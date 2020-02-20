Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Financial Results 0 02/20/2020 | 04:06pm EST Send by mail :

Comparable store sales increased 4.0% from fiscal 2018; Comparable store sales excluding Houston increased 6.2%

Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) increased 29.7% to $1.44 from $1.11 in fiscal 2018; Adjusted diluted EPS* increased 18.6% to $1.15 from $0.97 in fiscal 2018

Provides full year fiscal 2020 sales and earnings outlook Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) (“We,” “Our,” the “Company,” or “Floor & Decor”) announces its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results, which ended December 26, 2019. Tom Taylor, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased with our fiscal 2019 and fourth quarter sales and earnings results as we delivered 5.2% comparable store sales growth, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted earnings per share that all exceeded our expectations, with a strong finish to the year in gross margin. Our comparable store sales growth continued to sequentially accelerate with the fourth quarter representing the strongest growth of the year, primarily driven by transactions. The acceleration in transaction growth and solid execution among all our teams leave us confident about further market share gains in fiscal 2020 and beyond.” Mr. Taylor continued, “Fiscal 2019 represented a significant milestone for our company as sales totaled over $2.0 billion, which was almost double our sales in 2016. In the fourth quarter, we successfully opened seven new warehouse stores, ending the quarter with 120 warehouse stores, up 20% from 100 stores as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2018, marking our seventh year of on average 20% unit growth. As we look to fiscal 2020, we expect to open 24 new warehouse stores, leading to another year of 20% unit growth towards our long-term target of at least 400 stores. We believe our 2019 results continue to validate the strength of our value proposition in the hard-surface flooring industry. As we celebrate our 20th anniversary as a company, I would like to thank all our associates for their hard work and their exceptional service to our customers and look forward to an even better fiscal 2020.” Please see “Comparable Store Sales” below for information on how the Company calculates its comparable store sales growth. For the Thirteen Weeks Ended December 26, 2019 Net sales increased 20.7% to $527.0 million from $436.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Comparable store sales increased 5.2%. Comparable store sales excluding Houston increased 6.2%.

The Company opened seven new stores during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, ending the quarter with 120 warehouse format stores.

Operating income increased 80.7% to $42.1 million from $23.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Operating margin increased 270 basis points to 8.0%. The fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 included income of $14.0 million of expected tariff refunds, $11.0 million of which related to merchandise sold prior to November 20, 2019, the date on which U.S. Customs issued tariff exclusions for certain of our flooring products.

Net income increased 97.4% to $35.3 million compared to $17.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Diluted EPS was $0.34 compared to $0.17 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

Adjusted net income* increased 29.5% to $27.0 million compared to $20.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Adjusted diluted EPS* was $0.26 compared to $0.20 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, an increase of 30.0%.

Adjusted EBITDA* increased 32.1% to $58.8 million compared to $44.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. For the Fiscal Year Ended December 26, 2019 Net sales increased 19.6% to $2,045.5 million from $1,709.8 million in fiscal 2018. Comparable store sales increased 4.0%. Comparable store sales excluding Houston increased 6.2%.

The Company opened twenty new stores and relocated one store during fiscal 2019.

Operating income increased 21.2% to $159.2 million from $131.3 million in fiscal 2018. Operating margin increased 10 basis points to 7.8%.

Net income increased 29.6% to $150.6 million compared to $116.2 million in fiscal 2018. Diluted EPS was $1.44 compared to $1.11 in fiscal 2018.

Adjusted net income* increased 18.6% to $120.3 million compared to $101.5 million in fiscal 2018. Adjusted diluted EPS* was $1.15 compared to $0.97 in fiscal 2018, an increase of 18.6%.

Adjusted EBITDA* increased 26.4% to $242.6 million compared to $191.9 million in fiscal 2018. *Non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for more information. Fiscal 2020 Sales and Earnings Outlook (In millions, except EPS and store count) To more closely align with industry practices, beginning in 2020, the Company will no longer provide a quarterly sales and earnings outlook. The Company intends to continue to provide an annual sales and earnings outlook. The Company will report 53-weeks of operating results in fiscal 2020 compared to 52-weeks in 2019 and provides the following guidance for fiscal 2020: Net sales of approximately $2,485 to $2,510 million The 53 rd week is expected to contribute approximately $34 to $35 million to net sales

Comparable store sales growth of approximately 5.5% to 6.5%

GAAP diluted EPS to be in the range of $1.34 to $1.41 The 53 rd week is expected to contribute approximately $0.03 to $0.04 to diluted EPS

