Flowers Foods : Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
05/21/2020 | 05:58pm EDT
FINANCIAL REVIEW
R. Steve Kinsey
Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer
INFORMATION REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The company prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). However, from time to time, the company may present in its public statements, press releases and SEC filings, non-GAAP financial measures such as, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBIT, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted operating income, adjusted EPS, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted selling, distribution and administrative expenses (SD&A), gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization and the ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA. The reconciliations attached provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation or release to the most comparable GAAP financial measure. The company's definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The company defines EBITDA earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The company believes that EBITDA is a useful tool for managing the operations of its business and is an indicator of the company's ability to incur and service indebtedness and generate free cash flow. EBITDA is used as the primary performance measure in the company's 2014 Omnibus Equity and Incentive Compensation Plan. Furthermore, pursuant to the terms of our credit facility, EBITDA is used to determine the company's compliance with certain financial covenants. The company also believes that EBITDA measures are commonly reported and widely used by investors and other interested parties as measures of a company's operating performance and debt servicing ability because EBITDA measures assist in comparing performance on a consistent basis without regard to depreciation or amortization, which can vary significantly depending upon accounting methods and non-operating factors (such as historical cost). EBITDA is also a widely-accepted financial indicator of a company's ability to incur and service indebtedness. EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to (a) income from operations or net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance; (b) cash flows provided by operating, investing and financing activities (as determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of the company's ability to meet its cash needs; or (c) any other indicator of performance or liquidity that has been determined in accordance with GAAP. The company defines adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBIT, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted operating income, adjusted EPS, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted SD&A, respectively, excluding the impact of asset impairment charges, Project Centennial consulting costs, lease terminations and legal settlements, acquisition-related costs, and pension plan settlements. Adjusted income tax expense also excludes the impact of tax reform. The company believes that these measures, when considered together with its GAAP financial results, provides management and investors with a more complete understanding of its business operating results, including underlying trends, by excluding the effects of certain charges. Net debt to EBITDA is used as a measure of financial leverage employed by the company. Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization is used as a performance measure to provide additional transparent information regarding our results of operations on a consolidated and segment basis. Changes in depreciation and amortization are separately discussed and include depreciation and amortization for materials, supplies, labor and other production costs and operating activities. Presentation of gross margin includes depreciation and amortization in the materials, supplies, labor and other production costs according to GAAP. Our method of presenting gross margin excludes the depreciation and amortization components, as discussed above. The reconciliations attached provide reconciliations of the non- GAAP measures used in this presentation or release to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Flowers Foods, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(000's omitted, except per share data)
Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to EBITDA
and Adjusted EBITDA
For the 16 Week
For the 16 Week
Period Ended
Period Ended
April 18, 2020
April 20, 2019
Net (loss) income
$
(5,772)
$
65,866
Income tax (benefit) expense
(2,019)
20,199
Interest expense, net
3,314
3,824
Depreciation and amortization
44,663
44,819
EBITDA
40,186
134,708
Other pension cost
143
692
Pension plan settlement and curtailment loss
116,207
-
Other pension plan termination costs
133
-
Recovery on inferior ingredients
-
(413)
Restructuring and related impairment charges
-
718
Project Centennial consulting costs
3,392
-
Legal settlements
3,220
150
Executive retirement agreement
-
1,331
Canyon acquisition costs
-
22
Adjusted EBITDA
$
163,281
$
137,208
Sales
$
1,349,444
$
1,263,895
Adjusted EBITDA margin
12.1%
10.9%
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Flowers Foods, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(000's omitted, except per share data)
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
For the 12 Week
Period Ended
December 28, 2019
Net income
$
2,219
Income tax expense (benefit)
(1,047)
Interest expense, net
2,170
Depreciation and amortization
32,884
EBITDA
36,226
Other pension cost
519
Loss (recovery) on inferior ingredients
376
Restructuring and related impairment charges
17,482
Project Centennial consulting costs
784
Legal settlements (recovery)
29,150
Adjusted EBITDA
$
84,537
Sales
$
917,759
Adjusted EBITDA margin
9.2%
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Flowers Foods, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(000's omitted, except per share data)
Reconciliation of (Loss) Earnings per Share to
Adjusted Earnings per Share
For the 16 Week
For the 16 Week
Period Ended
Period Ended
April 18, 2020
April 20, 2019
Net (loss) income per diluted common share
$
(0.03)
$
0.31
Recovery on inferior ingredients
-
NM
Restructuring and related impairment charges
-
NM
Project Centennial consulting costs
0.01
-
Legal settlements
0.01
NM
Executive retirement agreement
-
NM
Canyon acquisition costs
-
NM
Pension plan settlement and curtailment loss
0.41
-
Other pension plan termination costs
NM
-
Adjusted net income per diluted common share
$
0.41
$
0.32
NM - not meaningful.
