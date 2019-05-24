Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Floor & Decor Holdings Inc    FND

FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS INC

(FND)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Investors (FND)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 07:23pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (“Floor & Decor” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FND) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 2, 2018, the Company reported lower-than-expected revenue for second quarter 2018 and reduced its sales and earnings per share guidance for fiscal year 2018, citing sales shift to lower margin products such as laminate flooring.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $8.18, nearly 17%, to close at $39.53 per share on August 2, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Floor & Decor securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS INC
07:23pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Floor & D..
BU
04:30pIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
05/23LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
PR
05/23The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Fl..
BU
05/23Rosen Law Firm Announces the Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
05/20FLOOR & DECOR : Notice of Filing Securities Class Action against Floor & Decor H..
BU
05/17FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holde..
AQ
05/02FLOOR & DECOR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
05/02FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Ch..
AQ
05/02FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Res..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 037 M
EBIT 2019 158 M
Net income 2019 112 M
Debt 2019 158 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 35,99
P/E ratio 2020 28,23
EV / Sales 2019 1,95x
EV / Sales 2020 1,61x
Capitalization 3 822 M
Chart FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Floor & Decor Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 46,7 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas V. Taylor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Norman H. Axelrod Chairman
Trevor S. Lang CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
George Vincent West Vice Chairman
Brad Joseph Brutocao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS INC43.13%3 822
HOME DEPOT (THE)11.74%211 726
LOWE'S COMPANIES2.64%75 453
RED STAR MACALLINE GROUP CORP LTD9.24%7 025
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%6 800
KINGFISHER2.65%5 692
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About