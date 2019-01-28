FLIR : Acquires Aeryon Labs for $200M

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) announced today that it has acquired
Aeryon Labs Inc., a leading developer of high-performance unmanned
aerial systems (UAS) for the global military, public safety, and
critical infrastructure markets for $200 million. Aeryon’s vertical
takeoff and landing quad-copter airframes integrate multiple sensors,
including FLIR thermal technology, to provide users with immediate
high-resolution intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR)
capability.
Based in Waterloo, Canada, and with offices in Denver and Salt Lake
City, Aeryon Labs was founded in 2007 and is a leading designer and
manufacturer of mission-focused Group 1 UAS solutions built around
aircraft under 20 pounds. Aeryon’s family of UAS are deployed by 20
militaries in over 30 countries around the world, including the United
States Department of Defense. Aeryon develops UAS solutions that
includes hardware, embedded software, ground control stations, sensors,
software for flight operations, as well as supporting services for its
global customers.
“The acquisition of Aeryon Labs reinforces our long-term strategy to
move beyond providing sensors to the development of complete solutions
that save lives and livelihoods,” said Jim Cannon, President and CEO of
FLIR Systems. “This acquisition, coupled with our acquisition of Prox
Dynamics in 2016, greatly increases our unmanned systems solutions
capabilities, expanding beyond nano-UAS into Group 1 UAS solutions for
military. We intend to continue to invest and build this area of our
business and broaden our capabilities as we view unmanned and autonomous
solutions to be a significant opportunity for organic growth in the
coming years.”
Rugged, reliable, and field-proven, Aeryon’s SkyRanger UAS are rucksack
portable and can be deployed in minutes by a single operator. SkyRanger
UAS are renowned for operating in demanding environments and inclement
weather, including at high altitudes, gusting winds, and rain and snow.
The latest additions to the SkyRanger family of aircraft establish a new
benchmark for small UAS performance and reliability. Now with a modular
and open architecture, end users and third party developers can create
tightly integrated payloads and software systems for the SkyRanger
platform, enabling rapid solution development, onboard artificial
intelligence, and autonomous operations.
“We’re thrilled to join the FLIR family and to have a large,
growth-oriented technology company as our new home,” said Dave Kroetsch,
Co-founder and CTO of Aeryon Labs. “As drone technology and its markets
evolve, customers are seeking UAS as just one component of a broader
solution. While Aeryon has been evolving in that direction for the past
few years, being part of FLIR Systems brings a path to include our
hardware and software technologies in much bigger solutions than would
have ever been possible on our own.”
Aeryon Labs is now part of the FLIR Government and Defense Business
Unit’s Unmanned Systems and Integrated Solutions division. The
transaction is expected to be $0.02 dilutive to FLIR Systems’ 2019
earnings due to anticipated product development investments, and
accretive thereafter. FLIR Systems’ management will discuss this
strategic acquisition during its 2018 Q4 earnings call scheduled for
February 13 at 9 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.
About FLIR Systems
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon, FLIR
Systems is a world-leading maker of sensor systems that enhance
perception and heighten awareness, helping to save lives, improve
productivity, and protect the environment. Through its nearly 3,700
employees, FLIR Systems’ vision is to be “The World’s Sixth Sense” by
leveraging thermal imaging and adjacent technologies to provide
innovative, intelligent solutions for security and surveillance,
environmental and condition monitoring, outdoor recreation, machine
vision, navigation, and advanced threat detection. For more information,
please visit www.flir.com
and follow @flir.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements may contain words such as “anticipates,”
“estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” and “believes” and similar words and
expressions and include the assumptions that underlie such statements.
Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and
projections based, in part, on potentially inaccurate assumptions made
by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance
and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.
Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what
is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to
numerous factors. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the
date on which they are made and FLIR Systems does not undertake any
obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or
circumstances after the date of this release, or for changes made to
this document by wire services or Internet service providers.
