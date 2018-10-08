FLIR : Launches Black Hornet Vehicle Reconnaissance System

Latest Black Hornet System Enables Autonomous Operation from Within Vehicles

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) today announced the FLIR Black Hornet® Vehicle Reconnaissance System (VRS), featuring the Black Hornet 3 nano-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) designed for global military, government agency, and first responder vehicle-mounted operations. The Black Hornet VRS is based on an adaption of the unique Black Hornet Personal Reconnaissance System (PRS), the world’s smallest combat-proven nano-unmanned aerial system (UAS). Black Hornet VRS enables the warfighter to maintain situational awareness, threat detection, and surveillance for battle damage assessment, pre-deployment and route and point reconnaissance, and targeting information without the need for warfighters to exit a vehicle.

FLIR Black Hornet Vehicle Reconnaissance System enables autonomous operation of Black Hornet 3 UAV from within military vehicles. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Black Hornet combines with the VRS to create a real-time situational awareness (RSTA) airborne system for warfighters protected inside a vehicle. The Black Hornet VRS includes a launch unit that holds multiple Black Hornet 3 UAVs and mounts to the exterior of any military vehicle, including armored personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles, and light utility vehicles. Operators inside a vehicle can use an integrated battle management system or only a display to launch and fly the Black Hornet 3 on its mission. The complete system is easily integrated with modern battlefield management systems and is vehicle platform independent.

Since 2011, the Black Hornet PRS has been fielded by more than 30 nations and continues to represent the cutting-edge in combat nano-UAS space. The Black Hornet PRS enables small combat units, SWAT teams, and first responders with immediate intelligence, target-acquisition and reconnaissance capability. FLIR launched the Black Hornet 3, the latest version of the Black Hornet UAV, earlier this year, which offers improved speed and distance compared to previous versions.

“The Black Hornet Vehicle Reconnaissance System brings unique situational awareness and understanding to vehicle operators, and provides our warfighters improved safety on the battlefield,” said Jim Cannon, President and CEO of FLIR. “The Black Hornet 3-powered VRS is representative of the company’s new focus on delivering full-solution technology, and we look forward to playing a role in helping modernize our military customers.”

The Black Hornet VRS is sold directly through FLIR or FLIR vehicle original equipment manufacturing partners as part of an overall battle management or targeting system. It is available today to military, government agencies, and law enforcement customers. The Black Hornet VRS and Black Hornet 3 will be demonstrated at AUSA 2018 in Washington DC from October 8 – 10 in the FLIR booth #724. For more information about Black Hornet VRS, visit www.flir.com/blackhornet.

About FLIR Systems, Inc.

