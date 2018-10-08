FLIR : Launches Black Hornet Vehicle Reconnaissance System

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) today announced the FLIR Black Hornet®
Vehicle Reconnaissance System (VRS), featuring the Black Hornet 3
nano-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) designed for global military,
government agency, and first responder vehicle-mounted operations. The
Black Hornet VRS is based on an adaption of the unique Black Hornet
Personal Reconnaissance System (PRS), the world’s smallest combat-proven
nano-unmanned aerial system (UAS). Black Hornet VRS enables the
warfighter to maintain situational awareness, threat detection, and
surveillance for battle damage assessment, pre-deployment and route and
point reconnaissance, and targeting information without the need for
warfighters to exit a vehicle.
FLIR Black Hornet Vehicle Reconnaissance System enables autonomous operation of Black Hornet 3 UAV from within military vehicles. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Black Hornet combines with the VRS to create a real-time situational
awareness (RSTA) airborne system for warfighters protected inside a
vehicle. The Black Hornet VRS includes a launch unit that holds multiple
Black Hornet 3 UAVs and mounts to the exterior of any military vehicle,
including armored personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles, and
light utility vehicles. Operators inside a vehicle can use an integrated
battle management system or only a display to launch and fly the Black
Hornet 3 on its mission. The complete system is easily integrated with
modern battlefield management systems and is vehicle platform
independent.
Since 2011, the Black Hornet PRS has been fielded by more than 30
nations and continues to represent the cutting-edge in combat nano-UAS
space. The Black Hornet PRS enables small combat units, SWAT teams, and
first responders with immediate intelligence, target-acquisition and
reconnaissance capability. FLIR launched the Black Hornet 3, the latest
version of the Black Hornet UAV, earlier this year, which offers
improved speed and distance compared to previous versions.
“The Black Hornet Vehicle Reconnaissance System brings unique
situational awareness and understanding to vehicle operators, and
provides our warfighters improved safety on the battlefield,” said Jim
Cannon, President and CEO of FLIR. “The Black Hornet 3-powered VRS is
representative of the company’s new focus on delivering full-solution
technology, and we look forward to playing a role in helping modernize
our military customers.”
The Black Hornet VRS is sold directly through FLIR or FLIR vehicle
original equipment manufacturing partners as part of an overall battle
management or targeting system. It is available today to military,
government agencies, and law enforcement customers. The Black Hornet VRS
and Black Hornet 3 will be demonstrated at AUSA 2018 in Washington DC
from October 8 – 10 in the FLIR booth #724. For more information about
Black Hornet VRS, visit www.flir.com/blackhornet.
About FLIR Systems, Inc.
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon, FLIR Systems
is a world-leading maker of sensor systems that enhance perception and
heighten awareness, helping to save lives, improve productivity, and
protect the environment. Through its nearly 3,500 employees, FLIR's
vision is to be "The World's Sixth Sense" by leveraging thermal imaging
and adjacent technologies to provide innovative, intelligent solutions
for security and surveillance, environmental and condition monitoring,
outdoor recreation, machine vision, navigation, and advanced threat
detection. For more information, please visit www.flir.com
and follow @flir.
