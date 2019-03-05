Flexsteel Industries : Announces Quarterly Dividend

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXS) … The Board of Directors of
Flexsteel Industries, Inc. declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per
share, payable March 29, 2019 to shareholders of record as of March 15,
2019.
Flexsteel has paid cash dividends on its common stock each year since
1938. This is the 309th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.
The Company believes that its cash flow and operating income levels
support the dividend.
Flexsteel Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries (the “Company”) incorporated
in 1929 celebrated its 125th anniversary of the Company’s founding in
1893. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. is one of the oldest and largest
manufacturers, importers and marketers of residential and contract
upholstered and wooden furniture products in the United States. Over the
generations, the Company has built a committed retail and consumer
following based on its patented, guaranteed-for-life Blue Steel Spring™
– the all-riveted, high-carbon, steel-banded seating platform that gives
upholstered and leather furniture the strength and comfort to last a
lifetime.
With offerings for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle,
marine and office, the Company distributes its furniture throughout the
United States & Canada through the Company’s sales force and various
independent representatives. Additional information about Flexsteel can
be found at www.flexsteel.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005993/en/