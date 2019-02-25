Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. : Announces Secondary Offering of 10,000,000 Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “Floor &
Decor”) (NYSE:FND) today announced that funds affiliated with Ares
Management, L.P. and Freeman Spogli Management Co., L.P., as well as
certain officers and directors of the Company, (collectively, the
“Selling Stockholders”) intend to offer for sale in an underwritten
secondary offering 10,000,000 shares of common stock of the Company. In
addition, the Selling Stockholders intend to offer to the underwriters a
30-day option to purchase up to 1,500,000 additional shares of common
stock. The Company is not selling any shares in this offering and will
not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the Selling
Stockholders.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are
acting as the underwriters for the offering. The underwriters propose to
offer the shares of common stock from time to time for sale in one or
more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the over-the
counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market
prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing
market prices or at negotiated prices, subject to receipt and acceptance
by it and subject to its right to reject any order in whole or in part.
An automatic shelf registration statement (including a prospectus)
relating to these securities was filed on May 23, 2018 with the
Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became effective upon
such filing. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that
registration statement and the documents incorporated by reference in
that registration statement, as well as the prospectus supplement
related to this offering. Copies of these documents are available at no
charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying
prospectus, when available, may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities
LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue,
Edgewater, NY 11717, phone: 866-803-9204 and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC,
Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone:
1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.
The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a
prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus. This press release
does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to
buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in
any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale
would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the
securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.
Floor & Decor is a leading specialty retailer of hard surface flooring,
offering the broadest in-stock selection of tile, wood, stone, related
tools and flooring accessories at everyday low prices. The Company was
founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other
than statements of historical fact contained in this release, including
statements regarding the Company’s future operating results and
financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of
management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. These
statements are based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates
and projections. These statements involve known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Company’s
actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different
from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or
implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements
are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions regarding
the Company’s business, the economy and other future conditions,
including the impact of recent natural disasters on sales.
In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such
as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,”
“anticipates,” “could,” “seeks,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,”
“contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “budget,”
“potential,” “focused on” or “continue” or the negative of these terms
or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained
in this release are only predictions. Although the Company believes that
the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements in this
release are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future events,
results, performance or achievements. A number of important factors
could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by
the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without
limitation, those factors described or incorporated by reference, in the
prospectus supplement or accompanying prospectus.
Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and
uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you
should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of
future events. The forward-looking statements contained in this release
speak only as of the date hereof. New risks and uncertainties arise over
time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict those events or
how they may affect the Company. If a change to the events and
circumstances reflected in the Company’s forward-looking statements
occurs, the Company’s business, financial condition and operating
results may vary materially from those expressed in the Company’s
forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the
Company does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking
statements contained herein after the Company distributes this release,
whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225006063/en/