Flight Centre Travel : Honours Intrepid Women On International Women's Day

It is only fitting that on International Women's Day we pay homage to some of the incredible Aussie female explorers and mavericks that have dared to tackle feats deemed impossible to some and unimaginable to others in the realm of travel and adventure.

We want to shout from the rooftop, the stories of these phenomenal women in the hopes that their journeys will inspire other women to embark on their own personal Mt. Everest or desert crossing.

History has shared with us of the endeavours of the likes of Robyn Davidson and her 2800-kilometre solo trek from Alice Springs to the West Australian coast in 1977.

Then there's pilot Nancy Bird Walton who learnt to fly at 17-years-old in the 1930s and who after gaining her pilot licence at 19 competed in air races and operated air ambulances in the outback.

Or how about Sue Fear (her real name), who spent her life climbing and exploring the Himalayas, Peru, Patagonia, Russia, Laos and beyond. From summiting Everest to climbing Gasherbrum II in Pakistan, the nickname 'Fearless' was well earned after successfully reaching the top of five 8000m+ mountain peaks.

Contemporary additions to that list include Jessica Watson who at 16-years-old spent 210 days alone at sea to complete a southern hemisphere solo circumnavigation in 2010 for which she was awarded the Order of Australia Medal.

Another precocious Aussie explorer who is sure to inspire your own adventure is Alyssa Azar who at 19 became the youngest Australian to summit to the top of Mount Everest. It's also worth mentioning she was just 8-years-old when she completed the Kokoda Trail and 14 when she summited Mount Kilimanjaro. Alyssa is currently planning another Everest trek, this time from the more difficult North Face in Tibet.

More recently Melbourne schoolgirl Jade Hameister became at 16-years-old, the youngest person to complete the polar hat-trick, having reached both the North and South poles as well as crossing Greenland in early 2018. It is also simply the most recent record for the young adventurer, who at 14 became the youngest person to ski to the North Pole from outside the last degree.

Whether it's trekking the Himalayas or camping in the Blue Mountains, whatever takes you a step outside your comfort zone is the perfect next (or first) adventure to take on.