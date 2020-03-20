Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Flowers Foods, Inc.    FLO

FLOWERS FOODS, INC.

(FLO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flowers Foods : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 07:45pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

SINGER DAVID V

FLOWERS FOODS INC [ FLO ]

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

3401 ROYDEN PLACE

11/15/2019

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

CHARLOTTE, NC 28226

11/19/2019

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

11/15/2019

G

V

1000 (1)

D

$0

86945 (1)

D

Common Stock

9537

I

By

Family

Trust

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Amount or

Date

Expiration

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Number of

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Deferred Stock (2)

(3)

5/21/2020

(4)

Common

5780

5780

D

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Bona fide gift of 1,000 shares of issuer's common stock was made from reporting person's direct ownership and not from family trust, as originally reported.
  2. Granted under the Flowers Foods, Inc. 2014 Omnibus Equity and Incentive Compensation Plan.
  3. In accordance with the terms of the Flowers Foods, Inc. Deferred Shares Agreement for Directors, the deferred shares awarded do not have a conversion or exercise price.
  4. No expiration date.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

OfficerOther

SINGER DAVID V

3401 ROYDEN PLACE

X

CHARLOTTE, NC 28226

Signatures

/s/ Stephanie B. Tillman, Agent

3/20/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Flowers Foods Inc. published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 23:44:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FLOWERS FOODS, INC.
07:45pFLOWERS FOODS : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
04:45pFLOWERS FOODS : Proxy Statement - Notice of Shareholders Meeting (preliminary)
PU
02/27FLOWERS FOODS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/19FLOWERS FOODS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
02/14FLOWERS FOODS : Declares Dividend
PR
02/06FLOWERS FOODS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
02/05FLOWERS FOODS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/05FLOWERS FOODS, INC. : Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Results
PR
02/04FLOWERS FOODS : Veteran Tastykake Drivers Gain Federal Court Approval In Their F..
PR
02/04FLOWERS FOODS : Names Mark Chaffin Chief Information Officer
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 244 M
EBIT 2020 303 M
Net income 2020 222 M
Debt 2020 1 002 M
Yield 2020 3,67%
P/E ratio 2020 20,4x
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,30x
EV / Sales2021 1,27x
Capitalization 4 528 M
Chart FLOWERS FOODS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Flowers Foods, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLOWERS FOODS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 22,17  $
Last Close Price 21,40  $
Spread / Highest target 21,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amos Ryals McMullian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George E. Deese Non-Executive Chairman
Bradley K. Alexander Chief Operating Officer
R. Steve Kinsey CFO, Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Mark Chaffin Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLOWERS FOODS, INC.5.38%4 847
YAMAZAKI BAKING CO., LTD.4.29%4 131
TOLY BREAD CO.,LTD.0.59%3 958
PT MAYORA INDAH TBK-6.65%2 190
HOSTESS BRANDS, INC.-29.50%1 263
GANSO CO., LTD.-13.33%518
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group