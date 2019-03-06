FLOWR PROMOTES JASON BROOME M.SC. TO CHIEF RESEARCH AND INNOVATION OFFICER

Kelowna, British Columbia, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSXV: FLWR) (OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”), a Canadian licensed producer of premium cannabis products, today announced the promotion of Jason Broome to the role of Chief Research and Innovation Officer (CRIO). Mr. Broome previously served as Senior Vice President of Operations.

As CRIO, Mr. Broome will develop new high-quality products and lead Flowr’s research into cultivars, form factors and delivery systems for the global markets. He will also oversee Flowr’s state-of-the-art R&D facility, part of an exclusive partnership with Hawthorne Canada, a subsidiary of The Scott's Miracle-Gro Corporation (NYSE: SMG).

“Flowr’s product innovation portfolio must meet the world-class standards of our cultivation,” said Tom Flow, Flowr's Co-CEO. “It’s an unusually demanding ask, but Jason’s expertise across all aspects of product development, from molecule to market, is unique and yet totally in keeping with Flowr’s high-performance, high-creativity culture.”

Over a 15-year career in the pharmaceutical industry, Mr. Broome led the commercialization of major pharmaceutical brands and built, operated and sold several healthcare-related companies, bringing disruptive technologies and systems to market. Within the cannabis sector, he was co-founder of the first company licensed to cultivate and extract hemp in the state of Kentucky and COO of a Colorado manufacturer of CBD oil. He holds a master’s degree in Molecular Genetics from the University of Ottawa.

Mr. Broome’s appointment is a natural and dynamic step forward for Flowr, working closely with Dr. Lyle Oberg, Chief Policy and Medical Officer, and in line with the recent hiring of Dr. Deron Caplan, North America’s first cannabis cultivation Ph.D., and Chef Ryan Reed, both to the Company’s R&D department.

About Flowr

Flowr, through its subsidiaries, holds a cannabis production and sales licence granted by Health Canada. With a head office in Toronto and a production facility in Kelowna, BC, Flowr builds and operates large-scale, GMP-designed cultivation facilities utilizing its own patented growing systems. Flowr’s investment in research and development along with its sense of craftsmanship and a spirit of innovation is expected to enable it to provide premium-quality cannabis that appeals to the adult-use recreational market and addresses specific patient needs in the medicinal market.

For more information, visit www.flowr.ca. Follow Flowr on Twitter: @FlowrCanada; Facebook: Flowr Canada; Instagram: @flowrcanada; and LinkedIn: The Flowr Corporation

On behalf of The Flowr Corporation:

Tom Flow

Co-CEO and Director

Media: Rebecca Brown Crowns +1-647-456-5599 rebecca@crowns.agency For Investors Only: Bram Judd The Flowr Corporation +1.905.940.3993 ext.1520 bram@flowr.ca