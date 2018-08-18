Flexsteel Industries, Inc. : Announces Date for the Release of Fiscal Year 2018 Operating Results

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) announces that its operating
results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 will be released on
Thursday, August 23, 2018, after the market closes.
Flexsteel Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa, and was
incorporated in 1929. Flexsteel is a designer, manufacturer, importer
and marketer of quality upholstered and wood furniture for residential,
recreational vehicle, commercial office, hospitality and healthcare
markets. All products are distributed nationally.
