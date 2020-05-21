Log in
FLOWERS FOODS, INC.

(FLO)
05/21 04:10:00 pm
22.82 USD   -0.22%
05:58pFLOWERS FOODS : Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
PU
10:01aFLOWERS FOODS : Increases Quarterly Dividend
PR
05/14Virtusa, Penske fall; Cisco Systems, Flowers Foods rise
AQ
Flowers Foods : Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

05/21/2020 | 05:58pm EDT

FINANCIAL REVIEW

R. Steve Kinsey

Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer

INFORMATION REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The company prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). However, from time to time, the company may present in its public statements, press releases and SEC filings, non-GAAP financial measures such as, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBIT, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted operating income, adjusted EPS, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted selling, distribution and administrative expenses (SD&A), gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization and the ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA. The reconciliations attached provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation or release to the most comparable GAAP financial measure. The company's definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The company defines EBITDA earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The company believes that EBITDA is a useful tool for managing the operations of its business and is an indicator of the company's ability to incur and service indebtedness and generate free cash flow. EBITDA is used as the primary performance measure in the company's 2014 Omnibus Equity and Incentive Compensation Plan. Furthermore, pursuant to the terms of our credit facility, EBITDA is used to determine the company's compliance with certain financial covenants. The company also believes that EBITDA measures are commonly reported and widely used by investors and other interested parties as measures of a company's operating performance and debt servicing ability because EBITDA measures assist in comparing performance on a consistent basis without regard to depreciation or amortization, which can vary significantly depending upon accounting methods and non-operating factors (such as historical cost). EBITDA is also a widely-accepted financial indicator of a company's ability to incur and service indebtedness. EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to (a) income from operations or net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance; (b) cash flows provided by operating, investing and financing activities (as determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of the company's ability to meet its cash needs; or (c) any other indicator of performance or liquidity that has been determined in accordance with GAAP. The company defines adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBIT, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted operating income, adjusted EPS, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted SD&A, respectively, excluding the impact of asset impairment charges, Project Centennial consulting costs, lease terminations and legal settlements, acquisition-related costs, and pension plan settlements. Adjusted income tax expense also excludes the impact of tax reform. The company believes that these measures, when considered together with its GAAP financial results, provides management and investors with a more complete understanding of its business operating results, including underlying trends, by excluding the effects of certain charges. Net debt to EBITDA is used as a measure of financial leverage employed by the company. Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization is used as a performance measure to provide additional transparent information regarding our results of operations on a consolidated and segment basis. Changes in depreciation and amortization are separately discussed and include depreciation and amortization for materials, supplies, labor and other production costs and operating activities. Presentation of gross margin includes depreciation and amortization in the materials, supplies, labor and other production costs according to GAAP. Our method of presenting gross margin excludes the depreciation and amortization components, as discussed above. The reconciliations attached provide reconciliations of the non- GAAP measures used in this presentation or release to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Flowers Foods, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(000's omitted, except per share data)

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to EBITDA

and Adjusted EBITDA

For the 16 Week

For the 16 Week

Period Ended

Period Ended

April 18, 2020

April 20, 2019

Net (loss) income

$

(5,772)

$

65,866

Income tax (benefit) expense

(2,019)

20,199

Interest expense, net

3,314

3,824

Depreciation and amortization

44,663

44,819

EBITDA

40,186

134,708

Other pension cost

143

692

Pension plan settlement and curtailment loss

116,207

-

Other pension plan termination costs

133

-

Recovery on inferior ingredients

-

(413)

Restructuring and related impairment charges

-

718

Project Centennial consulting costs

3,392

-

Legal settlements

3,220

150

Executive retirement agreement

-

1,331

Canyon acquisition costs

-

22

Adjusted EBITDA

$

163,281

$

137,208

Sales

$

1,349,444

$

1,263,895

Adjusted EBITDA margin

12.1%

10.9%

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Flowers Foods, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(000's omitted, except per share data)

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

For the 12 Week

Period Ended

December 28, 2019

Net income

$

2,219

Income tax expense (benefit)

(1,047)

Interest expense, net

2,170

Depreciation and amortization

32,884

EBITDA

36,226

Other pension cost

519

Loss (recovery) on inferior ingredients

376

Restructuring and related impairment charges

17,482

Project Centennial consulting costs

784

Legal settlements (recovery)

29,150

Adjusted EBITDA

$

84,537

Sales

$

917,759

Adjusted EBITDA margin

9.2%

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Flowers Foods, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(000's omitted, except per share data)

Reconciliation of (Loss) Earnings per Share to

Adjusted Earnings per Share

For the 16 Week

For the 16 Week

Period Ended

Period Ended

April 18, 2020

April 20, 2019

Net (loss) income per diluted common share

$

(0.03)

$

0.31

Recovery on inferior ingredients

-

NM

Restructuring and related impairment charges

-

NM

Project Centennial consulting costs

0.01

-

Legal settlements

0.01

NM

Executive retirement agreement

-

NM

Canyon acquisition costs

-

NM

Pension plan settlement and curtailment loss

0.41

-

Other pension plan termination costs

NM

-

Adjusted net income per diluted common share

$

0.41

$

0.32

NM - not meaningful.

