Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Flexsteel Industries, Inc.    FLXS

FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.

(FLXS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 03/05 10:00:14 pm
25.1600 USD   +0.36%
04:43pFLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
02/04FLEXSTEEL : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/04FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. : Reports Second Quarter Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Flexsteel Industries : Announces Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 04:43pm EST

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXS) … The Board of Directors of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, payable March 29, 2019 to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2019.

Flexsteel has paid cash dividends on its common stock each year since 1938. This is the 309th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. The Company believes that its cash flow and operating income levels support the dividend.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries (the “Company”) incorporated in 1929 celebrated its 125th anniversary of the Company’s founding in 1893. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. is one of the oldest and largest manufacturers, importers and marketers of residential and contract upholstered and wooden furniture products in the United States. Over the generations, the Company has built a committed retail and consumer following based on its patented, guaranteed-for-life Blue Steel Spring™ – the all-riveted, high-carbon, steel-banded seating platform that gives upholstered and leather furniture the strength and comfort to last a lifetime.

With offerings for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine and office, the Company distributes its furniture throughout the United States & Canada through the Company’s sales force and various independent representatives. Additional information about Flexsteel can be found at www.flexsteel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.
04:43pFLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
02/06FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
02/05FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8..
AQ
02/04FLEXSTEEL : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/04FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. : Reports Second Quarter Results
BU
02/01FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial ..
AQ
01/15FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/10FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES : Appoints William S. Creekmuir to its Board of Directors
BU
2018FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2018FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES : Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635..
BU
More news
Chart FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Flexsteel Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jerald K. Dittmer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas M. Levine Chairman
Marcus D. Hamilton CFO, Secretary & Treasurer
Eric S. Rangen Director
Jeffrey T. Bertsch Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.13.81%198
JASON FURNITURE HANGZHOU CO LTD24.11%3 493
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL INC43.79%3 200
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO LTD--.--%2 578
GUANGZHOU SHANGPIN HOME COLLECTION COLTD--.--%2 373
HANSSEM CO LTD--.--%1 879
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.