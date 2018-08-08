Flowserve Corporation : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS), a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Second Quarter 2018 Highlights (all comparisons to 2017 second quarter, unless otherwise noted)

Reported Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.10 and Adjusted EPS [1] of $0.41 Reported EPS includes pre-tax adjusted items of approximately $47 million, primarily related to realignment expenses, an asset impairment charge associated with an expected divestiture, transformation costs and below-the-line foreign exchange impacts

of $0.41 Sales were $973 million, up 10.9%, or 9.0% on a constant currency basis and included approximately 1.0% negative impact related to divested businesses Aftermarket sales were $488 million, up 12.4%, or 10.2% on a constant currency basis Original equipment sales were $485 million, up 9.5%, or 7.9% constant currency

Reported gross and operating margins of 29.4% and 4.8% Adjusted gross and operating margins [2] increased 40 and 110 basis points to 31.9% and 9.3%, respectively

Total bookings were over $1.0 billion, up 6.8%, or 5.0% on a constant currency basis, and included approximately 1.0% negative impact related to divested businesses Aftermarket bookings were $504 million, or 49% of total bookings, up 10.2%, or 8.1% on a constant currency basis

Backlog at June 30, 2018 was $1.8 billion, essentially flat with March 31, 2018 backlog

“We delivered solid results in the second quarter, highlighted by total bookings over $1 billion and a double-digit percentage increase in revenues, while also delivering improvement in our adjusted profit margins and reducing past due backlog,” said Scott Rowe, Flowserve’s president and chief executive officer. “We continue to execute on our multi-year Flowserve 2.0 transformation strategy to drive operational excellence, reduce complexity, accelerate growth and better leverage our global platform. While we have more work ahead on our initiatives, Flowserve remains well-positioned to profitably capture opportunities as our markets continue to improve.”

“Based on our first half 2018 financial performance and outlook for the remainder of the year, Flowserve today reaffirmed its full year guidance, including its Adjusted EPS[3] target range of $1.50 to $1.70, which includes expected revenue growth of approximately 3 to 6 percent and an adjusted tax rate of 27 to 28 percent,” added Lee Eckert, Flowserve’s senior vice president and chief financial officer.

Rowe concluded, “As we look ahead, we continue to believe there is significant opportunity available within our business and I am pleased with the progress made to date. Importantly, as we further implement our Flowserve 2.0 strategies, we believe the Company will deliver enhanced long-term value for our customers, employees and shareholders.”

[1] See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures table for detailed reconciliation of reported results to adjusted measures. [2] Adjusted gross and operating margins are calculated by dividing adjusted gross profit and operating income, respectively, by revenues. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted operating income are derived by excluding the adjusted items. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures table for detailed reconciliation. [3] Adjusted 2018 EPS will exclude the Company’s realignment expenses, the impact from other specific discrete events and below-the-line foreign currency effects and utilizes year-end 2017 FX rates and approximately 132 million fully diluted shares.

_ FX headwind is calculated by comparing the difference between the actual average FX rates of 2018 and the year-end 2017 spot rates both as applied to our 2018 expectations, divided by the number of shares expected for 2018.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. is one of the world’s leading providers of fluid motion and control products and services. Operating in more than 50 countries, the company produces engineered and industrial pumps, seals and valves as well as a range of related flow management services. More information about Flowserve can be obtained by visiting the company’s Web site at www.flowserve.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words or phrases such as, "may," "should," "expects," "could," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," "forecasts," "predicts" or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which include, without limitation, earnings forecasts, statements relating to our business strategy and statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies and anticipated developments concerning our industry, business, operations and financial performance and condition.

The forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on our current expectations, projections, estimates and assumptions. These statements are only predictions, not guarantees. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from what is forecast in such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation, the following: a portion of our bookings may not lead to completed sales, and our ability to convert bookings into revenues at acceptable profit margins; changes in global economic conditions and the potential for unexpected cancellations or delays of customer orders in our reported backlog; our dependence on our customers’ ability to make required capital investment and maintenance expenditures; risks associated with cost overruns on fixed-fee projects and in taking customer orders for large complex custom engineered products; the substantial dependence of our sales on the success of the oil and gas, chemical, power generation and water management industries; the adverse impact of volatile raw materials prices on our products and operating margins; economic, political and other risks associated with our international operations, including military actions or trade embargoes that could affect customer markets, particularly North African, Russian and Middle Eastern markets and global oil and gas producers, and non-compliance with U.S. export/re-export control, foreign corrupt practice laws, economic sanctions and import laws and regulations; increased aging and slower collection of receivables, particularly in Latin America and other emerging markets; our exposure to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, including in hyperinflationary countries such as Venezuela and Argentina; our furnishing of products and services to nuclear power plant facilities and other critical processes; potential adverse consequences resulting from litigation to which we are a party, such as litigation involving asbestos-containing material claims; a foreign government investigation regarding our participation in the United Nations Oil-for-Food Program; expectations regarding acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses; our relative geographical profitability and its impact on our utilization of deferred tax assets, including foreign tax credits; the potential adverse impact of an impairment in the carrying value of goodwill or other intangible assets; our dependence upon third-party suppliers whose failure to perform timely could adversely affect our business operations; the highly competitive nature of the markets in which we operate; environmental compliance costs and liabilities; potential work stoppages and other labor matters; access to public and private sources of debt financing; our inability to protect our intellectual property in the U.S., as well as in foreign countries; obligations under our defined benefit pension plans; our internal control over financial reporting may not prevent or detect misstatements because of its inherent limitations, including the possibility of human error, the circumvention or overriding of controls, or fraud; the recording of increased deferred tax asset valuation allowances in the future or the impact of tax law changes on such deferred tax assets could affect our operating results; if we are not able to successfully execute and realize the expected financial benefits from our strategic realignment and other cost-savings initiatives, our business could be adversely affected; ineffective internal controls could impact the accuracy and timely reporting of our business and financial results; and other factors described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures which exclude certain non-recurring items present additional useful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods, providing investors with a clearer view of the underlying trends of the business. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating, planning and compensation decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. Throughout our materials we refer to non-GAAP measures as “Adjusted.” Non-GAAP financial measures, which may be inconsistent with similarly captioned measures presented by other companies, should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2018 2017 Sales $ 973,129 $ 877,063 Cost of sales (687,072 ) (631,603 ) Gross profit 286,057 245,460 Selling, general and administrative expense (240,791 ) (252,530 ) Gain on sale of business - 131,294 Net earnings from affiliates 1,445 2,654 Operating income 46,711 126,878 Interest expense (14,939 ) (14,951 ) Interest income 1,330 641 Other expense, net (4,770 ) (9,496 ) Earnings before income taxes 28,332 103,072 Provision for income taxes (13,545 ) (60,887 ) Net earnings, including noncontrolling interests 14,787 42,185 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,567 ) (307 ) Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation $ 13,220 $ 41,878 Net earnings per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common shareholders: Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.32 Diluted 0.10 0.32 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.19 $ 0.19

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) As Reported (a) Realignment (1) Other Items As Adjusted Sales $ 973,129 $ - $ - $ 973,129 Gross profit 286,057 (16,229 ) (7,713 ) (3 ) 309,999 Gross margin 29.4 % - - 31.9 % Selling, general and administrative expense (240,791 ) (4,511 ) (14,912 ) (4 ) (221,368 ) Operating income 46,711 (20,740 ) (22,625 ) 90,076 Operating income as a percentage of sales 4.8 % - - 9.3 % Interest and other expense, net (18,379 ) - (4,062 ) (5 ) (14,317 ) Earnings before income taxes 28,332 (20,740 ) (26,687 ) 75,759 Provision for income taxes (13,545 ) 4,721 (2 ) 1,516 (6 ) (19,782 ) Tax Rate 47.8 % 22.8 % 5.7 % 26.1 % Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation $ 13,220 $ (16,019 ) $ (25,171 ) $ 54,410 Net earnings per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common shareholders: Basic $ 0.10 $ (0.12 ) $ (0.19 ) $ 0.42 Diluted $ 0.10 $ (0.12 ) $ (0.19 ) $ 0.41 Basic number of shares used for calculation 130,844 130,844 130,844 130,844 Diluted number of shares used for calculation 131,226 131,226 131,226 131,226 (a) Reported in conformity with U.S. GAAP

