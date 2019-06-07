Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Floor & Decor Holdings Inc    FND

FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS INC

(FND)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before July 19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 08:11pm EDT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia on behalf of those who acquired Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (“Floor & Decor” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FND) securities during the period from May 23, 2018 to August 1, 2018 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until July 19, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that Floor & Decor failed to disclose to investors that: (i) prior to the May 24, 2018 Secondary Offering, the Company had begun to experience declining sales trends; and (ii) as a result, the Company was likely to reduce its fiscal 2018 sales and adjusted EPS guidance, which had been increased as recently as May 2018.

On August 2, 2018, the Company reported lower-than-expected revenue for second quarter 2018 and reduced its sales and earnings per share guidance for fiscal year 2018, citing sales shift to lower margin products such as laminate flooring. On this news, Floor & Decor’s share price fell $8.18, approximately 17.1%, to close at $39.53 on August 2, 2018.

If you acquired Floor & Decor securities during the Class Period, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS INC
08:11pKirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Fi..
BU
06/06ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) Accused of Misleading Sh..
BU
06/04FLOOR & DECOR : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in..
BU
06/03DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
05/31FND SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) Lawsuit Filed
PR
05/31FLOOR & DECOR : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Floor & Decor Hold..
PR
05/28GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
05/28Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
05/24GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Floor & Decor..
BU
05/24Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Floor & D..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 038 M
EBIT 2019 157 M
Net income 2019 112 M
Debt 2019 153 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 34,16
P/E ratio 2020 26,84
EV / Sales 2019 1,85x
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
Capitalization 3 617 M
Chart FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Floor & Decor Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 45,6 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas V. Taylor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Norman H. Axelrod Chairman
Trevor S. Lang CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
George Vincent West Vice Chairman
Brad Joseph Brutocao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS INC42.16%3 552
HOME DEPOT (THE)14.75%208 581
LOWE'S COMPANIES4.20%74 689
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORP LTD8.33%7 096
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%7 087
KINGFISHER0.05%5 744
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About