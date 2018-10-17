Log in
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS INC (FND)
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND)

10/17/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. ("Floor & Decor" or the "Company") (NYSE: FND). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/fnd.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

The investigation concerns whether Floor & Decor and certain of its officers and/or directors have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On August 2, 2018, Floor & Decor revealed its 2018 second quarter financial results. The company reported a lower than expected revenue and thus lowered its full year guidance for revenue, comparable-store sales growth, and adjusted earnings per share. Following this news, Floor & Decor stock dropped 17% to close at $39.53 per share on August 2, 2018.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased shares of Floor & Decor, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/fnd.  You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484. 

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-announces-investigation-of-floor--decor-holdings-inc-fnd-300732593.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2018