Notes: (1) Represents realignment expense incurred as a result of realignment programs (2) Includes tax impact of items above (3) Represents $7.7 million related to IPD divestiture write-down of assets (4) Represents $9.7 million related to IPD divestiture write-down of assets, $2.4 million related to implementation costs for the adoption of ASC 606 and $2.9 million related to Flowserve 2.0 transformation efforts (5) Represents below-the-line foreign exchange impacts (6) Includes tax impact of items above

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) As Reported (a) Realignment (1) Other Items As Adjusted Sales $ 877,063 $ - $ - $ 877,063 Gross profit 245,460 (14,114 ) (16,928 ) (3 ) 276,502 Gross margin 28.0 % - - 31.5 % Selling, general and administrative expense (252,530 ) (17,591 ) (27,868 ) (4 ) (207,071 ) Gain on sale of business 131,294 - 131,294 (5 ) - Operating income 126,878 (31,705 ) 86,498 72,085 Operating income as a percentage of sales 14.5 % - - 8.2 % Interest and other expense, net (23,806 ) - (7,136 ) (6 ) (16,670 ) Earnings before income taxes 103,072 (31,705 ) 79,362 55,415 Provision for income taxes (60,887 ) 7,641 (2 ) (42,864 ) (7 ) (25,664 ) Tax Rate 59.1 % 24.1 % 54.0 % 46.3 % Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation $ 41,878 $ (24,064 ) $ 36,498 $ 29,444 Net earnings per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common shareholders: Basic $ 0.32 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.28 $ 0.23 Diluted $ 0.32 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.28 $ 0.22 Basic number of shares used for calculation 130,732 130,732 130,732 130,732 Diluted number of shares used for calculation 131,341 131,341 131,341 131,341 (a) Reported in conformity with U.S. GAAP

Notes: (1) Represents realignment expense incurred as a result of realignment programs (2) Includes tax impact of items above (3) Represents reserve for costs incurred related to a contract to supply oil and gas platform equipment to an end user in Latin America (4) Represents $1.4 million of SIHI integration costs and purchase price adjustments ("PPA"), $26.0 million of Brazil property, plant and equipment impairment charge and $0.4 million reserve for costs incurred related to a contract to supply oil and gas platform equipment to an end user in Latin America (5) Represents gain related to the sale of Gestra business (6) Represents below-the-line foreign exchange impacts (7) Includes tax impact of items above. There is no tax impact associated with the Brazil property, plant and equipment impairment charge

SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) ENGINEERED PRODUCT DIVISION Three Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in millions, except percentages) 2018 2017 Bookings $ 505.7 $ 465.1 Sales 480.7 427.7 Gross profit 148.2 130.8 Gross profit margin 30.8 % 30.6 % SG&A 99.0 123.6 Segment operating income 51.0 9.8 Segment operating income as a percentage of sales 10.6 % 2.3 % INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT DIVISION Three Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in millions, except percentages) 2018 2017 Bookings $ 235.0 $ 213.3 Sales 205.7 191.8 Gross profit 37.2 24.1 Gross profit margin 18.1 % 12.6 % SG&A 58.0 52.9 Segment operating loss (20.5 ) (28.6 ) Segment operating loss as a percentage of sales (10.0 %) (14.9 %) FLOW CONTROL DIVISION Three Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in millions, except percentages) 2018 2017 Bookings $ 318.6 $ 316.2 Sales 306.5 275.4 Gross profit 101.0 87.9 Gross profit margin 33.0 % 31.9 % SG&A 53.9 54.6 Segment operating income 46.4 164.4 Segment operating income as a percentage of sales 15.1 % 59.7 %