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $305 to $314 million The 53 rd week is expected to contribute approximately $5 to $6 million to Adjusted EBITDA

Depreciation and amortization expense of approximately $96 million

Interest expense of approximately $6 million

Tax rate of approximately 23.3%

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding is expected to be approximately 106.0 million shares

Open twenty-four new warehouse format stores

Capital expenditures in the range of $255 to $265 million The above guidance includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (namely Adjusted EBITDA). Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for more information. Conference Call Details A conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2019 financial results is scheduled for today, February 20, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with related materials, will be available online at ir.flooranddecor.com. A recorded replay of the conference call is expected to be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the call and can be accessed both online at ir.flooranddecor.com and by dialing 844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 412-317-6671). The pin number to access the telephone replay is 13698015. The replay will be available until February 27, 2020. About Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Floor & Decor is a multi-channel specialty retailer operating 120 warehouse-format stores across 30 states at the end of the fourth quarter 2019. The Company offers a broad assortment of in-stock hard-surface flooring, including tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone along with decorative and installation accessories, at everyday low prices. The Company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Comparable Store Sales Comparable store sales refer to period-over-period comparisons of our net sales among the comparable store base, which has historically been when customers obtained possession of their product. Starting in fiscal 2018, when the new revenue recognition standard was adopted, our comparable store sales refer to period-over-period comparisons of our net sales based on when the customer obtains control of the product, which is typically at the time of sale and may be slightly different than our historically reported net sales due to timing of when final delivery of the product has occurred. A store is included in the comparable store sales calculation on the first day of the thirteenth full fiscal month following a store’s opening, which is when we believe comparability has been achieved. Since our e-commerce sales are fulfilled by individual stores, they are included in comparable store sales only to the extent the fulfilling store meets the above mentioned store criteria. Changes in our comparable store sales between two periods are based on net sales for stores that were in operation during both of the two periods. Any change in square footage of an existing comparable store, including remodels and relocations, does not eliminate that store from inclusion in the calculation of comparable store sales. Stores that are closed temporarily and relocated within their primary trade areas are included in comparable store sales. Additionally, any stores that were closed during the current or prior fiscal year are excluded from the definition of comparable stores. Our fiscal 2020 year, which will end on December 31, 2020, will include a 53rd week. When presenting comparable store sales for fiscal 2020, we have excluded the last week of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (which are shown in the reconciliations below) are presented as supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). We define Adjusted net income as net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of certain items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance and the tax effect related to those items. We define Adjusted diluted EPS as Adjusted net income divided by weighted average shares outstanding. We define EBITDA as net income before interest, loss on early extinguishment of debt, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, loss on early extinguishment of debt, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to eliminate the impact of certain items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance. Reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are set forth in the tables below. Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are key metrics used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance and enterprise value. We believe that Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures, as they eliminate certain items that are not indicative of our core operating performance and facilitate a comparison of our core operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period. We also use Adjusted EBITDA as a basis to determine covenant compliance with respect to our credit facilities, to supplement GAAP measures of performance to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, and to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also used by analysts, investors and other interested parties as performance measures to evaluate companies in our industry. Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures of our financial performance and should not be considered as alternatives to net income or diluted EPS as a measure of financial performance, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP and they should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Additionally, Adjusted net income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of liquidity or free cash flow for management's discretionary use. In addition, these non-GAAP measures exclude certain non-recurring and other charges. Each of these non-GAAP measures has its limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. In evaluating Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we will incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the items eliminated in the adjustments made to determine Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, such as stock compensation expense, loss on asset disposal, and other adjustments. Our presentation of Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that our future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. Definitions and calculations of Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differ among companies in the retail industry, and therefore Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA disclosed by us may not be comparable to the metrics disclosed by other companies. Please see “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended 12/26/2019 12/27/2018 % Increase Actual % of Sales Actual % of Sales (Decrease) Net sales $ 527,002 100.0 % $ 436,739 100.0 % 20.7 % Cost of sales 296,973 56.4 255,721 58.6 16.1 Gross profit 230,029 43.6 181,018 41.4 27.1 Operating expenses: Selling and store operating 147,869 28.1 119,120 27.3 24.1 General and administrative 34,022 6.5 30,332 6.9 12.2 Pre-opening 6,014 1.1 8,253 1.9 (27.1) Total operating expenses 187,905 35.7 157,705 36.1 19.1 Operating income 42,124 8.0 23,313 5.3 80.7 Interest expense, net 1,679 0.3 2,817 0.6 (40.4) Income before income taxes 40,445 7.7 20,496 4.7 97.3 Provision for income taxes 5,104 1.0 2,594 0.6 NM Net income $ 35,341 6.7 % $ 17,902 4.1 % 97.4 % Basic weighted average shares outstanding 101,177 97,428 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 105,383 103,790 Basic earnings per share $ 0.35 $ 0.18 94.4 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.17 100.0 % Fiscal Year Ended 12/26/2019 12/27/2018 % Increase Actual % of Sales 12/27/2018 % of Sales (Decrease) Net sales $ 2,045,456 100.0 % $ 1,709,848 100.0 % 19.6 % Cost of sales 1,182,442 57.8 1,007,580 58.9 17.4 Gross profit 863,014 42.2 702,268 41.1 22.9 Operating expenses: Selling and store operating 546,853 26.7 439,495 25.7 24.4 General and administrative 132,386 6.5 105,327 6.2 25.7 Pre-opening 24,594 1.2 26,145 1.5 (5.9) Total operating expenses 703,833 34.4 570,967 33.4 23.3 Operating income 159,181 7.8 131,301 7.7 21.2 Interest expense, net 8,801 0.4 8,917 0.5 (1.3) Income before income taxes 150,380 7.4 122,384 7.2 22.9 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (251) — 6,197 0.4 NM Net income $ 150,631 7.4 % $ 116,187 6.8 % 29.6 % Basic weighted average shares outstanding 99,435 96,770 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 104,962 104,561 Basic earnings per share $ 1.51 $ 1.20 25.8 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.44 $ 1.11 29.7 % NM – Not Meaningful Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) As of As of December 26, December 27, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,037 $ 644 Income taxes receivable 2,868 4,324 Receivables, net 69,301 67,527 Inventories, net 581,865 471,014 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,415 15,949 Total current assets 701,486 559,458 Fixed assets, net 456,289 328,366 Right-of-use assets 822,256 — Intangible assets, net 109,299 109,330 Goodwill 227,447 227,447 Other assets 7,532 9,490 Total long-term assets 1,622,823 674,633 Total assets $ 2,324,309 $ 1,234,091 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Current portion of term loan $ — $ 3,500 Current portion of lease liabilities 74,592 — Trade accounts payable 368,459 313,503 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 102,807 82,038 Deferred revenue 6,683 5,244 Total current liabilities 552,541 404,285 Term loan 142,606 141,834 Deferred rent — 36,980 Lease liabilities 844,269 — Deferred income tax liabilities, net 18,378 26,838 Tenant improvement allowances — 37,295 Other liabilities 2,179 2,550 Total long-term liabilities 1,007,432 245,497 Total liabilities 1,559,973 649,782 Stockholders’ equity Capital stock: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and

