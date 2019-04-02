Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  FLIR Systems    FLIR

FLIR SYSTEMS

(FLIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FLIR : to Release First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, April 24, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 06:09pm EDT

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) today announced it plans to release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, at approximately 7:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. At this time, a summary presentation of first quarter financial results and operating highlights will also be available online from a link in the Events & Presentations section of www.FLIR.com/investor. Summary first quarter financial data, including business unit details, will be available soon after the release of the first quarter results and may be accessed online from the Financial Info Database section at www.FLIR.com/investor.

FLIR has scheduled a conference call at 9:00 a.m. EDT that morning to discuss its results for the quarter. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call and the accompanying summary presentation may be accessed online from a link in the Events & Presentations section of www.FLIR.com/investor. A replay will be available after 12:30 p.m. EDT at this same internet address.

About FLIR Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1978, FLIR Systems is a world-leading industrial technology company focused on intelligent sensing solutions for defense, industrial, and commercial applications. FLIR Systems’ vision is to be “The World’s Sixth Sense,” creating technologies to help professionals make more informed decisions that save lives and livelihoods. For more information, please visit www.flir.com and follow @flir.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FLIR SYSTEMS
06:09pFLIR : to Release First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, April 24, 2..
BU
04/01FLIR SYSTEMS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a ..
AQ
03/13FLIR : Expanding Presence in Washington, D.C. with New Headquarters
BU
03/13FLIR : completes acquisition of Endeavor Robotics
AQ
03/07FLIR : Completes Acquisition of Endeavor Robotics
AQ
03/05FLIR SYSTEMS INC : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Regulatio..
AQ
03/04FLIR : Completes Acquisition of Endeavor Robotics
BU
02/28FLIR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
02/21FLIR SYSTEMS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/20FLIR SYSTEM : ' CEO Jim Cannon to Present at Raymond James Conference
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 913 M
EBIT 2019 428 M
Net income 2019 298 M
Finance 2019 383 M
Yield 2019 1,39%
P/E ratio 2019 22,38
P/E ratio 2020 19,86
EV / Sales 2019 3,25x
EV / Sales 2020 3,08x
Capitalization 6 605 M
Chart FLIR SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
FLIR Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLIR SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 58,0 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James J. Cannon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Earl Ray Lewis Chairman
Carol P. Lowe Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Michael T. Smith Independent Director
John D. Carter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLIR SYSTEMS12.03%6 446
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD--.--%48 852
ALLEGION16.22%8 568
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%7 334
S1 CORP--.--%3 364
DORMAKABA23.36%3 007
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About