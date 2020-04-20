Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Flowtech Fluidpower plc    FLO   GB00BM4NR742

FLOWTECH FLUIDPOWER PLC

(FLO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/20 05:09:43 am
64 GBp   -3.03%
05:16aFLOWTECH FLUIDPOWER : Update on Results Announcements
PU
04/02FLOWTECH FLUIDPOWER : Business Update - COVID-19;Notice of Final results
PU
03/27FLOWTECH FLUIDPOWER : Directorate Changes
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Flowtech Fluidpower : Update on Results Announcements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 05:16am EDT

NEWS RELEASE

Issued on behalf of Flowtech Fluidpower plc

Immediate Release

FLOWTECH FLUIDPOWER PLC

('Flowtech Fluidpower', the 'Group' or 'Company')

Update on Results Announcements

London: Monday, 20 April 2020: AIM listed specialist technical fluid power products supplier Flowtech Fluidpower (LSE: symbol FLO), issues the following update on the timing of its results announcements:

The Company will issue its Q1 Trading Update on 21 April 2020 and confirms that virtual meetings with investors will proceed as planned. However, due to logistical challenges resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Company will not be in a position to release its audited accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 at this time. It is anticipated that these accounts will be released within the next two weeks whenwe expect to report a gross margin of 35.7%, underlying profit before tax* of £8.9m, net cashflow from operations of £13.2m and confirm year end net debt of £16.6m.

Note:

*Excludes acquisition costs, restructuring costs, share-based payment costs, amortisation of acquired intangibles and IFRS16 related adjustments

ENQUIRIES:

FLOWTECH FLUIDPOWER PLC

Malcolm Diamond MBE, Non-Executive Chairman

Bryce Brooks, Chief Executive Officer

Russell Cash, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 44 (0) 1695 52796

Email: info@flowtechfluidpower.com

Corporate Marketing Manager: Eve Rigby Tel: 44 (0) 7384 254161

Zeus Capital Limited(Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

Andrew Jones, Kieran Russell (Corporate Finance)

Dominic King, John Goold (Sales & Broking)

Tel: 44 (0) 20 3829 5000

finnCap Limited(Joint Broker)

Ed Frisby, Kate Bannatyne (Corporate Finance)

Rhys Williams, Andrew Burdis (Sales & Broking)

Tel: 44 (0) 20 7220 0500

TooleyStreet Communications (IR and media relations)

Fiona Tooley

Tel: 44 (0) 7785 703523 or email: fiona@tooleystreet.com

Disclaimer

Flowtech FluidPower plc published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 09:15:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FLOWTECH FLUIDPOWER PLC
05:16aFLOWTECH FLUIDPOWER : Update on Results Announcements
PU
04/02FLOWTECH FLUIDPOWER : Business Update - COVID-19;Notice of Final results
PU
03/27FLOWTECH FLUIDPOWER : Directorate Changes
PU
02/13FLOWTECH FLUIDPOWER : 2019 Trading update & restructuring activities
PU
01/14FLOWTECH FLUIDPOWER : Trading Update - for the year to 31 December 2019
PU
2019FLOWTECH FLUIDPOWER : Director Share Option Award
PU
2019FLOWTECH FLUIDPOWER : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
2019FLOWTECH FLUIDPOWER : Trading update -nine month period to 30 Sept 2019
PU
2019CORRECTION : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
2019FLOWTECH FLUIDPOWER : Half-Year Report - six months ended 30 June 2019
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 113 M
EBIT 2019 9,80 M
Net income 2019 3,75 M
Debt 2019 16,6 M
Yield 2019 7,53%
P/E ratio 2019 11,2x
P/E ratio 2020 7,33x
EV / Sales2019 0,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
Capitalization 40,4 M
Chart FLOWTECH FLUIDPOWER PLC
Duration : Period :
Flowtech Fluidpower plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLOWTECH FLUIDPOWER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 165,50  GBp
Last Close Price 66,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 173%
Spread / Average Target 151%
Spread / Lowest Target 129%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bryce Rowan Brooks Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Malcolm McDonald Diamond Non-Executive Chairman
Nick Fossey Chief Operating Officer
Russell Cash CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Nigel John Richens Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLOWTECH FLUIDPOWER PLC-46.99%50
FASTENAL COMPANY-2.76%20 581
DIPLOMA PLC-18.92%2 322
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-29.52%1 818
TRUSCO NAKAYAMA CORPORATION-1.55%1 404
NOW INC.-48.84%635
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group