.03) per diluted share.
  • Gross Profit increased 53.9% to $12.8 million from $8.3 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA2 grew to $4.1 million compared to $(1.3) million.

1 Beginning with Q1 2019 financial results, the Company adopted a new accounting standard which requires revenues to be reported net of bad debt expense.  The Company has retroactively adopted the provisions of the new accounting standard to prior periods in order to provide an accurate comparison.
2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the definitions and reconciliations of this measure under “Non-GAAP Measures.”

Q2 2019 Highlights and Recent Developments

  • Continued growth in originations. FlexShopper originated 29,252 gross leases in Q2 2019, representing an increase of 24.6% compared with the prior year period.  Growth continued to be driven by the combination of repeat customer activity, along with strong growth in the Company’s B2B channel.
     
  • Lease originations through third-party retail stores, the Company’s B2B channel, increased 776% compared to the same period last year. In addition, retail store lease originations increased from 6.7% of total originations in the second quarter of 2018 to 24.5% of originations in the second quarter of 2019.  Leases acquired through the Company’s B2B retail channel have significantly lower acquisition costs than the Company’s direct to consumer, or B2C, channel.
     
  • The Company’s average cost to acquire a new customer continued to decrease in the second quarter of 2019, reaching a new quarterly low of $58, compared to $167 for the same period in 2018. The Company continues to optimize its marketing expense, which declined from $1.3 million in Q2 2018 to $0.3 million in Q2 2019.  For the six months ended June 30, 2019, marketing expense was $1.2 million compared with $2.4 million in the same period last year.
     
  • Completed roll-outs with two B2B partners. During Q2, the Company completed the rollout of its integrationless, mobile app-based LTO checkout option at more than 560 additional retail locations between two new retail partners.
     
  • Business model continuing to gain leverage.  Gross Profit increased 37.9% during Q2 2019 resulting in $712,038 of operating income compared to an operating loss of $929,568 for the same period last year. Gross Profit increased 53.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 resulting in operating income of $2.4 million compared to an operating loss of $2.3 million for the same period last year. 

Brad Bernstein, CEO, commented on the Company’s success, saying “Following strong first quarter results, we are very pleased to record another quarter of solidly-positive Adjusted EBITDA.  All of our channels are contributing to our lease origination growth and we are particularly excited about our recent accelerated growth in our B2B in-store channel. Omnichannel growth, combined with our strong repeat business, continues to translate into increases in Gross Profit, which is growing at a faster rate than our expenses; this has led to our improved bottom line performance and illustrates the operating leverage of our model. We are very focused on efficiently increasing lease originations across all of our channels which ultimately enhances the leverage in our business.”

2019 Outlook

The Company is updating its guidance for 2019.

 Current GuidancePrevious Guidance
2019 Gross Lease Originations> $72 million> $70 million
2019 Gross Revenue> $112 million> $110 million
2019 Gross Profit> $26.5 million> $25.5 million
2019 Adjusted EBITDA> $5.0 million> $4.0 million
   

The Company's guidance for Gross Lease Originations, Gross Revenue, Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA are forward-looking statements. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the anticipated targets. There can be no assurance the Company will meet these financial projections. See the cautionary information about forward-looking statements in the "Forward-Looking Statements" section of this press release. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the definition of this measure under “Non-GAAP Measures,” but note that information reconciling forward-looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Details

Date:         Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Time: 10:00 a.m., Eastern time
   
Participant Dial-In Numbers:
Domestic callers: (877) 407-3944
International callers: (412) 902-0038
   

Access by Webcast

The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the “Investor” section of the Company’s website at www.flexshopper.com or by clicking on the conference call link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/fpay/mediaframe/31688/indexl.html.  An audio replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website.

FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)

  For the three months ended
June 30,		  For the six months ended
June 30,		 
  2019  2018  2019  2018 
             
Revenues:            
Lease revenues and fees, net $19,901,156  $13,104,990  $41,685,935  $27,266,568 
Lease merchandise sold  763,184   487,830   1,709,802   1,102,348 
Total revenues  20,664,340   13,592,820   43,395,737   28,368,916 
                 
Costs and expenses:                
Cost of lease revenues, consisting of depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise  14,260,308   8,987,412   29,538,247   19,395,158 
Cost of lease merchandise sold  498,838   324,705   1,063,845   658,468 
Marketing  314,229   1,260,237   1,162,775   2,429,187 
Salaries and benefits  2,037,081   2,031,788   3,795,168   4,211,164 
Operating expenses  2,841,846   1,918,246   5,438,128   3,957,184 
Total costs and expenses  19,952,302   14,522,388   40,998,163   30,651,161 
                 
Operating income/(loss)  712,038   (929,568)  2,397,574   (2,282,245)
                 
