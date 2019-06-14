FLOW TRADERS RELEASES MAY 2019 ETP MARKET STATISTICS
Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 14 June 2019 - Flow Traders N.V. ("Flow Traders") (Euronext: FLOW), today releases the monthly ETP (Exchange Traded Products) market statistics for May 2019. This refers to general market observations only.
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All amounts in € bn (except VIX)
|
May
|
Apr
|
Mar
|
Feb
|
Jan
|
Dec
|
Nov
|
Oct
|
Sept
|
Aug
|
Jul
|
Jun
|
May
|
On & Off Exchange* Value Traded - Global
|
2,228
|
1,761
|
2,116
|
1,696
|
2,281
|
3,033
|
2,321
|
3,100
|
1,545
|
1,699
|
1,629
|
1,880
|
|
1,794
|
On & Off Exchange* Value Traded - EMEA
|
124
|
111
|
118
|
113
|
125
|
108
|
107
|
131
|
93
|
91
|
97
|
115
|
|
126
|
On & Off Exchange Value Traded - Americas
|
1,934
|
1,479
|
1,813
|
1,451
|
2,017
|
2,710
|
1,994
|
2,768
|
1,296
|
1,438
|
1,358
|
1,574
|
|
1,473
|
On & Off Exchange Value Traded - APAC
|
170
|
170
|
186
|
132
|
138
|
215
|
220
|
201
|
157
|
171
|
174
|
191
|
|
195
|
EMEA - Off Exchange Market Value Traded on MTF**
|
66
|
66
|
68
|
68
|
73
|
60
|
58
|
68
|
49
|
48
|
53
|
60
|
|
65
|
EMEA - Off Orderbook Market Value Traded
|
10
|
10
|
9
|
7
|
8
|
7
|
6
|
9
|
6
|
6
|
7
|
9
|
|
10
|
Americas - Off Exchange Market Value Traded
|
621
|
538
|
594
|
518
|
752
|
899
|
639
|
812
|
438
|
493
|
463
|
550
|
|
514
|
APAC - On & Off Exchange Market Value Traded in China
|
89
|
101
|
105
|
67
|
68
|
125
|
133
|
87
|
93
|
106
|
105
|
123
|
|
131
|
Average VIX per month
|
16.72
|
13.05
|
14.65
|
15.42
|
19.57
|
24.95
|
19.39
|
19.35
|
12.91
|
12.55
|
13.15
|
13.68
|
|
14.12
|
VIX high per month
|
20.55
|
14.39
|
18.33
|
17.89
|
25.45
|
36.07
|
22.48
|
25.23
|
14.88
|
14.78
|
16.14
|
17.91
|
|
17.02
|
VIX low per month
|
12.87
|
11.03
|
12.37
|
13.44
|
16.57
|
16.44
|
16.36
|
11.61
|
11.68
|
10.85
|
12.06
|
11.64
|
|
12.53
Notes
*: Off-Exchange flow for EMEA includes Off Orderbook flow printed on exchange and flows via MTFs. This is excluding flows via SI
**: Publicly available data about market flows traded on MTFs, represented here by Tradeweb and Bloomberg RfQ. Data is preliminary and may be subject to change
Sources: Blackrock Global ETP Landscape, Tradeweb, Bloomberg, Flow Traders analysis
For a complete historical overview of the market statistics, please visit our website
http://www.flowtraders.com/investors
