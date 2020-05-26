CalPortland signs new OK Raw Mill deal with FLSmidth





CalPortland awards FLSmidth an EPC contract for their Mojave Raw Mill Project.

In an agreement signed earlier this month, CalPortland has awarded a supply contract to FLSmidth for their Mojave Raw Mill Project. The scope of supply includes engineering, equipment and installation of a new OK 48-4 Raw Mill with a Condition Monitoring System and an ECS/ProcessExpert system.







CalPortland has a history of commitment to sustainability and energy-efficiency. The pursuit of sustainable production was a key driver in CalPortland's decision to purchase an FLSmidth OK Cement Mill for their Mojave plant in 2004. As it was then, efficiency was a key differentiator in the selection of the OK Raw Mill. As both mills share the same gearbox design, the plant can streamline maintenance and better manage inventory costs by sharing the one spare FLSmidth MAAG WPU-200 assembly.





“The new OK Raw Mill from FLSmidth will increase reliability and efficiency at our Mojave plant," says Bruce E. Shafer, SVP for Cement Operations at CalPortland. “This mill is a natural choice to continue on the sustainable journey we began years ago."





"CalPortland's continued confidence in our OK Mill platform demonstrates the strength of one of our flagship MissionZero offerings," says Rafael Martinez, VP FLSmidth Inc.





Despite the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, both parties committed to seeing this partnership realized. “This contract illustrates the ongoing need for cement and CalPortland’s long term commitment and planning. For both companies, it was a unique experience to participate in the complex series of meetings remotely. Despite the inherent challenges, the team had the focus to reach a timely resolution and get moving on a critical project.” says Bruce E. Shafer. “The contract is good news to a lot of people looking for signs of a recovering economy and new jobs being created", Rafael Martinez adds.





The mill is scheduled to be in operation in late 2021.





Contact:

Media Relations

Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com





About FLSmidth

FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and our 11,765 employees are present in more than 60 countries. In 2019, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 20.6 billion. For more information about FLSmidth, visit www.fls.com





About CalPortland

CalPortland Company is a major producer of cement, ready mixed concrete, aggregates, concrete products and asphalt in the western United States and Canada. Founded in 1891, CalPortland remains a leader in the industry through its commitment to quality, safety, customer service, technical excellence and environmental leadership. The company maintains its headquarters in Glendora, California. For more information about CalPortland Company, visit www.calportland.com





Attachment