Interest expense including amortization of debt issuance costs  1,021,984   1,045,338   2,203,977   1,979,005 
Net income/(loss)  (309,946)  (1,974,906)  193,597   (4,261,250)
                 
Dividends on Series 2 Convertible Preferred Shares  609,282   604,824   1,218,450   1,208,504 
Net loss attributable to common shareholders $(919,228) $(2,579,730) $(1,024,853) $(5,469,754)
                 
Basic and diluted (loss) per common share:                
Net loss $(0.05) $(0.48) $(0.06) $(1.03)
                 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES:                
Basic and diluted  17,666,193   5,368,390   17,658,562   5,331,445 
                 

FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  June 30,  December 31, 
  2019  2018 
  (unaudited)    
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS:      
Cash $2,791,829  $6,141,210 
Accounts receivable, net  6,897,421   6,375,963 
Prepaid expenses  517,139   317,160 
Lease merchandise, net  24,425,167   32,364,697 
Total current assets  34,631,556   45,199,030 
         
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net  5,266,219   3,336,664 
         
OTHER ASSETS, net  129,884   90,621 
  $40,027,659  $48,626,315 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Current portion of loan payable under credit agreement to beneficial shareholder net of $0 at 2019 and $167,483 at 2018 of unamortized issuance costs $-  $14,252,717 
Accounts payable  2,571,890   8,317,216 
Accrued payroll and related taxes  364,659   393,095 
Promissory notes to related parties net of $13,333 at 2019 and $0 at 2018 of unamortized issuance costs  1,053,114   1,814,771 
Accrued expenses  799,468   1,335,505 
Lease liability - current portion  224,998   - 
Total current liabilities  5,014,129   26,113,304 
         
Loan payable under credit agreement to beneficial shareholder net of $226,963 at 2019 and $164,752 at 2018 of unamortized issuance costs and current portion  20,480,678   14,020,335 
Promissory notes to related parties net of $33,103 at 2019 and $0 at 2018 of unamortized issuance costs and current portion  3,716,896   - 
Lease liabilities less current portion  1,734,564   - 
Total liabilities  30,946,267   40,133,639 
         
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Series 1 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 250,000 shares, issued and outstanding 171,191 shares at 2019 and 239,405 shares at 2018 at $5.00 stated value  855,955   1,197,025 
Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 25,000 shares, issued and outstanding 21,952 shares at $1,000 stated value  21,952,000   21,952,000 
Common stock, $0.0001 par value- authorized 40,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 17,666,193 shares at 2019 and 17,579,870 shares at 2018  1,767   1,758 
Additional paid in capital  34,810,668   34,074,488 
Accumulated deficit  (48,538,998)  (48,732,595)
Total stockholders’ equity  9,081,392   8,492,676 
  $40,027,659  $48,626,315 
         

FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
(unaudited)

  2019  2018 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:      
Net income/(loss) $193,597  $(4,261,250)
Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to net cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise  29,538,247   19,395,158 
Other depreciation and amortization  1,237,143   1,191,510 
Compensation expense related to issuance of stock options and warrants  371,972   72,481 
Provision for doubtful accounts  15,774,830   10,658,805 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  (16,296,288)  (10,504,020)
Prepaid expenses and other  (198,666)  (60,167)
Lease merchandise  (21,598,717)  (15,786,419)
Security deposits  (40,801)  - 
Accounts payable  (5,745,326)  (3,188,174)
Accrued payroll and related taxes  (28,436)  (38,832)
Accrued expenses  (511,712)  108,198 
Net cash used in operating activities  (2,695,843)  (2,412,710)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized software costs  (1,105,122)  (1,021,551)
Net cash used in investing activities  (1,105,122)  (1,021,551)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Refund of equity issuance related costs  23,147   - 
Proceeds from exercise of warrants  -   1,750 
Proceeds from promissory notes, net of fees  3,440,000   3,465,000 
Repayment of promissory note  (500,000  - 
Proceeds from loan payable under credit agreement  1,358,343   3,550,000 
Repayment of loan payable under credit agreement  (9,255,988)  (6,420,852)
Repayment of installment loan  (5,604)  (5,604)
Debt issuance related costs  -   (69,000)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities  (4,940,102)  521,294 
         
DECREASE IN CASH  (3,349,381)  (2,912,967)
         
CASH, beginning of period  6,141,210   4,968,915 
         
CASH, end of period $2,791,829  $2,055,948 
         
Supplemental cash flow information:        
Interest paid $1,936,218  $1,422,484 
Non-cash financing activities:        
Conversion of preferred stock to common stock $341,070   - 
         

Non-GAAP Measures

We regularly review a number of metrics, including the following key metrics, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, stock-based compensation, taxes, depreciation (other than depreciation of leased inventory), amortization, and one-time or non-recurring items.  We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides us with an understanding of one aspect of earnings before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes. 