Certain amounts may not add due to rounding.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Flowers Foods, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(000's omitted, except per share data)
Reconciliation of Earnings per Share -
Full Year Fiscal 2020 Guidance
Range Estimate
Net income per diluted common share
$
0.57
to
$
0.65
Project Centennial consulting costs
0.01
0.01
Legal settlements
0.01
0.01
Pension plan settlement and curtailment loss
0.41
0.41
Other pension plan termination costs
NM
to
NM
Adjusted net income per diluted common share
$
1.00
$
1.08
Certain amounts may not add due to rounding.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Flowers Foods, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(000's omitted)
Reconciliation of Debt to Net Debt and Calculation of Net
Debt to Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA Ratio
As of
Current maturities of long-term debt
April 18, 2020
$
1,245
Long-term debt
1,069,352
Total debt
1,070,597
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
252,683
Net Debt
$
817,914
Adjusted EBITDA for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended April 18, 2020
$
448,799
Ratio of Net Debt to Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA
1.8
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(000's omitted)
Reconciliation of Debt to Net Debt and Calculation of Net
Debt to Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA Ratio
As of
December 28, 2019
Current maturities of long-term debt
$
3,730
Long-term debt
862,778
Total debt
866,508
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
11,044
Net Debt
$
855,464
Adjusted EBITDA for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended December 28, 2019
$
422,726
Ratio of Net Debt to Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA
2.0
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Flowers Foods, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(000's omitted)
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
For the 12
For the 12
For the 16
Trailing 52
Week Period
Week Period
For the 12 Week
Week Period
Week Period
Ended
Ended
Period Ended
Ended
Ended
July 13, 2019
October 5, 2019
December 28, 2019
April 18, 2020
April 18, 2020
Net income (loss)
$
53,095
$
43,358
$
2,219
$
(5,772)
$
92,900
Income tax expense (benefit)
15,951
12,442
(1,047)
(2,019)
25,327
Interest expense, net
2,769
2,334
2,170
3,314
10,587
Depreciation and amortization
33,329
33,196
32,884
44,663
144,072
EBITDA
105,144
91,330
36,226
40,186
272,886
Other pension cost
519
518
519
143
1,699
Project Centennial consulting costs
-
-
784
3,392
4,176
Restructuring and related impairment charges
2,047
3,277
17,482
-
22,806
Other pension plan termination costs
-
-
-
133
133
Pension plan settlement and curtailment loss
-
-
-
116,207
116,207
Legal settlements (recovery)
(1,286)
-
29,150
3,220
31,084
Executive retirement agreement
(568)
-
-
-
(568)
Loss on inferior ingredients
-
-
376
-
376
Adjusted EBITDA
$
105,856
$
95,125
$
84,537
$
163,281
$
448,799
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(000's omitted)
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
For the 52 Week
Period Ended
December 28, 2019
Net income
$
164,538
Income tax expense (benefit)
47,545
Interest expense, net
11,097
Depreciation and amortization
144,228
EBITDA
367,408
Other pension cost (benefit)
2,248
Project Centennial consulting costs
784
Acquisition-related costs
22
Restructuring and related impairment charges
23,524
Legal settlements (recovery)
28,014
Executive retirement agreement
763
Loss (recovery) on inferior ingredients
(37)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
422,726
INFORMATION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements contained in this presentation that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to current expectations regarding our future financial condition, performance and results of operations and the ultimate impact of the novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition, planned capital expenditures, long-term objectives of management, supply and demand, pricing trends and market forces, and integration plans and expected benefits of transactions and are often identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," "is likely to," "is expected to" or "will continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those projected. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements contained in this release and that may affect the company's prospects in general include, but are not limited to, (a) the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and measures taken in response thereto on our business, results of operations and financial condition, which are highly uncertain and are difficult to predict,
general economic and business conditions and the competitive conditions in the baked foods industry, including promotional and price competition, (c) changes in consumer demand for our products, including changes in consumer behavior, trends and preferences, including health and whole grain trends, and the movement toward more inexpensivestore-branded products, (d) the success of productivity improvements and new product introductions, (e) a significant reduction in business with any of our major customers including a reduction from adverse developments in any of our customer's business, (f) fluctuations in commodity pricing, (g) energy and raw material costs and availability and hedging and counterparty risk, (h) our ability to fully integrate recent acquisitions into our business, (i) our ability to achieve cash flow from capital expenditures and acquisitions and the availability of new acquisitions that build shareholder value, (j) our ability to successfully implement our business strategies, including those strategies the company has initiated under Project Centennial, which may involve, among other things, the integration of recent acquisitions or the acquisition or disposition of assets at presently targeted values, the deployment of new systems and technology and an enhanced organizational structure, (k) consolidation within the baking industry and related industries, (l) disruptions in our direct-store delivery system, including litigation or an adverse ruling from a court or regulatory or government body that could affect the independent contractor classification of our independent distributors, (m) increasing legal complexity and legal proceedings that we are or may become subject to, (n) product recalls or safety concerns related to our products, and (o) the failure of our information technology systems to perform adequately, including any interruptions, intrusions or security breaches of such systems. The foregoing list of important factors does not include all such factors, nor necessarily present them in order of importance. In addition, you should consult other public disclosures made by the company, including the risk factors included in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and disclosures made in other filings with the SEC and company press releases, for other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected by the company. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as they speak only as of the date made and are inherently uncertain. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update such statements, except as required by law.
