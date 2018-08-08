Flowserve Corporation : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
08/08/2018 | 10:04pm CEST
Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS), a leading provider of flow control
products and services for the global infrastructure markets, today
announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30,
2018.
Second Quarter 2018 Highlights (all
comparisons to 2017 second quarter, unless otherwise noted)
Reported Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.10 and Adjusted EPS[1]
of $0.41
Reported EPS includes pre-tax adjusted items of approximately $47
million, primarily related to realignment expenses, an asset
impairment charge associated with an expected divestiture,
transformation costs and below-the-line foreign exchange impacts
Sales were $973 million, up 10.9%, or 9.0% on a constant currency
basis and included approximately 1.0% negative impact related to
divested businesses
Aftermarket sales were $488 million, up 12.4%, or 10.2% on a
constant currency basis
Original equipment sales were $485 million, up 9.5%, or 7.9%
constant currency
Reported gross and operating margins of 29.4% and 4.8%
Adjusted gross and operating margins[2] increased 40
and 110 basis points to 31.9% and 9.3%, respectively
Total bookings were over $1.0 billion, up 6.8%, or 5.0% on a constant
currency basis, and included approximately 1.0% negative impact
related to divested businesses
Aftermarket bookings were $504 million, or 49% of total bookings,
up 10.2%, or 8.1% on a constant currency basis
Backlog at June 30, 2018 was $1.8 billion, essentially flat with March
31, 2018 backlog
“We delivered solid results in the second quarter, highlighted by total
bookings over $1 billion and a double-digit percentage increase in
revenues, while also delivering improvement in our adjusted profit
margins and reducing past due backlog,” said Scott Rowe, Flowserve’s
president and chief executive officer. “We continue to execute on our
multi-year Flowserve 2.0 transformation strategy to drive operational
excellence, reduce complexity, accelerate growth and better leverage our
global platform. While we have more work ahead on our initiatives,
Flowserve remains well-positioned to profitably capture opportunities as
our markets continue to improve.”
“Based on our first half 2018 financial performance and outlook for the
remainder of the year, Flowserve today reaffirmed its full year
guidance, including its Adjusted EPS[3] target range of $1.50
to $1.70, which includes expected revenue growth of approximately 3 to 6
percent and an adjusted tax rate of 27 to 28 percent,” added Lee Eckert,
Flowserve’s senior vice president and chief financial officer.
Rowe concluded, “As we look ahead, we continue to believe there is
significant opportunity available within our business and I am pleased
with the progress made to date. Importantly, as we further implement our
Flowserve 2.0 strategies, we believe the Company will deliver enhanced
long-term value for our customers, employees and shareholders.”
Second Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call
Flowserve will host its conference call with the financial community on
Thursday, August 9th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Scott Rowe,
president and chief executive officer, as well as other members of the
management team will be presenting. The call can be accessed by
shareholders and other interested parties at www.flowserve.com
under the “Investor Relations” section.
[1]
See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures table for detailed
reconciliation of reported results to adjusted measures.
[2]
Adjusted gross and operating margins are calculated by dividing
adjusted gross profit and operating income, respectively, by
revenues. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted operating income are
derived by excluding the adjusted items. See reconciliation of
Non-GAAP Measures table for detailed reconciliation.
[3]
Adjusted 2018 EPS will exclude the Company’s realignment expenses,
the impact from other specific discrete events and below-the-line
foreign currency effects and utilizes year-end 2017 FX rates and
approximately 132 million fully diluted shares. _
FX headwind is calculated by comparing the difference between the
actual average FX rates of 2018 and the year-end 2017 spot rates
both as applied to our 2018 expectations, divided by the number of
shares expected for 2018.
About Flowserve
Flowserve Corp. is one of the world’s leading providers of fluid motion
and control products and services. Operating in more than 50 countries,
the company produces engineered and industrial pumps, seals and valves
as well as a range of related flow management services. More information
about Flowserve can be obtained by visiting the company’s Web site at www.flowserve.com.
