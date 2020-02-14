Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Flotek Industries, Inc.    FTK

FLOTEK INDUSTRIES, INC.

(FTK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Flotek Industries : Announces Earnings Schedule For Year-End 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 05:02pm EST

HOUSTON, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flotek Industries, Inc. ("Flotek" or the "Company") (NYSE: FTK) today announced the Company's schedule for releasing its fourth quarter 2019 results for the three months ended December 31, 2019. 

Flotek Industries, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Flotek Industries, Inc.)

Earnings Schedule Announced for Q4 and Full-Year 2019
In a press release to be issued after the market close on March 5, 2020, Flotek will release its fourth quarter 2019 financial and operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2019, as well as full-year results for 2019. Flotek will also host its earnings conference call on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. CST (10:00 a.m. EST).

To participate in the call, participants should access the webcast on www.flotekind.com under the Investor Relations section or dial 844-835-9986 approximately five minutes prior to the start of the call. Following the conclusion of the conference call, a recording of the call will be available on the Company's website.

About Flotek Industries, Inc.
Flotek develops and delivers reservoir-centric chemistry technologies to oil and gas clients designed to address every challenge in the lifecycle of the reservoir and maximize recovery in both new and mature fields. Flotek's chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production. Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek is a publicly traded company headquartered in Houston, Texas, and its common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FTK." For additional information, please visit Flotek's web site at www.flotekind.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flotek-industries-announces-earnings-schedule-for-year-end-2019-results-301005482.html

SOURCE Flotek Industries, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FLOTEK INDUSTRIES, INC.
05:02pFLOTEK INDUSTRIES : Announces Earnings Schedule For Year-End 2019 Results
PR
02/05FLOTEK INDUSTRIES : Welcomes Nick Bigney As SVP, General Counsel & Corporate Sec..
PR
01/13FLOTEK INDUSTRIES INC/CN/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial..
AQ
01/06FLOTEK INDUSTRIES INC/CN/ : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Chan..
AQ
01/06FLOTEK INDUSTRIES : John Gibson Becomes Flotek's New Chairman And CEO
PR
2019FLOTEK INDUSTRIES INC/CN/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulatio..
AQ
2019FLOTEK INDUSTRIES : Announces New Chairman And CEO
PR
2019FLOTEK INDUSTRIES IN : CN/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
2019FLOTEK INDUSTRIES : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019FLOTEK INDUSTRIES : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group