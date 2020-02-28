Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Flow Traders    FLOW   NL0011279492

FLOW TRADERS

(FLOW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/28 11:54:48 am
21.58 EUR   +1.79%
11:40aShare buyback programme - repurchase of shares
GL
02/21Share buyback programme - repurchase of shares
GL
02/14Share buyback programme - repurchase of shares
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME - REPURCHASE OF SHARES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 11:40am EST

SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME - REPURCHASE OF SHARES
                                                                                                    
Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Flow Traders N.V. (“Flow Traders”) (Euronext: FLOW) has repurchased 154,012 of its own shares in the period from 24 February 2020 up to and including 27 February 2020 at an average price of €21.15.

This is in accordance with the share buyback programme announced on 7 February 2020. The consideration of this purchase was €3.3 million.

The total number of shares purchased under this programme to date is 527,237 shares at an average price of €20.12 for a total consideration of €10.6 million.

For more detailed information see ‘Share buyback - Weekly Repurchase Overview’ which can be found at www.flowtraders.com/investors.

Contact Details

Flow Traders N.V.
Jonathan Berger / Investor Relations Officer
Phone:   +31 20 7996799
Email:     investor.relations@flowtraders.com


Important legal information

This press release is prepared by Flow Traders N.V. and is for information purposes only. It is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and you must not rely on the content of this document when making any investment decisions. The information in this document does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice and is not to be regarded as investor marketing or marketing of any security or financial instrument, or as an offer to buy or sell, or as a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell, securities or financial instruments.

The information and materials contained in this press release are provided ‘as is’ and Flow Traders N.V. or any of its affiliates (“Flow Traders”) do not warrant the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of the information and materials and expressly disclaim liability for any errors or omissions. This press release is not intended to be, and shall not constitute in any way a binding or legal agreement, or impose any legal obligation on Flow Traders. All intellectual property rights, including trademarks, are those of their respective owners. All rights reserved. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Flow Traders. No part of it may be redistributed or reproduced without the prior written permission of Flow Traders.

Flow Traders expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law.

By accepting this document you agree to the terms set out above. If you do not agree with the terms set out above please notify legal.amsterdam@nl.flowtraders.com immediately and delete or destroy this document.

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release is an announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FLOW TRADERS
11:40aShare buyback programme - repurchase of shares
GL
02/21Share buyback programme - repurchase of shares
GL
02/14Share buyback programme - repurchase of shares
GL
02/07Flow traders 4q19 results
GL
02/07FLOW TRADERS : Slide show results
CO
02/07FLOW TRADERS : Annual results
CO
01/13Management board and supervisory board update
GL
2019FLOW TRADERS : Crossing thresholds
CO
2019Flow traders 3q19 trading update
GL
2019FLOW TRADERS : 3rd quarter results
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 242 M
EBIT 2020 80,1 M
Net income 2020 66,5 M
Finance 2020 18,6 M
Yield 2020 5,15%
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
P/E ratio 2021 9,58x
EV / Sales2020 3,96x
EV / Sales2021 2,88x
Capitalization 980 M
Chart FLOW TRADERS
Duration : Period :
Flow Traders Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLOW TRADERS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 25,86  €
Last Close Price 21,20  €
Spread / Highest target 71,2%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis Dijkstra Chief Executive Officer
Evert Derks Drok Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Wolff Chief Technology Officer
Jan van Kuijk Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roger Hodenius Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLOW TRADERS-1.58%1 075
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-0.79%50 818
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED0.70%42 094
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC0.77%35 109
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG4.39%29 433
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%21 049
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group