Flinders Mines : Proposed Constitution

|
1
|
DEFINED TERMS AND INTERPRETATION
|
7
|
1.1
|
Definitions
|
7
|
1.2
|
Interpretation
|
8
|
1.3
|
Corporations Act
|
9
|
1.4
|
Replaceable rules not to apply
|
9
|
1.5
|
Currency
|
9
|
1.6
|
Application of Listing Rules
|
9
|
1.7
|
Previous Constitution
|
10
|
2
|
SHARE CAPITAL
|
10
|
2.1
|
Directors to issue shares
|
10
|
2.2
|
Preference shares
|
10
|
2.3
|
Class meetings
|
11
|
2.4
|
Non-recognition of interests
|
11
|
2.5
|
Joint holders of shares
|
11
|
2.6
|
Commission and brokerage
|
11
|
3
|
REDUCTION OF CAPITAL
|
12
|
4
|
LIEN
|
12
|
4.1
|
Lien on share
|
12
|
4.2
|
Lien on loans under employee incentive schemes
|
12
|
4.3
|
Lien on distributions
|
12
|
4.4
|
Exemption from article 4.1 or 4.2
|
12
|
4.5
|
Extinguishment of lien
|
12
|
4.6
|
Company's rights to recover payments
|
12
|
4.7
|
Reimbursement is a debt due
|
13
|
4.8
|
Sale under lien
|
13
|
4.9
|
Limitations on sale under lien
|
13
|
4.10
|
Transfer on sale under lien
|
13
|
4.11
|
Irregularity or invalidity
|
13
|
4.12
|
Proceeds of sale
|
13
|
5
|
CALLS ON SHARES
|
13
|
5.1
|
Directors to make calls
|
13
|
5.2
|
Time of call
|
14
|
5.3
|
Members' liability
|
14
|
5.4
|
Joint holders' liability
|
14
|
5.5
|
Non-receipt of notice
|
14
|
5.6
|
Interest on default
|
14
|
5.7
|
Fixed Instalments
|
14
|
5.8
|
Differentiation between holders as to calls
|
14
|
5.9
|
Prepayment of calls and interest
|
14
|
6
|
FORFEITURE OF SHARES
|
15
|
6.1
|
Notice requiring payment of call
|
15
|
6.2
|
Contents of notice
|
15
|
6.3
|
Forfeiture for failure to comply with notice
|
15
|
6.4
|
Dividends and distributions included in forfeiture
|
15
|
6.5
|
Sale or re-issue of forfeited shares
|
15
|
6.6
|
Notice of forfeiture
|
15
|
6.7
|
Surrender instead of forfeiture
|
15
|
6.8
|
Cancellation of forfeiture
|
16
|
6.9
|
Effect of forfeiture on former holder's liability
|
16
|
6.10
|
Evidence of forfeiture
|
16
|
2
|
|
6.11
|
Transfer of forfeited share
|
16
|
6.12
|
Registration of transferee
|
16
|
6.13
|
Irregularity or invalidity
|
16
|
7
|
TRANSFER OF SHARES
|
16
|
7.1
|
Forms of instrument of transfer
|
16
|
7.2
|
Execution and delivery of transfer
|
16
|
7.3
|
Effect of registration
|
17
|
7.4
|
Company to register forms without charge
|
17
|
7.5
|
Power to refuse to register
|
17
|
7.6
|
Obligation to refuse to register
|
17
|
7.7
|
Written notice to security holder
|
17
|
7.8
|
Company to retain instrument of transfer
|
18
|
8
|
TRANSMISSION OF SHARES
|
18
|
8.1
|
Transmission of shares on death
|
18
|
8.2
|
Information given by personal representative
|
18
|
8.3
|
Death of joint owner
|
18
|
8.4
|
Transmission of shares on bankruptcy
|
18
|
8.5
|
Transmission of shares on mental incapacity
|
19
|
9
|
GENERAL MEETINGS
|
19
|
9.1
|
Annual general meeting
|
19
|
9.2
|
Convening a general meeting
|
19
|
9.3
|
Use of technology at general meetings
|
19
|
9.4
|
Notice of general meeting
|
19
|
9.5
|
Calculation of period of notice
|
20
|
9.6
|
Cancellation or postponement of a meeting
|
20
|
9.7
|
Notice of cancellation or postponement of a meeting
|
20
|
9.8
|
Contents of notice of postponement of meeting
|
20
|
9.9
|
Number of clear days for postponement of meeting
|
20
|
9.10
|
Business at postponed meeting
|
20
|
9.11
|
Proxy, attorney or Representative at postponed meeting
|
20
|
9.12
|
Non-receipt of notice
|
21
|
9.13
|
Director entitled to notice of meeting
|
21
|
10
|
PROCEEDINGS AT GENERAL MEETINGS
|
21
|
10.1
|
Membership at a specified time