Safe Harbor Statement: This news release includes forward-looking
statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of
1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are
made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words or phrases such as,
"may," "should," "expects," "could," "intends," "plans," "anticipates,"
"estimates," "believes," "forecasts," "predicts" or other similar
expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which
include, without limitation, earnings forecasts, statements relating to
our business strategy and statements of expectations, beliefs, future
plans and strategies and anticipated developments concerning our
industry, business, operations and financial performance and condition.
The forward-looking statements included in this news release are based
on our current expectations, projections, estimates and assumptions.
These statements are only predictions, not guarantees. Such
forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and
uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These risks and
uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from what is
forecast in such forward-looking statements, and include, without
limitation, the following: a portion of our bookings may not lead to
completed sales, and our ability to convert bookings into revenues at
acceptable profit margins; changes in global economic conditions and the
potential for unexpected cancellations or delays of customer orders in
our reported backlog; our dependence on our customers’ ability to make
required capital investment and maintenance expenditures; risks
associated with cost overruns on fixed-fee projects and in taking
customer orders for large complex custom engineered products; the
substantial dependence of our sales on the success of the oil and gas,
chemical, power generation and water management industries; the adverse
impact of volatile raw materials prices on our products and operating
margins; economic, political and other risks associated with our
international operations, including military actions or trade embargoes
that could affect customer markets, particularly North African, Russian
and Middle Eastern markets and global oil and gas producers, and
non-compliance with U.S. export/re-export control, foreign corrupt
practice laws, economic sanctions and import laws and regulations;
increased aging and slower collection of receivables, particularly in
Latin America and other emerging markets; our exposure to fluctuations
in foreign currency exchange rates, including in hyperinflationary
countries such as Venezuela and Argentina; our furnishing of products
and services to nuclear power plant facilities and other critical
processes; potential adverse consequences resulting from litigation to
which we are a party, such as litigation involving asbestos-containing
material claims; a foreign government investigation regarding our
participation in the United Nations Oil-for-Food Program; expectations
regarding acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses; our
relative geographical profitability and its impact on our utilization of
deferred tax assets, including foreign tax credits; the potential
adverse impact of an impairment in the carrying value of goodwill or
other intangible assets; our dependence upon third-party suppliers whose
failure to perform timely could adversely affect our business
operations; the highly competitive nature of the markets in which we
operate; environmental compliance costs and liabilities; potential work
stoppages and other labor matters; access to public and private sources
of debt financing; our inability to protect our intellectual property in
the U.S., as well as in foreign countries; obligations under our defined
benefit pension plans; our internal control over financial reporting may
not prevent or detect misstatements because of its inherent limitations,
including the possibility of human error, the circumvention or
overriding of controls, or fraud; the recording of increased deferred
tax asset valuation allowances in the future or the impact of tax law
changes on such deferred tax assets could affect our operating results;
if we are not able to successfully execute and realize the expected
financial benefits from our strategic realignment and other cost-savings
initiatives, our business could be adversely affected; ineffective
internal controls could impact the accuracy and timely reporting of our
business and financial results; and other factors described from time to
time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based
on information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no
obligation to update any forward-looking statement.
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S.
generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management
believes that non-GAAP financial measures which exclude certain
non-recurring items present additional useful comparisons between
current results and results in prior operating periods, providing
investors with a clearer view of the underlying trends of the business.
Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making
financial, operating, planning and compensation decisions and in
evaluating the Company's performance. Throughout our materials we refer
to non-GAAP measures as “Adjusted.” Non-GAAP financial measures, which
may be inconsistent with similarly captioned measures presented by other
companies, should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for,
the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
2018
2017
Sales
$
973,129
$
877,063
Cost of sales
(687,072
)
(631,603
)
Gross profit
286,057
245,460
Selling, general and administrative expense
(240,791
)
(252,530
)
Gain on sale of business
-
131,294
Net earnings from affiliates
1,445
2,654
Operating income
46,711
126,878
Interest expense
(14,939
)
(14,951
)
Interest income
1,330
641
Other expense, net
(4,770
)
(9,496
)
Earnings before income taxes
28,332
103,072
Provision for income taxes
(13,545
)
(60,887
)
Net earnings, including noncontrolling interests
14,787
42,185
Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1,567
)
(307
)
Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation
$
13,220
$
41,878
Net earnings per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common
shareholders:
Basic
$
0.10
$
0.32
Diluted
0.10
0.32
Cash dividends declared per share
$
0.19
$
0.19
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
As Reported (a)
Realignment (1)
Other Items
As Adjusted
Sales
$
973,129
$
-
$
-
$
973,129
Gross profit
286,057
(16,229
)
(7,713
)
(3
)
309,999
Gross margin
29.4
%
-
-
31.9
%
Selling, general and administrative expense
(240,791
)
(4,511
)
(14,912
)
(4
)
(221,368
)
Operating income
46,711
(20,740
)
(22,625
)
90,076
Operating income as a percentage of sales
4.8
%
-
-
9.3
%
Interest and other expense, net
(18,379
)
-
(4,062
)
(5
)
(14,317
)
Earnings before income taxes
28,332
(20,740
)
(26,687
)
75,759
Provision for income taxes
(13,545
)
4,721
(2
)
1,516
(6
)
(19,782
)
Tax Rate
47.8
%
22.8
%
5.7
%
26.1
%
Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation
$
13,220
$
(16,019
)
$
(25,171
)
$
54,410
Net earnings per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common
shareholders:
Basic
$
0.10
$
(0.12
)
$
(0.19
)
$
0.42
Diluted
$
0.10
$
(0.12
)
$
(0.19
)
$
0.41
Basic number of shares used for calculation
130,844
130,844
130,844
130,844
Diluted number of shares used for calculation
131,226
131,226
131,226
131,226
(a) Reported in conformity with U.S. GAAP
Notes:
(1) Represents realignment expense incurred as a result of
realignment programs
(2) Includes tax impact of items above
(3) Represents $7.7 million related to IPD divestiture write-down of
assets
(4) Represents $9.7 million related to IPD divestiture write-down of
assets, $2.4 million related to implementation costs for the
adoption of ASC 606 and $2.9 million related to Flowserve 2.0
transformation efforts
Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation
$
41,878
$
(24,064
)
$
36,498
$
29,444
Net earnings per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common
shareholders:
Basic
$
0.32
$
(0.18
)
$
0.28
$
0.23
Diluted
$
0.32
$
(0.18
)
$
0.28
$
0.22
Basic number of shares used for calculation
130,732
130,732
130,732
130,732
Diluted number of shares used for calculation
131,341
131,341
131,341
131,341
(a) Reported in conformity with U.S. GAAP
Notes:
(1) Represents realignment expense incurred as a result of
realignment programs
(2) Includes tax impact of items above
(3) Represents reserve for costs incurred related to a contract to
supply oil and gas platform equipment to an end user in Latin America
(4) Represents $1.4 million of SIHI integration costs and purchase
price adjustments ("PPA"), $26.0 million of Brazil property, plant
and equipment impairment charge and $0.4 million reserve for costs
incurred related to a contract to supply oil and gas platform
equipment to an end user in Latin America
(5) Represents gain related to the sale of Gestra business
(7) Includes tax impact of items above. There is no tax impact
associated with the Brazil property, plant and equipment impairment
charge
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
ENGINEERED PRODUCT DIVISION
Three Months Ended June 30,
(Amounts in millions, except percentages)
2018
2017
Bookings
$
505.7
$
465.1
Sales
480.7
427.7
Gross profit
148.2
130.8
Gross profit margin
30.8
%
30.6
%
SG&A