outstanding at December 26, 2019 and December 27, 2018 — — Common stock Class A, $0.001 par value; 450,000,000 shares authorized; 101,457,858

shares issued and outstanding at December 26, 2019 and 97,588,539 issued and outstanding at December 27, 2018 101 98 Common stock Class B, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued

and outstanding at December 26, 2019 and December 27, 2018 — — Common stock Class C, $0.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued

and outstanding at December 26, 2019 and December 27, 2018 — — Additional paid-in capital 370,413 340,462 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (193) 186 Retained earnings 394,015 243,563 Total stockholders’ equity 764,336 584,309 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,324,309 $ 1,234,091 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended December 26, December 27, 2019 2018 Operating activities Net income $ 150,631 $ 116,187 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 74,001 51,992 Loss on asset impairments and disposals 4,111 23 Amortization of tenant improvement allowances — (4,494) Operating lease termination 1,926 — Deferred income taxes (10,584) (968) Interest cap derivative contracts 446 (212) Stock based compensation expense 8,711 6,514 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables, net (17,850) (13,486) Inventories, net (110,851) (53,557) Trade accounts payable 54,956 54,773 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 20,744 (1,731) Income taxes 3,894 6,221 Deferred revenue 1,439 3,002 Deferred rent — 14,455 Tenant improvement allowances — 15,010 Other, net 23,084 (8,105) Net cash provided by operating activities 204,658 185,624 Investing activities Purchases of fixed assets (196,008) (151,397) Net cash used in investing activities (196,008) (151,397) Financing activities Borrowings on revolving line of credit 100,100 217,050 Payments on revolving line of credit (100,100) (258,050) Payments on term loans (3,500) (3,500) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 18,798 10,531 Debt issuance costs — (170) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 2,445 — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 17,743 (34,139) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 26,393 88 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 644 556 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 27,037 $ 644 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Buildings and equipment acquired under operating leases $ 277,392 $ — Cash paid for interest $ 7,388 $ 7,563 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds $ 6,453 $ 1,082 Fixed assets accrued at the end of the period $ 19,527 $ 15,120 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except EPS) (Unaudited) Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS Thirteen Weeks Ended 12/26/2019 12/27/2018 Net income (GAAP): $ 35,341 $ 17,902 Secondary offering costs (a) 60 — Store Support Center relocation and distribution center closure (d) 2,448 5,840 Tariff refunds (e) (8,483) — Tax benefit of stock option exercises (f) (3,797) (1,572) Tax impact of adjustments to net income (h) 1,406 (1,332) Adjusted net income $ 26,975 $ 20,838 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 105,383 103,790 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.26 $ 0.20 Fiscal Year Ended 12/26/2019 12/27/2018 Net income (GAAP): $ 150,631 $ 116,187 Secondary offering costs (a) 708 1,134 Hurricane disaster recovery (b) — (516) Operating lease right-of-use asset impairment (c) 4,136 — Store Support Center relocation and distribution center closure (d) 7,832 7,120 Tariff refunds (e) (8,483) — Tax benefit of stock option exercises (f) (33,808) (19,728) Deferred tax adjustment due to tax reform and other credits (g) — (1,174) Tax impact of adjustments to net income (h) (684) (1,550) Adjusted net income $ 120,332 $ 101,473 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 104,962 104,561 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.15 $ 0.97 (a) Reflects costs accrued in connection with secondary public offerings of the Company’s Class A common stock by certain of the Company’s stockholders. The Company did not sell any shares in these offerings and did not receive any proceeds from the sales of shares by the selling stockholders. (b) Reflects net insurance recoveries