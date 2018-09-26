Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  FLIR Systems    FLIR

FLIR SYSTEMS (FLIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/26 10:00:02 pm
60.905 USD   -1.38%
10:11pFLIR : Awarded US Federal Aviation Administration Contract with Ceil..
BU
09/11FLIR : Acquires Acyclica
BU
09/11FLIR SYSTEMS : Acquisition
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

FLIR : Awarded US Federal Aviation Administration Contract with Ceiling Value of $94.3M to Support Mobile Surveillance Capability Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 10:11pm CEST

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) announced today that it has been awarded an Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract from the Federal Aviation Administration Logistics Center (FAALC) in support of the United States (U.S.) Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Mobile Surveillance Capability (MSC) program. The IDIQ contract has a ceiling value of $94.3 million with a first order of $12.2 million on contract to provide Line Replaceable Units (LRUs) mounted on MSC vehicles, including FLIR TacFLIR 380, FLIR R20SS radar, FLIR Cameleon management software, power storage and management systems, and other electro-mechanical sub systems to support the MSC vehicles. Through an Interagency Agreement with DHS, the FAALC serves as an independent government entity providing engineering, technical, and logistics services to support US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

“We are pleased to provide FLIR sensing and command center software technology to support the FAALC’s mission,” said James Cannon, President and CEO at FLIR. “Our technology will provide enhanced capabilities and continued mission readiness for CBP. The contract also delivers on a major franchise program opportunity for the company, and we are committed to support this program and the men and women securing our borders.”

The contract has an initial two-year base period with eight individual option years. It will be managed and executed by the FLIR Government and Defense Business Unit in the company’s Elkridge, Maryland, facility.

About FLIR Systems

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon, FLIR Systems is a world-leading maker of sensor systems that enhance perception and heighten awareness, helping to save lives, improve productivity, and protect the environment. Through its nearly 3,500 employees, FLIR’s vision is to be “The World’s Sixth Sense” by leveraging thermal imaging and adjacent technologies to provide innovative, intelligent solutions for security and surveillance, environmental and condition monitoring, outdoor recreation, machine vision, navigation, and advanced threat detection. For more information, please visit www.flir.com and follow @flir.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” and “believes” and similar words and expressions and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections based, in part, on potentially inaccurate assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and FLIR does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, or for changes made to this document by wire services or Internet service providers.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FLIR SYSTEMS
10:11pFLIR : Awarded US Federal Aviation Administration Contract with Ceiling Value of..
BU
09/20FLIR : Sole source - patrol boat/marflir ii electro-optic system
AQ
09/19FLIR : Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in Oregon (Sept. 19)
AQ
09/18FLIR : MILITARY $333,983 Federal Contract Awarded to FLIR Systems
AQ
09/13FLIR : Patent Issued for Analyte Spatial Detection Systems And Methods (USPTO 10..
AQ
09/12FLIR : Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in Oregon (Sept. 12)
AQ
09/11FLIR : Acquires Acyclica
BU
09/11FLIR : MILITARY $121,216 Federal Contract Awarded to FLIR Systems
AQ
09/11FLIR SYSTEMS : Acquisition
CO
09/10FLIR SYSTEMS : Report
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/11EAA September 2018 Portfolio 
09/11FLIR systems acquires Acyclica 
09/06Tracking Wallace Weitz's Weitz Investment Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Upda.. 
08/27FLIR Systems completes investment in CVEDIA 
08/23MARKETS AT ALL-TIME HIGHS : Time To Sell Stocks? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 812 M
EBIT 2018 369 M
Net income 2018 274 M
Finance 2018 143 M
Yield 2018 0,96%
P/E ratio 2018 31,70
P/E ratio 2019 27,09
EV / Sales 2018 4,62x
EV / Sales 2019 4,20x
Capitalization 8 524 M
Chart FLIR SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
FLIR Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLIR SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 63,6 $
Spread / Average Target 3,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James J. Cannon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Earl Ray Lewis Chairman
Carol P. Lowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Michael T. Smith Independent Director
John D. Carter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLIR SYSTEMS32.48%8 524
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD--.--%38 411
ALLEGION13.21%8 492
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%6 025
DORMAKABA-20.22%3 152
S1 CORP--.--%3 061
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.