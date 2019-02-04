Notice of Flow Capital's Year End 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

Log in
02/04/2019 | 05:27pm EST

Financial results to be released after markets on Monday, February 11, 2019

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“Flow Capital” and “Flow”) today announced it will release its year end 2018 financial results after the markets close on Monday, February 11, 2019. Mr. Alex Baluta, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Donnacha Rahill, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET the next day, Tuesday, February 12, 2019, to review the results. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE:Tuesday, February 12, 2019
TIME: 8:00 AM Eastern Time
DIAL IN NUMBER: 866 521-4909 or 647 427-2311
TAPED REPLAY:800 585-8367 or 416 621-4642
REFERENCE NUMBER:5283308

A recording of the call will be archived on the Company’s website at www.flowcap.com/financials/.

About Flow Capital

Based in Toronto, Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, operating two divisions: an investment operation providing revenue-linked capital to emerging growth businesses, and an institutional advisory sales platform providing pension funds, charities and endowment clients with access to leading institutional money managers from around the world. Learn more at www.flowcap.com.

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.:

Donnacha Rahill
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (416) 477-2601

Flow Capital.png


