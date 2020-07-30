Flowers Foods Announces Investor Webcast

Thomasville, GA, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO) will host an investor webcast on August 7, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. (ET) during which Ryals McMullian, president and CEO; Steve Kinsey, CFO and CAO; and other senior executives will discuss second quarter results, strategic priorities, and long-term targets.



The video webcast is expected to last approximately one hour. A question and answer session will follow the presentation as time permits. To register, visit “Upcoming Events” at https://www.flowersfoods.com/investors/events-and-presentations . Following the event, the webcast will be available for playback at the same address.

The company will release second quarter 2020 results on August 6, 2020 after market close.

About Flowers Foods

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2019 sales of $4.1 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.

Investor Contact: J.T. Rieck (229) 227-2253

Media Contact: Paul Baltzer (229) 227-2380



