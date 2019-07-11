Log in
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call

07/11/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) today announced that its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 will be released after market close on Thursday, August 1, 2019. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with related materials, will be available online at ir.flooranddecor.com.

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed both online at ir.flooranddecor.com and by dialing 844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 412-317-6671). The pin number to access the telephone replay is 13692025. The replay will be available until August 8, 2019.

About Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.

Floor & Decor is a multi-channel specialty retailer operating 103 warehouse-format stores across 28 states at the end of the first quarter 2019. The company offers a broad assortment of in-stock hard-surface flooring, including tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone along with decorative and installation accessories, at everyday low prices. The Company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia.


© Business Wire 2019
