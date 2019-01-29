FLIR : Receives Delivery Order Totaling $27.9M from the U.S. Department of Defense for DR-SKO Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) announced today it has received a
delivery order for 24 U.S. Army Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and
Nuclear Dismounted Reconnaissance Sets, Kits, and Outfits (CBRN DR-SKO)
systems. The delivery order is under a five-year indefinite delivery,
indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract from the U.S. Department of Defense,
in support of the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical,
Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) DR-SKO Program
of Record. The order is valued at $27.9 million, with deliveries
extending through the third quarter of 2019.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005335/en/
FLIR Systems received a delivery order totaling $27.9M from the U.S. Department of Defense for DR-SKO systems. The chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) DR-SKO system provides all-hazards dismounted reconnaissance and site-assessment capability. (Photo: Business Wire)
The CBRN DR-SKO system is a set of mission specific kits that
characterize and provide full spectrum CBRN dismounted reconnaissance
capability utilized by the U.S. Military Joint Services, including units
within the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and National Guard Weapons of
Mass Destruction-Civil Support Teams. The program initiated development
in 2008 with FLIR Systems, Inc. as the prime contractor.
“Our field-proven DR-SKO solutions provide critical technology to help
U.S. soldiers work more safely in their mission to ensure the well-being
of our country,” said Jim Cannon, President and CEO at FLIR. “This order
demonstrates the U.S. military’s confidence in FLIR to provide reliable
products that ensure accurate analysis for safe and fast response
measures to complete their very important mission.”
Since the Department of Defense awarded the original CBRN DR-SKO full
rate production IDIQ contract in December 2014, FLIR has delivered
nearly 200 systems. Production for this order will continue to be
performed out of FLIR’s facility in Elkridge, Maryland.
About FLIR Systems
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon, FLIR
Systems is a world-leading maker of sensor systems that enhance
perception and heighten awareness, helping to save lives, improve
productivity, and protect the environment. Through its nearly 3,700
employees, FLIR’s vision is to be “The World’s Sixth Sense” by
leveraging thermal imaging and adjacent technologies to provide
innovative, intelligent solutions for security and surveillance,
environmental and condition monitoring, outdoor recreation, machine
vision, navigation, and advanced threat detection. For more information,
please visit www.flir.com
and follow @flir.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements in this release by Jim Cannon and the other statements
in this release about the contract and order described above are
forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on current
expectations, estimates, and projections about FLIR's business based, in
part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not
guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties
that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results
may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such
forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including the
following: the ability to manufacture and deliver the systems referenced
in this release, changes in pricing of FLIR's products, changing demand
for FLIR's products, product mix, the impact of competitive products and
pricing, constraints on supplies of critical components, excess or
shortage of production capacity, the ability of FLIR to manufacture and
ship products in a timely manner, FLIR's continuing compliance with U.S.
export control laws and regulations, and other risks discussed from time
to time in FLIR's Securities and Exchange Commission filings and
reports. In addition, such statements could be affected by general
industry and market conditions and growth rates, and general domestic
and international economic conditions. Such forward-looking statements
speak only as of the date on which they are made and FLIR does not
undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to
reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, or for
changes made to this document by wire services or Internet service
providers.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005335/en/