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2018 2017 Sales $ 1,893,083 $ 1,743,381 Cost of sales (1,335,593 ) (1,228,934 ) Gross profit 557,490 514,447 Selling, general and administrative expense (469,966 ) (474,304 ) Gain on sale of business - 131,294 Net earnings from affiliates 4,613 6,109 Operating income 92,137 177,546 Interest expense (29,818 ) (29,646 ) Interest income 2,968 1,265 Other expense, net (11,925 ) (21,483 ) Earnings before income taxes 53,362 127,682 Provision for income taxes (22,116 ) (66,208 ) Net earnings, including noncontrolling interests 31,246 61,474 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,883 ) (545 ) Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation $ 28,363 $ 60,929 Net earnings per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common shareholders: Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.47 Diluted 0.22 0.46 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.38 $ 0.38

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) As Reported (a) Realignment (1) Other Items As Adjusted Sales $ 1,893,083 $ - $ - $ 1,893,083 Gross profit 557,490 (23,385 ) (7,713 ) (3 ) 588,588 Gross margin 29.4 % - - 31.1 % Selling, general and administrative expense (469,966 ) (8,829 ) (20,379 ) (4 ) (440,758 ) Gain on sale of business - - - - Operating income 92,137 (32,214 ) (28,092 ) 152,443 Operating income as a percentage of sales 4.9 % - - 8.1 % Interest and other expense, net (38,775 ) - (12,014 ) (5 ) (26,761 ) Earnings before income taxes 53,362 (32,214 ) (40,106 ) 125,682 Provision for income taxes (22,116 ) 7,016 (2 ) 4,354 (6 ) (33,486 ) Tax Rate 41.4 % 21.8 % 10.9 % 26.6 % Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation $ 28,363 $ (25,198 ) $ (35,752 ) $ 89,313 Net earnings per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common shareholders: Basic $ 0.22 $ (0.19 ) $ (0.27 ) $ 0.68 Diluted $ 0.22 $ (0.19 ) $ (0.27 ) $ 0.68 Basic number of shares used for calculation 130,803 130,803 130,803 130,803 Diluted number of shares used for calculation 131,161 131,161 131,161 131,161 (a) Reported in conformity with U.S. GAAP

Notes: (1) Represents realignment expense incurred as a result of realignment programs (2) Includes tax impact of items above (3) Represents $7.7 million related to IPD divestiture write-down of assets (4) Represents $9.7 million related to IPD divestiture write-down of assets, $7.3 million related to implementation costs for the adoption of ASC 606 and $3.4 million related to Flowserve 2.0 transformation efforts (5) Represents below-the-line foreign exchange impacts (6) Includes tax impact of items above

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) As Reported (a) Realignment (1) Other Items As Adjusted Sales $ 1,743,381 $ - $ - $ 1,743,381 Gross profit 514,447 (19,151 ) (16,928 ) (3 ) 550,526 Gross margin 29.5 % - - 31.6 % Selling, general and administrative expense (474,304 ) (23,065 ) (28,494 ) (4 ) (422,745 ) Gain on sale of business 131,294 - 131,294 (5 ) - Operating income 177,546 (42,216 ) 85,872 133,890 Operating income as a percentage of sales 10.2 % - - 7.7 % Interest and other expense, net (49,864 ) - (18,118 ) (6 ) (31,746 ) Earnings before income taxes 127,682 (42,216 ) 67,754 102,144 Provision for income taxes (66,208 ) 10,689 (2 ) (39,498 ) (7 ) (37,399 ) Tax Rate 51.9 % 25.3 % 58.3 % 36.6 % Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation $ 60,929 $ (31,527 ) $ 28,256 $ 64,200 Net earnings per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common shareholders: Basic $ 0.47 $ (0.24 ) $ 0.22 $ 0.49 Diluted $ 0.46 $ (0.24 ) $ 0.22 $ 0.49 Basic number of shares used for calculation 130,647 130,647 130,647 130,647 Diluted number of shares used for calculation 131,308 131,308 131,308 131,308 (a) Reported in conformity with U.S. GAAP

