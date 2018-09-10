Log in
Floor & Decor (FND) Alert: Johnson Fistel Announces Investigation of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

09/10/2018 | 06:02am CEST

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, a shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) ("Floor & Décor"). Floor & Decor operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories.

On August 2, 2018, Floor & Decor issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2018.  The Company reported second quarter revenue that was worse than expected and lowered full year guidance for revenue, comparable-store sales growth, and adjusted earnings per share. Following this announcement shares of Floor & Décor plummeted, falling 17% to close at $39.53 on August 2, 2018.

If you purchased Floor & Decor securities, and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or by phone at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Additionally, you may [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/floor--decor-fnd-alert-johnson-fistel-announces-investigation-of-floor--decor-holdings-inc-investors-encouraged-to-contact-firm-300709364.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
