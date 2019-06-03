Log in
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.

06/03/2019 | 06:57pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming July 19, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (“Floor & Decor” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FND) securities between May 23, 2018 and August 1, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Floor & Decor investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On August 2, 2018, the Company reported lower-than-expected revenue for second quarter 2018 and reduced its sales and earnings per share (“EPS”) guidance for fiscal year 2018, citing sales shift to lower margin products such as laminate flooring.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $8.18, nearly 17%, to close at $39.53 per share on August 2, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that, prior to the May 24, 2018 Secondary Offering, the Company had begun to experience declining sales trends; (2) that, as a result, the Company was likely to reduce its fiscal 2018 sales and adjusted EPS guidance, which had been increased as recently as May 2018; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Floor & Decor during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than July 19, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
