End-of-day quote  - 10/17
0.08 AUD   +1.27%
Flinders Mines : Proposed Constitution

10/18/2018 | 03:23am CEST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

18 October 2018

Proposed Constitution

Flinders Mines Limited (ASX: FMS) (Flinders or Company) provides a full copy of its proposed new Constitution, which is the subject of Resolution 4 at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders to be held at 10.00am on Tuesday, 20 November 2018 at 45 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth, WA 6005.

For further information please contact:

Shareholders

David McAdam

Interim Executive Director (08) 9389 4483

About Flinders Mines Limited

Flinders Mines Limited is an ASX-listed (ASX: FMS) exploration and development company focused on the commercialisation of its large, high quality hematite resource - the Pilbara Iron Ore Project (PIOP).

Flinders Mines Limited

45 Ventnor Avenue

Phone +61 8 9389 4444

ABN 46 091 118 044

West Perth

facsimile +61 8 9389 4400

Western Australia 6005

www.flindersmines.com

DATED

2018

FLINDERS MINES LIMITED (ACN 091 118 044)

CONSTITUTION

Squire Patton Boggs (AU)

Level 21

300 Murray Street Perth WA 6000 Australia

DX 124 Perth

O +61 8 9429 7444

F +61 8 9429 7666

Reference SGR:KHF:344573.00003

017-8288-7060/1/AUSTRALIA

CONTENTSAGREED TERMS

7

1

DEFINED TERMS AND INTERPRETATION

7

1.1

Definitions

7

1.2

Interpretation

8

1.3

Corporations Act

9

1.4

Replaceable rules not to apply

9

1.5

Currency

9

1.6

Application of Listing Rules

9

1.7

Previous Constitution

10

2

SHARE CAPITAL

10

2.1

Directors to issue shares

10

2.2

Preference shares

10

2.3

Class meetings

11

2.4

Non-recognition of interests

11

2.5

Joint holders of shares

11

2.6

Commission and brokerage

11

3

REDUCTION OF CAPITAL

12

4

LIEN

12

4.1

Lien on share

12

4.2

Lien on loans under employee incentive schemes

12

4.3

Lien on distributions

12

4.4

Exemption from article 4.1 or 4.2

12

4.5

Extinguishment of lien

12

4.6

Company's rights to recover payments

12

4.7

Reimbursement is a debt due

13

4.8

Sale under lien

13

4.9

Limitations on sale under lien

13

4.10

Transfer on sale under lien

13

4.11

Irregularity or invalidity

13

4.12

Proceeds of sale

13

5

CALLS ON SHARES

13

5.1

Directors to make calls

13

5.2

Time of call

14

5.3

Members' liability

14

5.4

Joint holders' liability

14

5.5

Non-receipt of notice

14

5.6

Interest on default

14

5.7

Fixed Instalments

14

5.8

Differentiation between holders as to calls

14

5.9

Prepayment of calls and interest

14

6

FORFEITURE OF SHARES

15

6.1

Notice requiring payment of call

15

6.2

Contents of notice

15

6.3

Forfeiture for failure to comply with notice

15

6.4

Dividends and distributions included in forfeiture

15

6.5

Sale or re-issue of forfeited shares

15

6.6

Notice of forfeiture

15

6.7

Surrender instead of forfeiture

15

6.8

Cancellation of forfeiture

16

6.9

Effect of forfeiture on former holder's liability

16

6.10

Evidence of forfeiture

16

2

017-8288-7060/1/AUSTRALIA

6.11

Transfer of forfeited share

16

6.12

Registration of transferee

16

6.13

Irregularity or invalidity

16

7

TRANSFER OF SHARES

16

7.1

Forms of instrument of transfer

16

7.2

Execution and delivery of transfer

16

7.3

Effect of registration

17

7.4

Company to register forms without charge

17

7.5

Power to refuse to register

17

7.6

Obligation to refuse to register

17

7.7

Written notice to security holder

17

7.8

Company to retain instrument of transfer

18

8

TRANSMISSION OF SHARES

18

8.1

Transmission of shares on death

18

8.2

Information given by personal representative

18

8.3

Death of joint owner

18

8.4

Transmission of shares on bankruptcy

18

8.5

Transmission of shares on mental incapacity

19

9

GENERAL MEETINGS

19

9.1

Annual general meeting

19

9.2

Convening a general meeting

19

9.3

Use of technology at general meetings

