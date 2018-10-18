Flinders Mines : Proposed Constitution

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

18 October 2018

Proposed Constitution

Flinders Mines Limited (ASX: FMS) (Flinders or Company) provides a full copy of its proposed new Constitution, which is the subject of Resolution 4 at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders to be held at 10.00am on Tuesday, 20 November 2018 at 45 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth, WA 6005.

For further information please contact:

Shareholders

David McAdam

Interim Executive Director (08) 9389 4483

About Flinders Mines Limited

Flinders Mines Limited is an ASX-listed (ASX: FMS) exploration and development company focused on the commercialisation of its large, high quality hematite resource - the Pilbara Iron Ore Project (PIOP).

Flinders Mines Limited 45 Ventnor Avenue Phone +61 8 9389 4444 ABN 46 091 118 044 West Perth facsimile +61 8 9389 4400 Western Australia 6005 www.flindersmines.com

DATED

2018

FLINDERS MINES LIMITED (ACN 091 118 044)

CONSTITUTION

CONTENTSAGREED TERMS

7

1 DEFINED TERMS AND INTERPRETATION 7 1.1 Definitions 7 1.2 Interpretation 8 1.3 Corporations Act 9 1.4 Replaceable rules not to apply 9 1.5 Currency 9 1.6 Application of Listing Rules 9 1.7 Previous Constitution 10 2 SHARE CAPITAL 10 2.1 Directors to issue shares 10 2.2 Preference shares 10 2.3 Class meetings 11 2.4 Non-recognition of interests 11 2.5 Joint holders of shares 11 2.6 Commission and brokerage 11 3 REDUCTION OF CAPITAL 12 4 LIEN 12 4.1 Lien on share 12 4.2 Lien on loans under employee incentive schemes 12 4.3 Lien on distributions 12 4.4 Exemption from article 4.1 or 4.2 12 4.5 Extinguishment of lien 12 4.6 Company's rights to recover payments 12 4.7 Reimbursement is a debt due 13 4.8 Sale under lien 13 4.9 Limitations on sale under lien 13 4.10 Transfer on sale under lien 13 4.11 Irregularity or invalidity 13 4.12 Proceeds of sale 13 5 CALLS ON SHARES 13 5.1 Directors to make calls 13 5.2 Time of call 14 5.3 Members' liability 14 5.4 Joint holders' liability 14 5.5 Non-receipt of notice 14 5.6 Interest on default 14 5.7 Fixed Instalments 14 5.8 Differentiation between holders as to calls 14 5.9 Prepayment of calls and interest 14 6 FORFEITURE OF SHARES 15 6.1 Notice requiring payment of call 15 6.2 Contents of notice 15 6.3 Forfeiture for failure to comply with notice 15 6.4 Dividends and distributions included in forfeiture 15 6.5 Sale or re-issue of forfeited shares 15 6.6 Notice of forfeiture 15 6.7 Surrender instead of forfeiture 15 6.8 Cancellation of forfeiture 16 6.9 Effect of forfeiture on former holder's liability 16 6.10 Evidence of forfeiture 16 2 017-8288-7060/1/AUSTRALIA

6.11 Transfer of forfeited share 16 6.12 Registration of transferee 16 6.13 Irregularity or invalidity 16 7 TRANSFER OF SHARES 16 7.1 Forms of instrument of transfer 16 7.2 Execution and delivery of transfer 16 7.3 Effect of registration 17 7.4 Company to register forms without charge 17 7.5 Power to refuse to register 17 7.6 Obligation to refuse to register 17 7.7 Written notice to security holder 17 7.8 Company to retain instrument of transfer 18 8 TRANSMISSION OF SHARES 18 8.1 Transmission of shares on death 18 8.2 Information given by personal representative 18 8.3 Death of joint owner 18 8.4 Transmission of shares on bankruptcy 18 8.5 Transmission of shares on mental incapacity 19 9 GENERAL MEETINGS 19 9.1 Annual general meeting 19 9.2 Convening a general meeting 19 9.3 Use of technology at general meetings 19 9.4 Notice of general meeting 19 9.5 Calculation of period of notice 20 9.6 Cancellation or postponement of a meeting 20 9.7 Notice of cancellation or postponement of a meeting 20 9.8 Contents of notice of postponement of meeting 20 9.9 Number of clear days for postponement of meeting 20 9.10 Business at postponed meeting 20 9.11 Proxy, attorney or Representative at postponed meeting 20 9.12 Non-receipt of notice 21 9.13 Director entitled to notice of meeting 21 10 PROCEEDINGS AT GENERAL MEETINGS 21 10.1 Membership at a specified time 21 10.2 Number for a quorum 21 10.3 Requirement for a quorum 21 10.4 If quorum not present 22 10.5 Adjourned meeting 22 10.6 Appointment of chairman of general meeting 22 10.7 Absence of chairman at general meeting 22 10.8 Conduct of general meetings 22 10.9 Disruption and termination of general meeting 23 10.10 Adjournment of general meeting 23 10.11 Notice of adjourned meeting 24 10.12 Questions decided by majority 24 10.13 No casting vote for chairman 24 10.14 Voting on show of hands 24 10.15 Poll 24 10.16 Entitlement to vote 24 10.17 Joint shareholders' vote 25 10.18 Effect of unpaid call 25 10.19 Validity of vote in certain circumstances 25 10.20 Objection to voting qualification 25 11 THE DIRECTORS 26 11.1 Number of Directors 26 3 017-8288-7060/1/AUSTRALIA