from hurricanes Harvey and Irma. (c) Represents impairment loss for the operating lease right-of-use asset related to the Company’s former Store Support Center in Smyrna, Georgia. (d) Amounts for the thirteen weeks and fiscal year ended December 26, 2019 relate to costs incurred in connection with the relocation of the Company’s Store Support Center, including related lease termination costs, and closure of the Company’s Miami distribution center. Amounts for the thirteen weeks and fiscal year ended December 27, 2018 relate to costs incurred in connection with the closure of the Company’s Miami distribution center. (e) Represents income recognized during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, including interest, for the portion of expected tariff refunds related to products sold prior to November 20, 2019, the date on which U.S. Customs issued Chapter 99 tariff exclusions for certain of our click-vinyl and engineered flooring products, net of a resulting increase to incentive compensation. (f) Tax benefit due to stock option exercises. (g) Adjustment reflects the impact of tax rate changes resulting from tax reform on temporary differences as reported in the 2017 tax return as compared to what was originally recorded in the Company’s fiscal 2017 provision and other credits. (h) Adjustment for taxes related to pre-tax adjustments above and miscellaneous tax reserves related to prior years. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Thirteen Weeks Ended 12/26/2019 12/27/2018 Net income (GAAP): $ 35,341 $ 17,902 Depreciation and amortization (a) 20,568 13,448 Interest expense, net 1,679 2,817 Income tax expense 5,104 2,594 EBITDA 62,692 36,761 Stock compensation expense (b) 2,051 1,903 Tariff refunds(d) (8,148) — Other (e) 2,221 5,847 Adjusted EBITDA $ 58,816 $ 44,511 Fiscal Year Ended 12/26/2019 12/27/2018 Net income (GAAP): $ 150,631 $ 116,187 Depreciation and amortization (a) 73,019 46,346 Interest expense, net 8,801 8,917 Income tax (benefit) expense (251) 6,197 EBITDA 232,200 177,647 Stock compensation expense (b) 8,711 6,514 Loss on asset impairments and disposals (c) 4,111 23 Tariff refunds(d) (8,148) — Other (e) 5,749 7,755 Adjusted EBITDA $ 242,623 $ 191,939 (a) Excludes amortization of deferred financing costs, which is included as a part of interest expense in the table above. For the thirteen weeks and year ended December 27, 2018, amounts are also net of amortization of tenant improvement allowances. (b) Non-cash charges related to stock-based compensation programs, which vary from period to period depending on timing of awards and forfeitures. (c) For fiscal 2019, amount primarily represents impairment loss for the operating lease right-of-use asset related to the Company’s former Store Support Center in Smyrna, Georgia. (d) Represents income recognized during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 for the portion of expected tariff refunds related to products sold prior to November 20, 2019, the date on which U.S. Customs issued Chapter 99 tariff exclusions for certain of our click-vinyl and engineered flooring products, net of a resulting increase to incentive compensation. Interest income for tariff refunds is included within interest expense, net in the table above. (e) Other adjustments include amounts management does not consider indicative of the Company’s core operating performance. Amounts for the thirteen weeks and year ended December 26, 2019 primarily relate to costs associated with the relocation of the Company’s Store Support Center, including related lease termination costs, as well as secondary public offering costs of the Company’s Class A common stock by certain of its stockholders. Amounts for the thirteen weeks and year ended December 27, 2018 primarily relate to costs associated with the secondary public offerings of the Company’s Class A common stock by certain of its stockholders and the closing of the Company’s Miami distribution center, net of insurance recoveries from hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The Company did not sell any shares in the 2018 or 2019 offerings and did not receive any proceeds from the sales of shares by the selling stockholders. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Outlook (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Certain numbers may not sum due to rounding