Certain amounts may not add due to rounding.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Flowers Foods, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(000's omitted, except per share data)

Reconciliation of Earnings per Share -

Full Year Fiscal 2020 Guidance

Range Estimate

Net income per diluted common share

$

0.57

to

$

0.65

Project Centennial consulting costs

0.01

0.01

Legal settlements

0.01

0.01

Pension plan settlement and curtailment loss

0.41

0.41

Other pension plan termination costs

NM

to

NM

Adjusted net income per diluted common share

$

1.00

$

1.08

Certain amounts may not add due to rounding.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Flowers Foods, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(000's omitted)

Reconciliation of Debt to Net Debt and Calculation of Net

Debt to Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA Ratio

As of

Current maturities of long-term debt

April 18, 2020

$

1,245

Long-term debt

1,069,352

Total debt

1,070,597

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

252,683

Net Debt

$

817,914

Adjusted EBITDA for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended April 18, 2020

$

448,799

Ratio of Net Debt to Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA

1.8

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(000's omitted)

Reconciliation of Debt to Net Debt and Calculation of Net

Debt to Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA Ratio

As of

December 28, 2019

Current maturities of long-term debt

$

3,730

Long-term debt

862,778

Total debt

866,508

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

11,044

Net Debt

$

855,464

Adjusted EBITDA for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended December 28, 2019

$

422,726

Ratio of Net Debt to Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA

2.0

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Flowers Foods, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(000's omitted)

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

For the 12

For the 12

For the 16

Trailing 52

Week Period

Week Period

For the 12 Week

Week Period

Week Period

Ended

Ended

Period Ended

Ended

Ended

July 13, 2019

October 5, 2019

December 28, 2019

April 18, 2020

April 18, 2020

Net income (loss)

$

53,095

$

43,358

$

2,219

$

(5,772)

$

92,900

Income tax expense (benefit)

15,951

12,442

(1,047)

(2,019)

25,327

Interest expense, net

2,769

2,334

2,170

3,314

10,587

Depreciation and amortization

33,329

33,196

32,884

44,663

144,072

EBITDA

105,144

91,330

36,226

40,186

272,886

Other pension cost

519

518

519

143

1,699

Project Centennial consulting costs

-

-

784

3,392

4,176

Restructuring and related impairment charges

2,047

3,277

17,482

-

22,806

Other pension plan termination costs

-

-

-

133

133

Pension plan settlement and curtailment loss

-

-

-

116,207

116,207

Legal settlements (recovery)

(1,286)

-

29,150

3,220

31,084

Executive retirement agreement

(568)

-

-

-

(568)

Loss on inferior ingredients

-

-

376

-

376

Adjusted EBITDA

$

105,856

$

95,125

$

84,537

$

163,281

$

448,799

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(000's omitted)

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

For the 52 Week

Period Ended

December 28, 2019

Net income

$

164,538

Income tax expense (benefit)

47,545

Interest expense, net

11,097

Depreciation and amortization

144,228

EBITDA

367,408

Other pension cost (benefit)

2,248

Project Centennial consulting costs

784

Acquisition-related costs

22

Restructuring and related impairment charges

23,524

Legal settlements (recovery)

28,014

Executive retirement agreement

763

Loss (recovery) on inferior ingredients

(37)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

422,726

INFORMATION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements contained in this presentation that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to current expectations regarding our future financial condition, performance and results of operations and the ultimate impact of the novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition, planned capital expenditures, long-term objectives of management, supply and demand, pricing trends and market forces, and integration plans and expected benefits of transactions and are often identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," "is likely to," "is expected to" or "will continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those projected. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements contained in this release and that may affect the company's prospects in general include, but are not limited to, (a) the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and measures taken in response thereto on our business, results of operations and financial condition, which are highly uncertain and are difficult to predict,

  1. general economic and business conditions and the competitive conditions in the baked foods industry, including promotional and price competition, (c) changes in consumer demand for our products, including changes in consumer behavior, trends and preferences, including health and whole grain trends, and the movement toward more inexpensivestore-branded products, (d) the success of productivity improvements and new product introductions, (e) a significant reduction in business with any of our major customers including a reduction from adverse developments in any of our customer's business, (f) fluctuations in commodity pricing, (g) energy and raw material costs and availability and hedging and counterparty risk, (h) our ability to fully integrate recent acquisitions into our business, (i) our ability to achieve cash flow from capital expenditures and acquisitions and the availability of new acquisitions that build shareholder value, (j) our ability to successfully implement our business strategies, including those strategies the company has initiated under Project Centennial, which may involve, among other things, the integration of recent acquisitions or the acquisition or disposition of assets at presently targeted values, the deployment of new systems and technology and an enhanced organizational structure, (k) consolidation within the baking industry and related industries, (l) disruptions in our direct-store delivery system, including litigation or an adverse ruling from a court or regulatory or government body that could affect the independent contractor classification of our independent distributors, (m) increasing legal complexity and legal proceedings that we are or may become subject to, (n) product recalls or safety concerns related to our products, and (o) the failure of our information technology systems to perform adequately, including any interruptions, intrusions or security breaches of such systems. The foregoing list of important factors does not include all such factors, nor necessarily present them in order of importance. In addition, you should consult other public disclosures made by the company, including the risk factors included in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and disclosures made in other filings with the SEC and company press releases, for other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected by the company. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as they speak only as of the date made and are inherently uncertain. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update such statements, except as required by law.

11

Disclaimer

Flowers Foods Inc. published this content on 20 May 2020
