Flight Centre Travel : FLT Dividend/Distribution (23/08/18)

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

(a) Where a shareholder has provided the registry with AUD, NZD, GBP & USD bank details, payment will be made in the applicable currency by direct credit.

(b) Where a shareholder has provided the registry with CAD & ZAR bank details, shareholder will receive an AUD equivalent payment in their local currency by direct credit.

(c) Where a shareholder has provided the registry with a registered address in Australia, New Zealand, Great Britain, United States, Canada and South Africa, but has not provided bank details, payment will be withheld by the registry until such time bank details are received.

(d) Shareholders domiciled in any other country not mentioned above, payment will be made in AUD by cheque where a registered address has been provided, alternatively by direct credit where AUD, NZD, GBP, USD bank details have been provided.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange rates not known, date for information to be released

Estimated or Actual?

Actual

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

Yes

2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements

Shareholders may elect to receive payment in any of the currencies listed below where bank details (of that currency) have been provided to the registry:

AUD, NZD, GBP, USD, CAD & ZAR

2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution

Friday September 14, 2018 17:00:00

2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged

Payment instructions must be provided or updated via the registry's online Investor Centre portal at www.computershare.com.au/Investor. Shareholders may contact the registry for further information on +61 (03) 9415 4000 or 1800 552 270 within Australia.

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution 3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated estimated at this time? amount per +security No AUD 3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security AUD 1.07000000 3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution 3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? franked? Yes Yes 3A.3 Percentage of ordinary 3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking dividend/distribution that is franked credit (%) 100.0000 % 30.0000 % 3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked 3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is amount per +security unfranked AUD 1.07000000 0.0000 % 3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount AUD 0.00000000 3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security AUD 0.00000000 Part 5 - Further information

