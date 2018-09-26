FLIR : Awarded US Federal Aviation Administration Contract with Ceiling Value of $94.3M to Support Mobile Surveillance Capability Program

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) announced today that it has been
awarded an Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract from
the Federal Aviation Administration Logistics Center (FAALC) in support
of the United States (U.S.) Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS)
Mobile Surveillance Capability (MSC) program. The IDIQ contract has a
ceiling value of $94.3 million with a first order of $12.2 million on
contract to provide Line Replaceable Units (LRUs) mounted on MSC
vehicles, including FLIR TacFLIR 380, FLIR R20SS radar, FLIR Cameleon
management software, power storage and management systems, and other
electro-mechanical sub systems to support the MSC vehicles. Through an
Interagency Agreement with DHS, the FAALC serves as an independent
government entity providing engineering, technical, and logistics
services to support US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).
“We are pleased to provide FLIR sensing and command center software
technology to support the FAALC’s mission,” said James Cannon, President
and CEO at FLIR. “Our technology will provide enhanced capabilities and
continued mission readiness for CBP. The contract also delivers on a
major franchise program opportunity for the company, and we are
committed to support this program and the men and women securing our
borders.”
The contract has an initial two-year base period with eight individual
option years. It will be managed and executed by the FLIR Government and
Defense Business Unit in the company’s Elkridge, Maryland, facility.
About FLIR Systems
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon, FLIR
Systems is a world-leading maker of sensor systems that enhance
perception and heighten awareness, helping to save lives, improve
productivity, and protect the environment. Through its nearly 3,500
employees, FLIR’s vision is to be “The World’s Sixth Sense” by
leveraging thermal imaging and adjacent technologies to provide
innovative, intelligent solutions for security and surveillance,
environmental and condition monitoring, outdoor recreation, machine
vision, navigation, and advanced threat detection. For more information,
please visit www.flir.com
and follow @flir.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements may contain words such as “anticipates,”
“estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” and “believes” and similar words and
expressions and include the assumptions that underlie such statements.
Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and
projections based, in part, on potentially inaccurate assumptions made
by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance
and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.
Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what
is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to
numerous factors. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the
date on which they are made and FLIR does not undertake any obligation
to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or
circumstances after the date of this release, or for changes made to
this document by wire services or Internet service providers.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005999/en/