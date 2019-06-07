Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before July 19

The law firm of Kirby
McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed
in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia on
behalf of those who acquired Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (“Floor &
Decor” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FND)
securities during the period from May 23, 2018 to August 1, 2018 (the
“Class Period”). Investors have until July 19, 2019 to apply to the
Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleges that Floor & Decor failed to disclose to investors
that: (i) prior to the May 24, 2018 Secondary Offering, the Company had
begun to experience declining sales trends; and (ii) as a result, the
Company was likely to reduce its fiscal 2018 sales and adjusted EPS
guidance, which had been increased as recently as May 2018.
On August 2, 2018, the Company reported lower-than-expected revenue for
second quarter 2018 and reduced its sales and earnings per share
guidance for fiscal year 2018, citing sales shift to lower margin
products such as laminate flooring. On this news, Floor & Decor’s share
price fell $8.18, approximately 17.1%, to close at $39.53 on August 2,
2018.
