Flexsteel Industries, Inc. : Announces Date for the Release of Fiscal Year 2018 Operating Results

08/18/2018 | 12:04am CEST

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) announces that its operating results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 will be released on Thursday, August 23, 2018, after the market closes.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa, and was incorporated in 1929. Flexsteel is a designer, manufacturer, importer and marketer of quality upholstered and wood furniture for residential, recreational vehicle, commercial office, hospitality and healthcare markets. All products are distributed nationally.


© Business Wire 2018
