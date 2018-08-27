Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Flowers Foods, Inc.    FLO

FLOWERS FOODS, INC. (FLO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/27 10:02:50 pm
20.21 USD   -1.27%
10:46pFLOWERS FOODS : To Webcast Presentation At Barclays Global Consumer ..
PR
08/17FLOWERS FOODS : Declares Dividend
PR
08/08FLOWERS FOODS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Flowers Foods : To Webcast Presentation At Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 10:46pm CEST

THOMASVILLE, Ga., Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO), producer of Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Tastykake, and other bakery foods, will webcast its presentation at the 2018 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Wednesday, September 5, from 3:45 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. ET. Allen Shiver, president and chief executive officer, and Steve Kinsey, chief financial officer and chief administrative officer, will present Flowers Foods' strategic priorities and answer questions from conference attendees.

The company invites investors to listen to the live webcast by visiting www.flowersfoods.com/investors/events-and-presentations and selecting the Barclays presentation webcast link. The webcast will be also archived at that link.

About Flowers Foods
Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of fresh packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2017 sales of $3.9 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Wonder, Dave's Killer Bread, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.

FLO-IR

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flowers-foods-to-webcast-presentation-at-barclays-global-consumer-staples-conference-300702874.html

SOURCE Flowers Foods, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FLOWERS FOODS, INC.
10:46pFLOWERS FOODS : To Webcast Presentation At Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conf..
PR
08/23FLOWERS FOODS : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
08/17FLOWERS FOODS : Declares Dividend
PR
08/09FLOWERS FOODS, INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/09FLOWERS FOODS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
08/08FLOWERS FOODS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08FLOWERS FOODS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
08/08FLOWERS FOODS, INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
PR
07/26FLOWERS FOODS : Statement from FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D. on voluntar..
AQ
07/25FLOWERS FOODS INC. : Announces Conference Call and Webcast Second Quarter 2018 E..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/22DGI FOR THE DIY : Q2 2018 Portfolio Update 
08/17Flowers Foods declares $0.18 dividend 
08/10Flowers Foods, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/09Flowers Foods (FLO) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08/09Higher costs weigh on Flower Foods 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.