Flow Traders : releases May 2019 ETP market statistics

06/14/2019 | 12:39pm EDT

FLOW TRADERS RELEASES MAY 2019 ETP MARKET STATISTICS

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 14 June 2019 - Flow Traders N.V. ("Flow Traders") (Euronext: FLOW), today releases the monthly ETP (Exchange Traded Products) market statistics for May 2019. This refers to general market observations only.

2019

2018

All amounts in € bn (except VIX)

May

Apr

Mar

Feb

Jan

Dec

Nov

Oct

Sept

Aug

Jul

Jun

May

On & Off Exchange* Value Traded - Global

2,228

1,761

2,116

1,696

2,281

3,033

2,321

3,100

1,545

1,699

1,629

1,880

1,794

On & Off Exchange* Value Traded - EMEA

124

111

118

113

125

108

107

131

93

91

97

115

126

On & Off Exchange Value Traded - Americas

1,934

1,479

1,813

1,451

2,017

2,710

1,994

2,768

1,296

1,438

1,358

1,574

1,473

On & Off Exchange Value Traded - APAC

170

170

186

132

138

215

220

201

157

171

174

191

195

EMEA - Off Exchange Market Value Traded on MTF**

66

66

68

68

73

60

58

68

49

48

53

60

65

EMEA - Off Orderbook Market Value Traded

10

10

9

7

8

7

6

9

6

6

7

9

10

Americas - Off Exchange Market Value Traded

621

538

594

518

752

899

639

812

438

493

463

550

514

APAC - On & Off Exchange Market Value Traded in China

89

101

105

67

68

125

133

87

93

106

105

123

131

Average VIX per month

16.72

13.05

14.65

15.42

19.57

24.95

19.39

19.35

12.91

12.55

13.15

13.68

14.12

VIX high per month

20.55

14.39

18.33

17.89

25.45

36.07

22.48

25.23

14.88

14.78

16.14

17.91

17.02

VIX low per month

12.87

11.03

12.37

13.44

16.57

16.44

16.36

11.61

11.68

10.85

12.06

11.64

12.53

Notes

*: Off-Exchange flow for EMEA includes Off Orderbook flow printed on exchange and flows via MTFs. This is excluding flows via SI

**: Publicly available data about market flows traded on MTFs, represented here by Tradeweb and Bloomberg RfQ. Data is preliminary and may be subject to change

Sources: Blackrock Global ETP Landscape, Tradeweb, Bloomberg, Flow Traders analysis

For a complete historical overview of the market statistics, please visit our website

http://www.flowtraders.com/investors

Contact details

Flow Traders N.V.

Serge Enneman / Investor Relations Officer

Phone: +31 20 7996799

Email: Investor.relations@flowtraders.com

Important legal information

This publication is prepared by Flow Traders N.V. and is for information purposes only. It is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and you must not rely on the content of this document when making any investment decisions. The information in this publication does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice and is not to be regarded as investor marketing or marketing of any security or financial instrument, or as an offer to buy or sell, or as a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell, securities or financial instruments.

The information and materials contained in this publication are provided 'as is' and Flow Traders N.V. or any of its affiliates ("Flow Traders") do not warrant the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of the information and materials and expressly disclaim liability for any errors or omissions. This publication is not intended to be, and shall not constitute in any way a binding or legal agreement, or impose any legal obligation on Flow Traders. All intellectual property rights, including trademarks, are those of their respective owners. All rights reserved. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Flow Traders. No part of it may be redistributed or reproduced without the prior written permission of Flow Traders.

Flow Traders expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any statements contained in this publication to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statements are based. Unless the source is otherwise stated, the market, economic and industry data in this publication constitute the estimates of our management, using underlying data from independent third parties. We have obtained market data and certain industry forecasts used in this publication from internal surveys, reports and studies, where appropriate, as well as market research, publicly available information and industry publications. The third party sources we have used generally state that the information they contain has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable but that the accuracy and completeness of such information is not guaranteed and that the projections they contain are based on a number of assumptions.

By accepting this publication you agree to the terms set out above. If you do not agree with the terms set out above please notify legal.amsterdam@nl.flowtraders.comimmediately and delete or destroy this publication.

Disclaimer

Flow Traders NV published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 16:38:02 UTC