Key performance metrics for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were as follows:

  Three months ended
June 30,		       
  2019  2018  $ Change  % Change 
Adjusted EBITDA:            
Net income/(loss) $(309,946) $(1,974,906) $1,664,960   84.3 
Amortization of debt costs  58,569   160,903   (102,334)  (63.6)
Other amortization and depreciation  593,605   462,530   131,075   28.3 
Interest expense  963,415   884,435   78,980   8.9 
Stock compensation  303,243   22,779   280,464   1,231.2 
Non-recurring product/infrastructure expenses  134,814   -   134,814   - 
Adjusted EBITDA $1,743,699  $(444,259) $2,187,958   - 
                 

Key performance metrics for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were as follows:

  Six months ended
June 30,		       
  2019  2018  $ Change  % Change 
Adjusted EBITDA:            
Net income/(loss) $193,597  $(4,261,250) $4,454,847   - 
Amortization of debt costs  118,834   293,307   (174,473)  (59.5)
Other amortization and depreciation  1,118,308   898,204   220,104   24.5 
Interest expense  2,085,143   1,685,698   399,445   23.7 
Stock compensation  328,772   72,481   256,291   353.6 
Non recurring product/infrastructure expenses  227,111   -   227,111   - 
Adjusted EBITDA $4,071,765  $(1,311,560) $5,156,214   - 
                 

The Company refers to Adjusted EBITDA in the above tables as the Company uses this measure to evaluate operating performance and to make strategic decisions about the Company.  Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides relevant and useful information which is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in its industry in assessing performance. 

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc. is a financial and technology company that provides brand name electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its e-commerce marketplace (www.FlexShopper.com) as well as its patented and patent pending systems. FlexShopper also provides LTO technology platforms to retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers that want to acquire their products, but do not have sufficient cash or credit. FlexShopper approves consumers utilizing its proprietary consumer screening model, collects from consumers under an LTO contract and funds the LTO transactions by paying merchants for the goods.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include the Company’s financial guidance for fiscal year 2019 appearing under “2019 Outlook” above. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of lease originations during the holiday season; the expansion of our lease-to-own program; expectations concerning our partnerships with retail partners; investments in, and the success of, our underwriting technology and risk analytics platform; our ability to collect payments due from customers; expected future operating results; and expectations concerning our business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: our limited operating history, limited cash and history of losses; our ability to obtain adequate financing to fund our business operations in the future; the failure to successfully manage and grow our FlexShopper.com e-commerce platform; our ability to maintain compliance with financial covenants under our credit agreement; our dependence on the success of our third-party retail partners and our continued relationships with them; our compliance with various federal, state and local laws and regulations, including those related to consumer protection; the failure to protect the integrity and security of customer and employee information; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and FlexShopper assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by U.S. federal securities laws.

Contact:
Jeremy Hellman
Vice President
The Equity Group
212-836-9626
jhellman@equityny.com

FlexShopper, Inc.
Investor Relations
ir@flexshopper.com

FlexShopper, Inc.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FLEXSHOPPER INC
04:16pFlexShopper Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results; Net Lease Revenues..
GL
07/26FlexShopper Inc. Schedules 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference C..
GL
07/05FLEXSHOPPER, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/02FlexShopper, Inc. Regains Nasdaq Listing Compliance
GL
06/28FLEXSHOPPER, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statem..
AQ
06/27FLEXSHOPPER : Issues Originations and Retail Update
AQ
06/26FlexShopper, Inc. Issues Originations and Retail Update
GL
06/10FlexShopper, Inc. to Present at Oppenheimer & Co.'s 19th Annual Consumer Grow..
GL
05/22FLEXSHOPPER : Receives Extension for Nasdaq Listing Compliance
AQ
05/21FLEXSHOPPER, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 86,3 M
EBIT 2019 3,08 M
Net income 2019 -4,15 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 138%
P/E ratio 2019 -7,45x
P/E ratio 2020 6,73x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,36x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,27x
Capitalization 30,9 M
Chart FLEXSHOPPER INC
Duration : Period :
FlexShopper Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLEXSHOPPER INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,00  $
Last Close Price 1,75  $
Spread / Highest target 71,4%
Spread / Average Target 71,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 71,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brad Mitchell Bernstein Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Harold Russell Heiser CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Carl Pradelli Independent Director
Thomas Scott King Independent Director
James D. Allen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLEXSHOPPER INC129.69%31
ORIX CORPORATION-4.80%18 189
ALLY FINANCIAL INC40.56%12 435
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP.23.85%8 968
ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.66.64%1 216
RATCHTHANI LEASING PUBLIC COMPANY LTD.--.--%865
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group