Notice of Flow Capital's Year End 2018 Financial Results Conference Call
0
02/04/2019 | 05:27pm EST
– Financialresultsto bereleased after marketson Monday, February 11, 2019 –
TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“Flow Capital” and “Flow”) today announced it will release its year end 2018 financial results after the markets close on Monday, February 11, 2019. Mr. Alex Baluta, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Donnacha Rahill, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET the next day, Tuesday, February 12, 2019, to review the results. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.
Based in Toronto, Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, operating two divisions: an investment operation providing revenue-linked capital to emerging growth businesses, and an institutional advisory sales platform providing pension funds, charities and endowment clients with access to leading institutional money managers from around the world. Learn more at www.flowcap.com.