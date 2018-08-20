Flotek Industries : To Present At Enercom's The Oil and Gas Conference...

Log in
08/20/2018 | 04:16pm CEST

HOUSTON - AUGUST 20, 2018: Flotek Industries, Inc. ("Flotek" or the "Company") (NYSE: FTK) today announced that Flotek's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, John Chisholm, will present at EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference in Denver, Colorado on Wednesday, August 22nd at 10:40 a.m. CT / 9:40 a.m. MT. In addition the Company will be hosting investor meetings at the conference. The presentation and a link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's web site at www.flotekind.com, and an archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's web site shortly after the presentation and will be accessible for approximately 30 days.

Additionally, Flotek is publishing an updated investor presentation on its website this morning which contains important information regarding the Company's business update and operational commentary for its shareholders.

About Flotek Industries, Inc.

Flotek develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek's inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek Industries, Inc. is a publicly traded company headquartered in Houston, Texas, and its common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FTK." For additional information, please visit Flotek's web site at www.flotekind.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements set forth in this Press Release constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) regarding Flotek Industries, Inc.'s business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Words such as expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, seeks, estimates and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements in this Press Release.

Although forward-looking statements in this Press Release reflect the good faith judgment of management, such statements can only be based on facts and factors currently known to management. Consequently, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results and outcomes may differ materially from the results and outcomes discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences in results and outcomes include, but are not limited to, demand for oil and natural gas drilling services in the areas and markets in which the Company operates, competition, obsolescence of products and services, the Company's ability to obtain financing to support its operations, environmental and other casualty risks, and the impact of government regulation.

Further information about the risks and uncertainties that may impact the Company are set forth in the Company's most recent filings on Form 10-K (including without limitation in the "Risk Factors" Section), and in the Company's other SEC filings and publicly available documents. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this Press Release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this Press Release.

IR Inquiries, contact:

Matthew Marietta

Executive Vice President

Finance & Corporate Development

E: MMarietta@flotekind.com

P: (713) 726-9911

Media Inquiries, contact:

Danielle Allen

Senior Vice President

Global Communications & Technology Commercialization

E: DAllen@flotekind.com

P: (713) 726-5322

Disclaimer

Flotek Industries Inc. published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 14:15:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 250 M
EBIT 2018 -10,3 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,48x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,44x
Capitalization 120 M
Chart FLOTEK INDUSTRIES INC
Duration : Period :
Flotek Industries Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLOTEK INDUSTRIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target 90%
Managers
NameTitle
John William Chisholm Chairman, President & CEO
Joshua A. Snively Executive Vice President-Operations
Matt Marietta Chief Financial Officer
Danielle Allen Senior Vice President-Global Communications
L. Melvin Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLOTEK INDUSTRIES INC-54.94%119
SCHLUMBERGER NV-6.77%86 964
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-18.21%35 169
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO-1.99%34 092
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO21.71%16 774
TECHNIPFMC-10.48%12 544
