FLIR : Introduces Assisted Docking Technology and First Boat Manufacturer Partner

01/22/2019 | 04:01am EST

Prestige Yachts to Become First to Demonstrate Raymarine DockSense System that Automates and Simplifies the Boat Docking Experience

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) today announced the Raymarine DockSense assisted docking system, the marine industry’s first intelligent object recognition and motion sensing assisted docking solution for recreational boating. DockSense system uses FLIR machine vision camera technology and video analytics to integrate intelligence gathered from surrounding imagery with the vessel’s propulsion and steering system to assist boat owners in tight quarter docking maneuvering. Additionally, FLIR announced that Prestige Yachts, a Groupe Beneteau brand, will become the first to demonstrate the technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005313/en/

Docking a boat can be a stressful experience, even for the most experienced captains. Often wind and tides make the task more difficult, and docking mishaps can become expensive repairs and safety hazards. The DockSense system is designed to augment a captain's boat handling skills using the system’s Virtual Bumper™ zone technology around the vessel. Should an object like a piling or another vessel encounter the Virtual Bumper, DockSense automatically introduces corrective steering and throttle commands to avoid the object and assist the captain in guiding the vessel to the dock.

DockSense uses global positioning system (GPS) and attitude heading reference system (AHRS) position sensing technology to compensate for the effects of wind and currents, ensuring the vessel enters the dock without drama or costly collisions. The Raymarine DockSense system includes multiple FLIR machine vision cameras, a central processing module, and the DockSense App running on Raymarine’s Axiom navigation display. The system integrates with modern joystick propulsion systems, providing assisted steering and throttle commands to help captains make a smooth arrival.

“Raymarine DockSense assisted docking system embodies our focus on solutions by combining FLIR navigation, machine learning, and sensing technologies,” said Jim Cannon, President, and CEO of FLIR. “Most importantly, we bring these innovations together into a simple solution that addresses a key customer challenge by taking the stress out of docking a boat and makes the boating experience safer and more enjoyable for everyone onboard.”

“Our goal is to be the global benchmark for all boating experiences,” said Hervé Gastinel, CEO of Groupe Beneteau. “The Raymarine DockSense solution will give future Prestige owners the confidence to dock safely and aligns with our vision to simplify the boating experience and make boating accessible to a much larger audience”, confirms Erik Stromberg, Prestige product marketing director.

FLIR will preview Raymarine DockSense technology at the Dusseldorf Boat Show in, Germany from January 19 – 27 at the Raymarine stand (Hall 11, Stand A42) and the Prestige stand (Hall 6, Stand D57). DockSense will also be demonstrated on a Prestige 460 motor yacht during the Miami Boat Show in February 2019.

To learn more, visit http://www.raymarine.com/docksense.

About FLIR Systems

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon, FLIR Systems is a world-leading maker of sensor systems that enhance perception and heighten awareness, helping to save lives, improve productivity, and protect the environment. Through its nearly 3,500 employees, FLIR's vision is to be "The World's Sixth Sense" by leveraging thermal imaging and adjacent technologies to provide innovative, intelligent solutions for security and surveillance, environmental and condition monitoring, outdoor recreation, machine vision, navigation, and advanced threat detection. For more information, please visit http://www.flir.com and follow @flir.

About Prestige

A major international brand, PRESTIGE has positioned itself in the highly exacting market of luxury motor yachts. Manufactured in Vendée – France and devised by yachtsmen for those who love the sea, PRESTIGE® yachts are the jewel of French marine engineering. With the Garroni Studio, PRESTIGE designs the most livable yachts from 40 to 75 feet. Both FLYBRIDGE and SPORT ranges offer contemporary, high-design and clever motor yachts. The brand relies on an ever-growing worldwide professional dealer network. For more information please visit http://www.prestige-yachts.com.


© Business Wire 2019
