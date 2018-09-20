FLOW TRADERS RELEASES AUGUST 2018 ETP MARKET STATISTICS

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 20 September 2018 - Flow Traders N.V. ("Flow Traders")

(Euronext: FLOW), today releases the monthly ETP (Exchange Traded Products) market statistics for August 2018. This refers to general market observations only.

2018 2017 All amounts in € bn Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug On & Off Exchange* Value Traded - Global 1,699 1,629 1,880 1,794 1,870 2,080 2,478 1,983 1,690 1,605 1,435 1,379 1,552 On & Off Exchange* Value Traded - EMEA 91 97 115 126 97 118 139 125 99 108 96 99 92 On & Off Exchange Value Traded - Americas 1,438 1,358 1,574 1,473 1,573 1,759 2,178 1,680 1,360 1,262 1,186 1,137 1,310 On & Off Exchange Value Traded - APAC 171 174 191 195 200 202 162 178 231 236 154 143 150 EMEA - Off Exchange Market Value Traded on MTF** 48 53 60 65 45 54 66 56 34 36 35 34 30 EMEA - Off Orderbook* Market Value Traded 6 7 9 10 9 10 9 12 22 27 23 25 25 Americas - Off Exchange Market Value Traded 493 463 550 514 538 619 720 674 529 452 448 430 461 APAC - On & Off Exchange Market Value Traded in 106 105 123 131 125 102 56 82 166 141 87 86 92 China Assets under Management*** - Global 4,467 4,359 4,237 4,271 4,045 3,923 3,997 4,055 3,962 3,909 3,883 3,718 3,613 Assets under Management - EMEA 732 731 714 721 673 658 667 671 660 652 648 627 609 Assets under Management - Americas 3,295 3,209 3,120 3,143 2,977 2,888 2,957 3,015 2,949 2,905 2,891 2,764 2,686 Assets under Management - APAC 439 419 403 407 395 377 373 368 354 351 344 327 319 Average VIX per month 12.55 13.15 13.68 14.12 18.27 19.02 22.46 10.99 10.17 10.57 10.13 10.44 11.95 VIX high per month 14.78 16.14 17.91 17.02 23.62 24.87 37.32 15.42 14.58 14.51 11.3 12.23 17.28 VIX low per month 10.85 12.06 11.64 12.53 15.25 14.64 13.47 8.92 8.9 8.56 9.19 9.51 9.52 Notes

*: Off Exchange flow EMEA includes Off Orderbook flow printed on exchange and flows via MTFs. This is still excluding flows via SI **: Publicly available data about market flows traded on MTFs, represented here by Tradeweb and Bloomberg RfQ ***: Assets under Management estimates as included in Blackrock Global ETP Landscape reports

Sources: Blackrock Global ETP Landscape, Tradeweb, Bloomberg RfQ, Flow Traders analysis

For a complete historical overview of the market statistics, please visit our website http://www.flowtraders.com/investors

