Notice of Flow Capital's Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

TORONTO, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“Flow Capital” and “Company”) today announced it will release its second quarter 2019 financial results after the markets close on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Mr. Alex Baluta, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Donnacha Rahill, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, August 1, 2019, to review the results. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.



CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE: Thursday, August 1, 2019 TIME: 5:00 PM Eastern Time DIAL IN NUMBER: 866 521-4909 or 647 427-2311 TAPED REPLAY: 800 585-8367 or 416 621-4642 REFERENCE NUMBER: 8196797

A recording of the call will be archived on the Company’s website at www.flowcap.com/financials/ .



About Flow Capital

Based in Toronto, Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com .

