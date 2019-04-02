FLIR : to Release First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, April 24, 2019

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) today announced it plans to release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, at approximately 7:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. At this time, a summary presentation of first quarter financial results and operating highlights will also be available online from a link in the Events & Presentations section of www.FLIR.com/investor. Summary first quarter financial data, including business unit details, will be available soon after the release of the first quarter results and may be accessed online from the Financial Info Database section at www.FLIR.com/investor.

FLIR has scheduled a conference call at 9:00 a.m. EDT that morning to discuss its results for the quarter. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call and the accompanying summary presentation may be accessed online from a link in the Events & Presentations section of www.FLIR.com/investor. A replay will be available after 12:30 p.m. EDT at this same internet address.

About FLIR Systems, Inc.