Notes: (1) Represents realignment expense incurred as a result of realignment programs (2) Includes tax impact of items above (3) Represents reserve for costs incurred related to a contract to supply oil and gas platform equipment to an end user in Latin America (4) Represents $2.0 million of SIHI integration costs and purchase price adjustments ("PPA"), $26.0 million of Brazil property, plant and equipment impairment charge and $0.4 million reserve for costs incurred related to a contract to supply oil and gas platform equipment to an end user in Latin America (5) Represents gain related to the sale of Gestra business (6) Represents below-the-line foreign exchange impacts (7) Includes tax impact of items above. There is no tax impact associated with the Brazil property, plant and equipment impairment charge

SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) ENGINEERED PRODUCT DIVISION Six months Ended June 30, (Amounts in millions, except percentages) 2018 2017 Bookings $ 930.6 $ 925.1 Sales 948.4 852.4 Gross profit 288.1 267.7 Gross profit margin 30.4 % 31.4 % SG&A 202.9 218.0 Segment operating income 90.4 55.7 Segment operating income as a percentage of sales 9.5 % 6.5 % INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT DIVISION Six months Ended June 30, (Amounts in millions, except percentages) 2018 2017 Bookings $ 433.4 $ 420.0 Sales 403.8 370.2 Gross profit 83.1 58.9 Gross profit margin 20.6 % 15.9 % SG&A 105.9 101.3 Segment operating loss (22.7 ) (42.3 ) Segment operating loss as a percentage of sales (5.6 %) (11.4 %) FLOW CONTROL DIVISION Six months Ended June 30, (Amounts in millions, except percentages) 2018 2017 Bookings $ 645.3 $ 625.6 Sales 583.7 555.8 Gross profit 189.2 186.1 Gross profit margin 32.4 % 33.5 % SG&A 108.2 111.0 Segment operating income 80.3 206.3 Segment operating income as a percentage of sales 13.8 % 37.1 %

Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2018 - Segment Results (dollars in millions, comparison vs. 2017 second quarter and year-to-date, unaudited) EPD IPD FCD 2nd Qtr YTD 2nd Qtr YTD 2nd Qtr YTD Bookings $ 505.7 $ 930.6 $ 235.0 $ 433.4 $ 318.6 $ 645.3 - vs. prior year 8.7 % 0.6 % 10.2 % 3.2 % 0.8 % 3.1 % - on constant currency 7.9 % -2.0 % 7.1 % -1.3 % -1.4 % -0.4 % Sales $ 480.7 $ 948.4 $ 205.7 $ 403.8 $ 306.5 $ 583.7 - vs. prior year 12.4 % 11.3 % 7.2 % 9.1 % 11.3 % 5.0 % - on constant currency 11.4 % 7.9 % 4.2 % 4.3 % 8.9 % 1.5 % Gross Profit $ 148.2 $ 288.1 $ 37.2 $ 83.1 $ 101.0 $ 189.2 - vs. prior year 13.3 % 7.6 % 54.4 % 41.1 % 14.9 % 1.7 % Gross Margin (% of sales) 30.8 % 30.4 % 18.1 % 20.6 % 33.0 % 32.4 % - vs. prior year (in basis points) 20 -100 550 470 110 -110 Operating Income / (Loss) $ 51.0 $ 90.4 $ (20.5 ) $ (22.7 ) $ 46.4 $ 80.3 - vs. prior year 420.4 % 62.3 % 28.3 % 46.3 % -71.8 % -61.1 % - on constant currency 397.3 % 51.0 % 31.5 % 49.9 % -72.0 % -61.6 % Operating Margin (% of sales) 10.6 % 9.5 % -10.0 % -5.6 % 15.1 % 13.8 % - vs. prior year (in basis points) 830 300 490 580 -4460 -2330 Adjusted Operating Income* $ 64.5 $ 110.9 $ 1.4 $ 0.3 $ 48.2 $ 84.4 - vs. prior year 29.0 % 17.6 % 75.0 % 112.5 % 24.9 % 3.4 % - on constant currency 24.5 % 10.9 % 188.2 % 176.1 % 23.6 % 1.7 % Adj. Oper. Margin (% of sales)* 13.4 % 11.7 % 0.7 % 0.1 % 15.7 % 14.5 % - vs. prior year (in basis points) 170 60 30 70 170 -20 Backlog $ 808.6 $ 419.2 $ 634.3 * Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin exclude realignment charges, below-the-line FX impacts and other specific discrete items

