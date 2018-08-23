Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd    FLT   AU000000FLT9

FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LTD (FLT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Flight Centre Travel : FLT Dividend/Distribution (23/08/18)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 01:57am CEST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

FLT - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday August 23, 2018

Distribution Amount

AUD 1.07000000

Ex Date

Thursday September 13, 2018

Record Date

Friday September 14, 2018

Payment Date

Friday October 12, 2018

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED

Registration Number

1.2 Registered Number Type

ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code

FLT

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Thursday August 23, 2018

1.6 ASX +Security Code

FLT

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Saturday June 30, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday September 14, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday September 13, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday October 12, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 1.07000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

(a) Where a shareholder has provided the registry with AUD, NZD, GBP & USD bank details, payment will be made in the applicable currency by direct credit.

(b) Where a shareholder has provided the registry with CAD & ZAR bank details, shareholder will receive an AUD equivalent payment in their local currency by direct credit.

(c) Where a shareholder has provided the registry with a registered address in Australia, New Zealand, Great Britain, United States, Canada and South Africa, but has not provided bank details, payment will be withheld by the registry until such time bank details are received.

(d) Shareholders domiciled in any other country not mentioned above, payment will be made in AUD by cheque where a registered address has been provided, alternatively by direct credit where AUD, NZD, GBP, USD bank details have been provided.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange rates not known, date for information to be released

Estimated or Actual?

Actual

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

Yes

2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements

Shareholders may elect to receive payment in any of the currencies listed below where bank details (of that currency) have been provided to the registry:

AUD, NZD, GBP, USD, CAD & ZAR

2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution

Friday September 14, 2018 17:00:00

2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged

Payment instructions must be provided or updated via the registry's online Investor Centre portal at www.computershare.com.au/Investor. Shareholders may contact the registry for further information on +61 (03) 9415 4000 or 1800 552 270 within Australia.

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated

estimated at this time?

amount per +security

No

AUD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per

security

AUD 1.07000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully

franked?

franked?

Yes

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking

dividend/distribution that is franked

credit (%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is

amount per +security

unfranked

AUD 1.07000000

0.0000 %

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked

amount per +security excluding conduit foreign

income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit

foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 23:56:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP
01:57aFLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL : FLT Dividend/Distribution (23/08/18)
PU
07/02FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL : Travefy Announces Preferred Supplier Partnership with Ind..
AQ
06/05Australia charges investment banks with alleged cartel activity
RE
05/26FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL : website tweaks on Taiwan 'were not done under Chinese pre..
AQ
05/25FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL : Passengers encouraged to register their personal items wi..
AQ
05/10FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP : Gimmonixs Newest Mapping.Works client
AQ
05/09FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP : Gimmonix's Newest Mapping.Works client
AQ
04/03FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL : to launch in-flight mobile dating app
AQ
03/31FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL : Amadeus and Flight Centre Announce Strategic Partnership ..
AQ
03/22FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/20Flight Centre To Hit Turbulence 
2016EWA : Getting In Down Under 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 2 857 M
EBIT 2018 387 M
Net income 2018 276 M
Finance 2018 839 M
Yield 2018 2,40%
P/E ratio 2018 25,06
P/E ratio 2019 22,67
EV / Sales 2018 2,13x
EV / Sales 2019 1,97x
Capitalization 6 922 M
Chart FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 60,3  AUD
Spread / Average Target -12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Graham Francis Turner Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Gary Warwick Smith Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Melanie C. Waters-Ryan Chief Operating Officer
Adam McGregor Campbell Chief Financial Officer
John A. Eales Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LTD54.79%5 091
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC6.96%90 106
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL-11.07%21 481
EXPEDIA GROUP INC9.84%19 654
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP41.46%17 518
TRIPADVISOR56.24%7 406
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.