99.0
123.6
Segment operating income
51.0
9.8
Segment operating income as a percentage of sales
10.6
%
2.3
%
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT DIVISION
Three Months Ended June 30,
(Amounts in millions, except percentages)
2018
2017
Bookings
$
235.0
$
213.3
Sales
205.7
191.8
Gross profit
37.2
24.1
Gross profit margin
18.1
%
12.6
%
SG&A
58.0
52.9
Segment operating loss
(20.5
)
(28.6
)
Segment operating loss as a percentage of sales
(10.0
%)
(14.9
%)
FLOW CONTROL DIVISION
Three Months Ended June 30,
(Amounts in millions, except percentages)
2018
2017
Bookings
$
318.6
$
316.2
Sales
306.5
275.4
Gross profit
101.0
87.9
Gross profit margin
33.0
%
31.9
%
SG&A
53.9
54.6
Segment operating income
46.4
164.4
Segment operating income as a percentage of sales
15.1
%
59.7
%
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
2018
2017
Sales
$
1,893,083
$
1,743,381
Cost of sales
(1,335,593
)
(1,228,934
)
Gross profit
557,490
514,447
Selling, general and administrative expense
(469,966
)
(474,304
)
Gain on sale of business
-
131,294
Net earnings from affiliates
4,613
6,109
Operating income
92,137
177,546
Interest expense
(29,818
)
(29,646
)
Interest income
2,968
1,265
Other expense, net
(11,925
)
(21,483
)
Earnings before income taxes
53,362
127,682
Provision for income taxes
(22,116
)
(66,208
)
Net earnings, including noncontrolling interests
31,246
61,474
Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2,883
)
(545
)
Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation
$
28,363
$
60,929
Net earnings per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common
shareholders:
Basic
$
0.22
$
0.47
Diluted
0.22
0.46
Cash dividends declared per share
$
0.38
$
0.38
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
As Reported (a)
Realignment (1)
Other Items
As Adjusted
Sales
$
1,893,083
$
-
$
-
$
1,893,083
Gross profit
557,490
(23,385
)
(7,713
)
(3
)
588,588
Gross margin
29.4
%
-
-
31.1
%
Selling, general and administrative expense
(469,966
)
(8,829
)
(20,379
)
(4
)
(440,758
)
Gain on sale of business
-
-
-
-
Operating income
92,137
(32,214
)
(28,092
)
152,443
Operating income as a percentage of sales
4.9
%
-
-
8.1
%
Interest and other expense, net
(38,775
)
-
(12,014
)
(5
)
(26,761
)
Earnings before income taxes
53,362
(32,214
)
(40,106
)
125,682
Provision for income taxes
(22,116
)
7,016
(2
)
4,354
(6
)
(33,486
)
Tax Rate
41.4
%
21.8
%
10.9
%
26.6
%
Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation
$
28,363
$
(25,198
)
$
(35,752
)
$
89,313
Net earnings per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common
shareholders:
Basic
$
0.22
$
(0.19
)
$
(0.27
)
$
0.68
Diluted
$
0.22
$
(0.19
)
$
(0.27
)
$
0.68
Basic number of shares used for calculation
130,803
130,803
130,803
130,803
Diluted number of shares used for calculation
131,161
131,161
131,161
131,161
(a) Reported in conformity with U.S. GAAP
Notes:
(1) Represents realignment expense incurred as a result of
realignment programs
(2) Includes tax impact of items above
(3) Represents $7.7 million related to IPD divestiture write-down of
assets
(4) Represents $9.7 million related to IPD divestiture write-down of
assets, $7.3 million related to implementation costs for the
adoption of ASC 606 and $3.4 million related to Flowserve 2.0
transformation efforts
Net earnings attributable to Flowserve Corporation
$
60,929
$
(31,527
)
$
28,256
$
64,200
Net earnings per share attributable to Flowserve Corporation common
shareholders:
Basic
$
0.47
$
(0.24
)
$
0.22
$
0.49
Diluted
$
0.46
$
(0.24
)
$
0.22
$
0.49
Basic number of shares used for calculation
130,647
130,647
130,647
130,647
Diluted number of shares used for calculation
131,308
131,308
131,308
131,308
(a) Reported in conformity with U.S. GAAP
Notes:
(1) Represents realignment expense incurred as a result of
realignment programs
(2) Includes tax impact of items above
(3) Represents reserve for costs incurred related to a contract to
supply oil and gas platform equipment to an end user in Latin America
(4) Represents $2.0 million of SIHI integration costs and purchase
price adjustments ("PPA"), $26.0 million of Brazil property, plant
and equipment impairment charge and $0.4 million reserve for costs
incurred related to a contract to supply oil and gas platform
equipment to an end user in Latin America
(5) Represents gain related to the sale of Gestra business