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, (Amounts in thousands, except par value) 2018 2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 517,442 $ 703,445 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $57,281 and $59,113, respectively 815,708 856,711 Contract assets, net 257,224 - Inventories, net 675,325 884,273 Prepaid expenses and other 107,292 114,316 Total current assets 2,372,991 2,558,745 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $983,074 and $968,033, respectively 625,979 671,796 Goodwill 1,206,877 1,218,188 Deferred taxes 54,576 51,974 Other intangible assets, net 200,253 210,049 Other assets, net 189,946 199,722 Total assets $ 4,650,622 $ 4,910,474 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 428,835 $ 443,113 Accrued liabilities 382,157 724,196 Contract liabilities 171,940 - Debt due within one year 69,923 75,599 Total current liabilities 1,052,855 1,242,908 Long-term debt due after one year 1,454,947 1,499,658 Retirement obligations and other liabilities 501,269 496,954 Shareholders’ equity: Common shares, $1.25 par value 220,991 220,991 Shares authorized – 305,000 Shares issued – 176,793 Capital in excess of par value 483,477 488,326 Retained earnings 3,502,006 3,503,947 Treasury shares, at cost – 46,241 and 46,471 shares, respectively (2,049,549 ) (2,059,558 ) Deferred compensation obligation 6,933 6,354 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (542,198 ) (505,473 ) Total Flowserve Corporation shareholders' equity 1,621,660 1,654,587 Noncontrolling interests 19,891 16,367 Total equity 1,641,551 1,670,954 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,650,622 $ 4,910,474

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2018 2017 Cash flows – Operating activities: Net earnings, including noncontrolling interests $ 31,246 $ 61,474 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation 49,169 50,252 Amortization of intangible and other assets 8,467 7,143 Gain on disposition of business - (131,294 ) Stock-based compensation 8,395 15,743 Foreign currency, asset impairments and other non-cash adjustments 35,037 31,573 Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (32,235 ) 71,078 Inventories, net (57,414 ) (17,277 ) Contract assets, net (48,907 ) - Prepaid expenses and other assets, net 2,353 29,106 Accounts payable (10,550 ) (55,928 ) Contract liabilities (384 ) - Accrued liabilities and income taxes payable (44,756 ) (9,777 ) Retirement obligations and other 4,478 (8,624 ) Net deferred taxes (1,636 ) 3,131 Net cash flows (used) provided by operating activities (56,737 ) 46,600 Cash flows – Investing activities: Capital expenditures (31,747 ) (29,447 ) Proceeds from disposal of assets and other 908 2,383 Proceeds from disposition of business - 181,838 Net cash flows (used) provided by investing activities (30,839 ) 154,774 Cash flows – Financing activities: Payments on long-term debt (30,000 ) (30,000 ) Proceeds under other financing arrangements 2,253 6,644 Payments under other financing arrangements (6,282 ) (2,690 ) Payments related to tax withholding for stock-based compensation (2,931 ) (6,593 ) Payments of dividends (49,681 ) (49,579 ) Other (607 ) (244 ) Net cash flows used by financing activities (87,248 ) (82,462 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (11,179 ) 19,087 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (186,003 ) 137,999 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 703,445 367,162 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 517,442 $ 505,161

