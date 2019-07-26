Notice of Flow Capital's Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call
07/26/2019 | 08:31am EDT
TORONTO, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“Flow Capital” and “Company”) today announced it will release its second quarter 2019 financial results after the markets close on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Mr. Alex Baluta, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Donnacha Rahill, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, August 1, 2019, to review the results. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.
About FlowCapital Based in Toronto, Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com.
Flow Capital Corp.: Donnacha Rahill Chief FinancialOfficer Tel: (416) 477-2601