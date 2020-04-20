Flowtech Fluidpower : Update on Results Announcements

|
FLOWTECH FLUIDPOWER PLC
('Flowtech Fluidpower', the 'Group' or 'Company')
Update on Results Announcements
London: Monday, 20 April 2020: AIM listed specialist technical fluid power products supplier Flowtech Fluidpower (LSE: symbol FLO), issues the following update on the timing of its results announcements:
The Company will issue its Q1 Trading Update on 21 April 2020 and confirms that virtual meetings with investors will proceed as planned. However, due to logistical challenges resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Company will not be in a position to release its audited accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 at this time. It is anticipated that these accounts will be released within the next two weeks whenwe expect to report a gross margin of 35.7%, underlying profit before tax* of £8.9m, net cashflow from operations of £13.2m and confirm year end net debt of £16.6m.
Note:
*Excludes acquisition costs, restructuring costs, share-based payment costs, amortisation of acquired intangibles and IFRS16 related adjustments
