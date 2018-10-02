Flight Centre Travel : Ktf Announces Teacher Training For 669 From Southern Highlands Province

International development organisation, Kokoda Track Foundation (KTF), have just announced the commencement of the final stage of the program, Teach for Tomorrow for 669 elementary teachers in PNG's Southern Highlands Province.

In its largest roll-out of the project to date, KTF and its partners at the PNG Education Institute and Southern Highlands Department of Education, will deliver the final stage of the mixed-mode, multigrade certificate of elementary teaching to teachers from across the Province.

Flight Centre Foundation is one of those partners and joins ExxonMobil, the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs ANCP program, Steamships, James Family Foundation and Kumul Petroleum to ensure the delivery of the six-week program. The project's freight logistics are also being generously supported by PNG Air. KTF and its partners at the PNG Education Institute and Southern Highlands Department of Education, will deliver the final stage of the mixed-mode, multigrade certificate of elementary teaching to teachers across the Province.

'We have enlisted the generous support of donors and partners from Papua New Guinea and Australia to deliver this important final stage of teacher training' said Mr Ian Kemish AM, Chair of KTF. 'The 669 teachers come from all five districts across Southern Highlands Province and are currently operating schools in some of the country's most remote locations. We are thrilled that this consortium of donors and partners have enabled us to bring the resources together to deliver the training - our largest consortium to date.'

Seven months ago, communities across Southern Highlands Province suffered the devastating impact of the Highlands earthquake which meant that KTF had to delay the roll-out of the teacher training program. Over the next 6 weeks, teachers will be given the opportunity to complete their training which will enable them to become fully certified and transferred to payroll positions.

KTF has been operating in PNG for over a decade. Their purpose is to work with people and communities to improve the lives and futures of Papua New Guineans. They work in partnership with communities, identify their needs and strengths, and together implement projects that achieve long term changes. Since August 2016 KTF and PNGEI have trained 2,685 elementary teachers across 12 Provinces.