|
21
|
10.2
|
Number for a quorum
|
21
|
10.3
|
Requirement for a quorum
|
21
|
10.4
|
If quorum not present
|
22
|
10.5
|
Adjourned meeting
|
22
|
10.6
|
Appointment of chairman of general meeting
|
22
|
10.7
|
Absence of chairman at general meeting
|
22
|
10.8
|
Conduct of general meetings
|
22
|
10.9
|
Disruption and termination of general meeting
|
23
|
10.10
|
Adjournment of general meeting
|
23
|
10.11
|
Notice of adjourned meeting
|
24
|
10.12
|
Questions decided by majority
|
24
|
10.13
|
No casting vote for chairman
|
24
|
10.14
|
Voting on show of hands
|
24
|
10.15
|
Poll
|
24
|
10.16
|
Entitlement to vote
|
24
|
10.17
|
Joint shareholders' vote
|
25
|
10.18
|
Effect of unpaid call
|
25
|
10.19
|
Validity of vote in certain circumstances
|
25
|
10.20
|
Objection to voting qualification
|
25
|
11
|
THE DIRECTORS
|
26
|
11.1
|
Number of Directors
|
26
|
3
|
|
11.2
|
Change of number of Directors
|
26
|
11.3
|
Retirement and election of Directors
|
26
|
11.4
|
Office held until conclusion of meeting
|
27
|
11.5
|
Director elected at general meeting
|
27
|
11.6
|
Eligibility for election as Director
|
27
|
11.7
|
Casual vacancy or additional Director
|
27
|
11.8
|
Remuneration of Directors
|
27
|
11.9
|
Superannuation contributions
|
28
|
11.10
|
Additional or special duties
|
28
|
11.11
|
Retirement benefit
|
28
|
11.12
|
Expenses
|
28
|
11.13
|
Director's interests
|
29
|
11.14
|
Vacation of office of Director
|
29
|
12
|
POWERS AND DUTIES OF DIRECTORS
|
30
|
12.1
|
Directors to manage Company
|
30
|
12.2
|
Specific powers of Directors
|
30
|
12.3
|
Appointment of attorney
|
30
|
12.4
|
Provisions in power of attorney
|
30
|
12.5
|
Signing of cheques
|
30
|
12.6
|
Delegation of Directors' powers
|
30
|
13
|
MANAGING DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE OFFICERS
|
31
|
13.1
|
Appointment of Managing and Executive Directors
|
31
|
13.2
|
Ceasing to be a Managing or Executive Director
|
31
|
13.3
|
One Managing Director exempt
|
31
|
13.4
|
Remuneration of Managing and Executive Directors
|
31
|
13.5
|
Powers of Managing and Executive Directors
|
31
|
14
|
PROCEEDINGS OF DIRECTORS
|
31
|
14.1
|
Directors' meetings
|
31
|
14.2
|
Director may convene a meeting
|
32
|
14.3
|
Quorum for Directors' meeting
|
32
|
14.4
|
Use of technology for Directors' meetings
|
32
|
14.5
|
Questions decided by majority
|
32
|
14.6
|
Alternate Director and voting
|
32
|
14.7
|
Chairman of Directors
|
32
|
14.8
|
Absence of chairman at Directors' meeting
|
32
|
14.9
|
Chairman's casting vote at Directors' meetings
|
33
|
14.10
|
Appointment of Alternate Director
|
33
|
14.11
|
Alternate Director and meetings
|
33
|
14.12
|
Alternate Director's powers
|
33
|
14.13
|
Alternate Director responsible for own acts and defaults
|
33
|
14.14
|
Alternate Director and remuneration
|
33
|
14.15
|
Termination of appointment of Alternate Director
|
33
|
14.16
|
Appointment or termination in writing
|
33
|
14.17
|
Alternate Director and number of Directors
|
33
|
14.18
|
Continuing Directors may act
|
34
|
14.19
|
Delegation of powers to Committees
|
34
|
14.20
|
Chairman of Committee
|
34
|
14.21
|
Meetings of Committee
|
34
|
14.22
|
Determination of questions
|
34
|
14.23
|
Validity of acts of Directors
|
34
|
15
|
CIRCULATING RESOLUTION OF DIRECTORS
|
35
|
15.1
|
Written resolution signed by a majority of eligible Directors
|
35
|
15.2
|
Signing of circulating resolution
|
35
|
15.3
|
Deemed minute
|
35
|
16
|
SECRETARY
|
35
|
4
|
