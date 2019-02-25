Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. : Announces Secondary Offering of 10,000,000 Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “Floor & Decor”) (NYSE:FND) today announced that funds affiliated with Ares Management, L.P. and Freeman Spogli Management Co., L.P., as well as certain officers and directors of the Company, (collectively, the “Selling Stockholders”) intend to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 10,000,000 shares of common stock of the Company. In addition, the Selling Stockholders intend to offer to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,500,000 additional shares of common stock. The Company is not selling any shares in this offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the Selling Stockholders.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as the underwriters for the offering. The underwriters propose to offer the shares of common stock from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the over-the counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices, subject to receipt and acceptance by it and subject to its right to reject any order in whole or in part.

An automatic shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) relating to these securities was filed on May 23, 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became effective upon such filing. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and the documents incorporated by reference in that registration statement, as well as the prospectus supplement related to this offering. Copies of these documents are available at no charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, when available, may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewater, NY 11717, phone: 866-803-9204 and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.

Floor & Decor is a leading specialty retailer of hard surface flooring, offering the broadest in-stock selection of tile, wood, stone, related tools and flooring accessories at everyday low prices. The Company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225006063/en/