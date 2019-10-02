Flow Capital Announces Royalty Buyout From Factor 75

TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) today announces that it has received a buyout payment from Factor 75. The buyout terminates Flow’s USD $750K royalty investment in the company.



“Flow’s revenue-based investment was phenomenal for Factor 75, providing flexible capital that helped enable our company’s very high growth rate. Flow has been a super supportive investor and advisor to our business,” stated Mike Apostal, CEO of Factor 75.

“Factor 75 is a case study in how Flow Capital helps entrepreneurs accrete equity value while minimizing dilution. We are so pleased to have played a small role in Factor 75’s ongoing success. We congratulate Mike, Nick, and the entire Factor 75 team,” said Robb McLarty, CIO of Flow Capital.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com .

About Factor 75

Factor 75 is a fully-prepared meal delivery service that ships healthy, restaurant-quality meals directly to consumers throughout the contiguous US. Every recipe on their menu is hand-crafted by gourmet chefs and optimized by dietitians. Their meals are free of refined sugars, gluten, soy, hormones, antibiotics and GMOs. Weekly Factor 75 subscriptions include 4, 6, 8, 12 or 18 meals per week . For additional information on Factor 75, please visit www.factor75.com

