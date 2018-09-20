Log in
News Summary

Flow Traders : releases August 2018 ETP Market statistics

09/20/2018 | 05:53pm CEST

FLOW TRADERS RELEASES AUGUST 2018 ETP MARKET STATISTICS

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 20 September 2018 - Flow Traders N.V. ("Flow Traders")

(Euronext: FLOW), today releases the monthly ETP (Exchange Traded Products) market statistics for August 2018. This refers to general market observations only.

2018

2017

All amounts in € bn

Aug

Jul

Jun

May

Apr

Mar

Feb

Jan

Dec

Nov

Oct

Sep

Aug

On & Off Exchange* Value Traded - Global

1,699

1,629

1,880

1,794

1,870

2,080

2,478

1,983

1,690

1,605

1,435

1,379

1,552

On & Off Exchange* Value Traded - EMEA

91

97

115

126

97

118

139

125

99

108

96

99

92

On & Off Exchange Value Traded - Americas

1,438

1,358

1,574

1,473

1,573

1,759

2,178

1,680

1,360

1,262

1,186

1,137

1,310

On & Off Exchange Value Traded - APAC

171

174

191

195

200

202

162

178

231

236

154

143

150

EMEA - Off Exchange Market Value Traded on MTF**

48

53

60

65

45

54

66

56

34

36

35

34

30

EMEA - Off Orderbook* Market Value Traded

6

7

9

10

9

10

9

12

22

27

23

25

25

Americas - Off Exchange Market Value Traded

493

463

550

514

538

619

720

674

529

452

448

430

461

APAC - On & Off Exchange Market Value Traded in

106

105

123

131

125

102

56

82

166

141

87

86

92

China

Assets under Management*** - Global

4,467

4,359

4,237

4,271

4,045

3,923

3,997

4,055

3,962

3,909

3,883

3,718

3,613

Assets under Management - EMEA

732

731

714

721

673

658

667

671

660

652

648

627

609

Assets under Management - Americas

3,295

3,209

3,120

3,143

2,977

2,888

2,957

3,015

2,949

2,905

2,891

2,764

2,686

Assets under Management - APAC

439

419

403

407

395

377

373

368

354

351

344

327

319

Average VIX per month

12.55

13.15

13.68

14.12

18.27

19.02

22.46

10.99

10.17

10.57

10.13

10.44

11.95

VIX high per month

14.78

16.14

17.91

17.02

23.62

24.87

37.32

15.42

14.58

14.51

11.3

12.23

17.28

VIX low per month

10.85

12.06

11.64

12.53

15.25

14.64

13.47

8.92

8.9

8.56

9.19

9.51

9.52

Notes

*: Off Exchange flow EMEA includes Off Orderbook flow printed on exchange and flows via MTFs. This is still excluding flows via SI **: Publicly available data about market flows traded on MTFs, represented here by Tradeweb and Bloomberg RfQ ***: Assets under Management estimates as included in Blackrock Global ETP Landscape reports

Sources: Blackrock Global ETP Landscape, Tradeweb, Bloomberg RfQ, Flow Traders analysis

For a complete historical overview of the market statistics, please visit our website http://www.flowtraders.com/investors

Contact details

Flow Traders N.V.

Serge Enneman / Investor Relations Officer Phone: +31 20 7996799

Email: Investor.relations@flowtraders.com

DISCLAIMER

This publication is prepared by Flow Traders N.V. and is for information purposes only. It is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and you must not rely on the content of this document when making any investment decisions. The information in this publication does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice and is not to be regarded as investor marketing or marketing of any security or financial instrument, or as an offer to buy or sell, or as a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell, securities or financial instruments.

The information and materials contained in this publication are provided 'as is' and Flow Traders N.V. or any of its affiliates ("Flow Traders") do not warrant the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of the information and materials and expressly disclaim liability for any errors or omissions. This publication is not intended to be, and shall not constitute in any way a binding or legal agreement, or impose any legal obligation on Flow Traders. All intellectual property rights, including trademarks, are those of their respective owners. All rights reserved. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Flow Traders. No part of it may be redistributed or reproduced without the prior written permission of Flow Traders.

Flow Traders expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any statements contained in this publication to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statements are based. Unless the source is otherwise stated, the market, economic and industry data in this publication constitute the estimates of our management, using underlying data from independent third parties. We have obtained market data and certain industry forecasts used in this publication from internal surveys, reports and studies, where appropriate, as well as market research, publicly available information and industry publications. The third party sources we have used generally state that the information they contain has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable but that the accuracy and completeness of such information is not guaranteed and that the projections they contain are based on a number of assumptions.

By accepting this publication you agree to the terms set out above. If you do not agree with the terms set out above please notify legal.amsterdam@nl.flowtraders.com immediately and delete or destroy this publication.

Disclaimer

Flow Traders NV published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 15:52:06 UTC
