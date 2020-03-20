|
Flowers Foods : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
03/20/2020 | 07:45pm EDT
FORM 4
[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
|
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
|
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
|
|
|
(Check all applicable)
|
SINGER DAVID V
|
|
FLOWERS FOODS INC [ FLO ]
|
__X__ Director
|
_____ 10% Owner
|
(Last)
|
(First)
|
(Middle)
|
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
|
_____ Officer (give title below)
|
_____ Other (specify below)
|
|
|
|
|
3401 ROYDEN PLACE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11/15/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Street)
|
|
|
|
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|
CHARLOTTE, NC 28226
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11/19/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
|
|
|
(City)
|
(State)
|
(Zip)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.Title of Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Trans. Date
|
2A. Deemed
|
3. Trans. Code
|
4. Securities Acquired (A)
|
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
|
6.
|
7. Nature
|
(Instr. 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Execution
|
(Instr. 8)
|
|
or Disposed of (D)
|
Following Reported Transaction(s)
|
Ownership
|
of Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date, if any
|
|
|
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|
(Instr. 3 and 4)
|
|
|
|
Form:
|
Beneficial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct (D)
|
Ownership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or Indirect
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(I) (Instr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
V
|
Amount
|
(D)
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
4)
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
11/15/2019
|
|
|
G
|
V
|
1000 (1)
|
D
|
|
$0
|
|
|
86945 (1)
|
|
D
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9537
|
|
I
|
By
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Family
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trust
|
|
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
|
|
1. Title of Derivate
|
2.
|
|
3. Trans.
|
|
3A. Deemed
|
4. Trans. Code
|
5. Number of
|
6. Date Exercisable and
|
7. Title and Amount of
|
|
8. Price of
|
9. Number of
|
10.
|
11. Nature
|
Security
|
Conversion
|
Date
|
|
Execution
|
(Instr. 8)
|
|
Derivative Securities
|
Expiration Date
|
|
Securities Underlying
|
|
Derivative
|
derivative
|
Ownership
|
of Indirect
|
(Instr. 3)
|
or Exercise
|
|
|
Date, if any
|
|
|
Acquired (A) or
|
|
|
|
|
Derivative Security
|
|
Security
|
Securities
|
Form of
|
Beneficial
|
|
Price of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposed of (D)
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3 and 4)
|
|
(Instr. 5)
|
Beneficially
|
Derivative
|
Ownership
|
|
Derivative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owned
|
Security:
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Following
|
Direct (D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
Expiration
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
or Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
V
|
(A)
|
(D)
|
Exercisable
|
Date
|
Title
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
Transaction(s)
|
(I) (Instr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
4)
|
|
Deferred Stock (2)
|
(3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5/21/2020
|
|
(4)
|
Common
|
5780
|
|
|
5780
|
D
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Explanation of Responses:
-
Bona fide gift of 1,000 shares of issuer's common stock was made from reporting person's direct ownership and not from family trust, as originally reported.
-
Granted under the Flowers Foods, Inc. 2014 Omnibus Equity and Incentive Compensation Plan.
-
In accordance with the terms of the Flowers Foods, Inc. Deferred Shares Agreement for Directors, the deferred shares awarded do not have a conversion or exercise price.
-
No expiration date.
Reporting Owners
|
Reporting Owner Name / Address
|
|
Relationships
|
Director
|
10% Owner
|
OfficerOther
|
SINGER DAVID V
|
|
|
|
|
|
3401 ROYDEN PLACE
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
CHARLOTTE, NC 28226
|
|
|
|
|
|
Signatures
|
|
|
|
|
|
/s/ Stephanie B. Tillman, Agent
|
3/20/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
**Signature of Reporting Person
|
|
|
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
-
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
-
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Disclaimer
Flowers Foods Inc. published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 23:44:16 UTC
|
|Latest news on FLOWERS FOODS, INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|4 244 M
|EBIT 2020
|303 M
|Net income 2020
|222 M
|Debt 2020
|1 002 M
|Yield 2020
|3,67%
|
|P/E ratio 2020
|20,4x
|P/E ratio 2021
|19,9x
|EV / Sales2020
|1,30x
|EV / Sales2021
|1,27x
|Capitalization
|4 528 M
|
|Chart FLOWERS FOODS, INC.
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends FLOWERS FOODS, INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|6
|Average target price
|
22,17 $
|Last Close Price
|
21,40 $
|Spread / Highest target
|
21,5%
|Spread / Average Target
|
3,58%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-6,54%