Flowers Foods : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

In accordance with the terms of the Flowers Foods, Inc. Deferred Shares Agreement for Directors, the deferred shares awarded do not have a conversion or exercise price.

Granted under the Flowers Foods, Inc. 2014 Omnibus Equity and Incentive Compensation Plan.

Bona fide gift of 1,000 shares of issuer's common stock was made from reporting person's direct ownership and not from family trust, as originally reported.

