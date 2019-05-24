Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Investors (FND)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (“Floor & Decor” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FND) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 2, 2018, the Company reported lower-than-expected revenue for second quarter 2018 and reduced its sales and earnings per share guidance for fiscal year 2018, citing sales shift to lower margin products such as laminate flooring.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $8.18, nearly 17%, to close at $39.53 per share on August 2, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Floor & Decor securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

