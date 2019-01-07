FLIR : Launches Second Generation Thermal Camera for Self-Driving Cars and New Thermal Handheld for Automotive Repair

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) today announced two thermal imaging
cameras for the automotive industry, its next-generation thermal vision
Automotive Development Kit (ADK™) for the development of self-driving
cars and a handheld diagnostic thermal camera for auto enthusiasts and
professionals, the FLIR TG275.
FLIR also unveiled a thermal enhanced self-driving test vehicle that
demonstrates how thermal cameras improve the safety of advanced
driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and fill performance gaps in the
autonomous vehicles (AV) of tomorrow. The new cameras and the FLIR
thermal autonomous test vehicle will be demonstrated this week at the
2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) at the Las Vegas Convention Center,
South Hall Three, booth #31166.
Next-Generation FLIR ADK
The next-generation thermal-vision ADK featuring the high-resolution
FLIR Boson® thermal camera core is designed to help
automakers, tier-one automotive suppliers, and automotive innovators
improve the safety of ADAS and self-driving vehicles. Paired with
machine-learning algorithms for object classification, the ADK provides
critical data from the far infrared portion of the electromagnetic
spectrum to improve the decision making of AVs in common environments
where other sensors experience challenges, such as darkness, shadows,
sun glare, fog, smoke, or haze. The thermal-vision ADK augments the
entire sensor suite and offers the redundancy needed to improve safety
in AVs.
The new ADK is IP67 rated and now includes an integrated heated window
for improved performance in all-weather testing. It also features
Gigabit Multimedia Serial Link (GMSL), USB, and Ethernet connection for
easier integration. The FLIR ADK is available for purchase at www.flir.com/adk.
FLIR’s Autonomous Test Vehicle
FLIR is also showing the industry’s first thermal camera-equipped
commercial test vehicle featuring multiple FLIR ADK cameras that will
provide a 360-degree street view. The car demonstrates the ADK’s
integration capabilities with radar, LIDAR, and visible cameras found on
autonomous test vehicles today. With thermal camera-enhanced automatic
emergency braking (AEB), the car helps validate how thermal imaging with
machine learning classification improves the functionality of AEB.
“For automated decision making on the roadway, thermal imaging cameras
coupled with machine-learning capabilities provide the most effective
method for pedestrian detection to save lives, particularly in cluttered
environments or in poor visibility,” said Jim Cannon, President and CEO
at FLIR. “Furthermore, the FLIR thermal-enhanced autonomous test vehicle
demonstrates how thermal cameras can significantly improve urban,
highway, and AEB performance and the overall safety of self-driving
cars.”
Autonomous car developers interested in more information on the
thermal-enhanced test vehicle may visit www.flir.com/adas.
FLIR TG275
The TG275 is FLIR’s first dedicated thermal camera for automotive
technicians and home mechanics. In automobile repair, heat can often
mean a potential issue, and the TG275 helps technicians spot problems
before they lead to failures, and ultimately a roadside breakdown.
Equipped with the FLIR Lepton® thermal microcamera, FLIR’s
patented MSX® technology extracts high-contrast details from
the images taken by an onboard visible light camera and superimposes
them onto the thermal images. Also, the TG275 allows auto repair
technicians to reduce diagnostic time and show customers evidence of the
problem through before and after images of potential issues.
The TG275 will be available this spring. For additional information,
visit www.flir.com/tg275.
