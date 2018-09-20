Flow Traders : releases August 2018 ETP Market statistics
0
09/20/2018 | 05:53pm CEST
FLOW TRADERS RELEASES AUGUST 2018 ETP MARKET STATISTICS
Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 20 September 2018 - Flow Traders N.V. ("Flow Traders")
(Euronext: FLOW), today releases the monthly ETP (Exchange Traded Products) market statistics for August 2018. This refers to general market observations only.
2018
2017
All amounts in € bn
Aug
Jul
Jun
May
Apr
Mar
Feb
Jan
Dec
Nov
Oct
Sep
Aug
On & Off Exchange* Value Traded - Global
1,699
1,629
1,880
1,794
1,870
2,080
2,478
1,983
1,690
1,605
1,435
1,379
1,552
On & Off Exchange* Value Traded - EMEA
91
97
115
126
97
118
139
125
99
108
96
99
92
On & Off Exchange Value Traded - Americas
1,438
1,358
1,574
1,473
1,573
1,759
2,178
1,680
1,360
1,262
1,186
1,137
1,310
On & Off Exchange Value Traded - APAC
171
174
191
195
200
202
162
178
231
236
154
143
150
EMEA - Off Exchange Market Value Traded on MTF**
48
53
60
65
45
54
66
56
34
36
35
34
30
EMEA - Off Orderbook* Market Value Traded
6
7
9
10
9
10
9
12
22
27
23
25
25
Americas - Off Exchange Market Value Traded
493
463
550
514
538
619
720
674
529
452
448
430
461
APAC - On & Off Exchange Market Value Traded in
106
105
123
131
125
102
56
82
166
141
87
86
92
China
Assets under Management*** - Global
4,467
4,359
4,237
4,271
4,045
3,923
3,997
4,055
3,962
3,909
3,883
3,718
3,613
Assets under Management - EMEA
732
731
714
721
673
658
667
671
660
652
648
627
609
Assets under Management - Americas
3,295
3,209
3,120
3,143
2,977
2,888
2,957
3,015
2,949
2,905
2,891
2,764
2,686
Assets under Management - APAC
439
419
403
407
395
377
373
368
354
351
344
327
319
Average VIX per month
12.55
13.15
13.68
14.12
18.27
19.02
22.46
10.99
10.17
10.57
10.13
10.44
11.95
VIX high per month
14.78
16.14
17.91
17.02
23.62
24.87
37.32
15.42
14.58
14.51
11.3
12.23
17.28
VIX low per month
10.85
12.06
11.64
12.53
15.25
14.64
13.47
8.92
8.9
8.56
9.19
9.51
9.52
Notes
*:Off Exchange flow EMEA includes Off Orderbook flow printed on exchange and flows via MTFs. This is still excluding flows via SI **: Publicly available data about market flows traded on MTFs, represented here by Tradeweb and Bloomberg RfQ ***: Assets under Management estimates as included in Blackrock Global ETP Landscape reports
This publication is prepared by Flow Traders N.V. and is for information purposes only. It is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and you must not rely on the content of this document when making any investment decisions. The information in this publication does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice and is not to be regarded as investor marketing or marketing of any security or financial instrument, or as an offer to buy or sell, or as a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell,securities or financial instruments.
The information and materials contained in this publication are provided 'as is' and Flow Traders N.V. or any of its affiliates ("Flow Traders") do not warrant the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of the information and materials and expressly disclaim liability for any errors or omissions. This publication is not intended to be, and shall not constitute in any way a binding or legal agreement, or impose any legal obligation on Flow Traders. All intellectual property rights, including trademarks, are those of their respective owners. All rights reserved. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Flow Traders. No part of it may be redistributed or reproduced without the priorwritten permission of Flow Traders.
Flow Traders expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any statements contained in this publication to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statements are based. Unless the source is otherwise stated, the market, economic and industry data in this publication constitute the estimates of our management, using underlying data from independent third parties. We have obtained market data and certain industry forecasts used in this publication from internal surveys, reports and studies, where appropriate, as well as market research, publicly available information and industry publications. The third party sources we have used generally state that the information they contain has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable but that the accuracy and completeness of such information is not guaranteed and that the projections they contain are based on a number of assumptions.
By accepting this publication you agree to the terms set out above. If you do not agree with the terms set out above please notifylegal.amsterdam@nl.flowtraders.comimmediately and delete or destroy thispublication.
Flow Traders NV published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 15:52:06 UTC