19

9.4

Notice of general meeting

19

9.5

Calculation of period of notice

20

9.6

Cancellation or postponement of a meeting

20

9.7

Notice of cancellation or postponement of a meeting

20

9.8

Contents of notice of postponement of meeting

20

9.9

Number of clear days for postponement of meeting

20

9.10

Business at postponed meeting

20

9.11

Proxy, attorney or Representative at postponed meeting

20

9.12

Non-receipt of notice

21

9.13

Director entitled to notice of meeting

21

10

PROCEEDINGS AT GENERAL MEETINGS

21

10.1

Membership at a specified time

21

10.2

Number for a quorum

21

10.3

Requirement for a quorum

21

10.4

If quorum not present

22

10.5

Adjourned meeting

22

10.6

Appointment of chairman of general meeting

22

10.7

Absence of chairman at general meeting

22

10.8

Conduct of general meetings

22

10.9

Disruption and termination of general meeting

23

10.10

Adjournment of general meeting

23

10.11

Notice of adjourned meeting

24

10.12

Questions decided by majority

24

10.13

No casting vote for chairman

24

10.14

Voting on show of hands

24

10.15

Poll

24

10.16

Entitlement to vote

24

10.17

Joint shareholders' vote

25

10.18

Effect of unpaid call

25

10.19

Validity of vote in certain circumstances

25

10.20

Objection to voting qualification

25

11

THE DIRECTORS

26

11.1

Number of Directors

26

3

017-8288-7060/1/AUSTRALIA

11.2

Change of number of Directors

26

11.3

Retirement and election of Directors

26

11.4

Office held until conclusion of meeting

27

11.5

Director elected at general meeting

27

11.6

Eligibility for election as Director

27

11.7

Casual vacancy or additional Director

27

11.8

Remuneration of Directors

27

11.9

Superannuation contributions

28

11.10

Additional or special duties

28

11.11

Retirement benefit

28

11.12

Expenses

28

11.13

Director's interests

29

11.14

Vacation of office of Director

29

12

POWERS AND DUTIES OF DIRECTORS

30

12.1

Directors to manage Company

30

12.2

Specific powers of Directors

30

12.3

Appointment of attorney

30

12.4

Provisions in power of attorney

30

12.5

Signing of cheques

30

12.6

Delegation of Directors' powers

30

13

MANAGING DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

31

13.1

Appointment of Managing and Executive Directors

31

13.2

Ceasing to be a Managing or Executive Director

31

13.3

One Managing Director exempt

31

13.4

Remuneration of Managing and Executive Directors

31

13.5

Powers of Managing and Executive Directors

31

14

PROCEEDINGS OF DIRECTORS

31

14.1

Directors' meetings

31

14.2

Director may convene a meeting

32

14.3

Quorum for Directors' meeting

32

14.4

Use of technology for Directors' meetings

32

14.5

Questions decided by majority

32

14.6

Alternate Director and voting

32

14.7

Chairman of Directors

32

14.8

Absence of chairman at Directors' meeting

32

14.9

Chairman's casting vote at Directors' meetings

33

14.10

Appointment of Alternate Director

33

14.11

Alternate Director and meetings

33

14.12

Alternate Director's powers

33

14.13

Alternate Director responsible for own acts and defaults

33

14.14

Alternate Director and remuneration

33

14.15

Termination of appointment of Alternate Director

33

14.16

Appointment or termination in writing

33

14.17

Alternate Director and number of Directors

33

14.18

Continuing Directors may act

34

14.19

Delegation of powers to Committees

34

14.20

Chairman of Committee

34

14.21

Meetings of Committee

34

14.22

Determination of questions

34

14.23

Validity of acts of Directors

34

15

CIRCULATING RESOLUTION OF DIRECTORS

35

15.1

Written resolution signed by a majority of eligible Directors

35

15.2

Signing of circulating resolution

35

15.3

Deemed minute

35

16

SECRETARY

35

4

017-8288-7060/1/AUSTRALIA

Disclaimer

Flinders Mines Limited published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 01:22:01 UTC