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Fiscal Year Ended* 12/31/2020 12/26/2019 Low End High End Actual Net income (GAAP): $ 142.5 149.3 $ 150.6 Depreciation and amortization (a) 95.9 95.9 73.0 Interest expense, net 6.3 6.3 8.8 Income tax expense (benefit) 43.5 45.6 (0.3) EBITDA 288.2 297.1 232.2 Stock compensation expense (b) 16.5 16.5 8.7 Loss on asset impairments and disposals (c) — — 4.1 Tariff refunds (d) — — (8.1) Other (e) — — 5.7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 304.7 $ 313.6 $ 242.6 *Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 includes 53 weeks. Fiscal year ended December 26, 2019 includes 52 weeks. (a) Excludes amortization of deferred financing costs, which is included as a part of interest expense in the table above. (b) Non-cash charges related to stock-based compensation programs, which vary from period to period depending on timing of awards and forfeitures. (c) For fiscal 2019, amount primarily represents impairment loss for the operating lease right-of-use asset related to the Company’s former Store Support Center in Smyrna, Georgia. (d) Represents income recognized during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 for the portion of expected tariff refunds related to products sold prior to November 20, 2019, the date on which U.S. Customs issued Chapter 99 tariff exclusions for certain of our click-vinyl and engineered flooring products, net of a resulting increase to incentive compensation. Interest income for tariff refunds is included within interest expense, net in the table above. (e) Other adjustments include amounts management does not consider indicative of the Company’s core operating performance. Amounts for the year ended December 26, 2019 primarily relate to costs associated with the relocation of the Company’s Store Support Center, including related lease termination costs, as well as secondary public offering costs of the Company’s Class A common stock by certain of its stockholders. The Company did not sell any shares in the 2019 offering and did not receive any proceeds from the sales of shares by the selling stockholders. Forward-Looking Statements This release and the associated webcast/conference call contain forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s estimated net sales, comparable store sales growth, diluted EPS, Adjusted diluted EPS, diluted weighted average shares outstanding, Adjusted EBITDA, warehouse format store count, and new warehouse format stores for all of fiscal 2020 and with respect to the Company’s estimated depreciation and amortization expenses, interest expense, tax rate, capital expenditures, and the impact of tariffs for fiscal 2019. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this release, including statements regarding the Company’s future operating results and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s business, the economy and other future conditions, including the impact of recent natural disasters on sales. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “seeks,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “budget,” “potential,” “focused on” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are only predictions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements in this release are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future events, results, performance or achievements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements in this release or the associated webcast/conference call, including, without limitation, those factors described in “Forward-Looking Statements,” Item 1, “Business” and Item 1A, “Risk Factors” of Part I and Item 7, “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and Item 9A, “Controls and Procedures” of Part II of the Company’s Annual Report for fiscal 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 20, 2020 (the “Annual Report”) and elsewhere in the Annual Report and the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements contained in this release or the associated webcast/conference call speak only as of the date hereof. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in the Company’s forward-looking statements occurs, the Company’s business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein or in the associated webcast/conference call, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise, including the Company’s estimated net sales, comparable store sales growth, diluted EPS, Adjusted diluted EPS, diluted weighted average shares outstanding, Adjusted EBITDA, warehouse format store count, and new warehouse format stores for all of fiscal 2020 and with respect to the Company’s estimated depreciation and amortization expenses, interest expense, tax rate and capital expenditures or the impact of tariffs for fiscal 2020. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200220005863/en/

