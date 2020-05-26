Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  FLSmidth & Co    FLS   DK0010234467

FLSMIDTH & CO

(FLS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 05/26 10:59:58 am
185.5 DKK   +4.04%
12:53pCalPortland signs new OK Raw Mill deal with FLSmidth
GL
05/18Ailing icon Thyssenkrupp seeks partners for steel, warship units
RE
04/28FLSmidth & Co. Group Interim Report for Q1 2020
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CalPortland signs new OK Raw Mill deal with FLSmidth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 12:53pm EDT


CalPortland awards FLSmidth an EPC contract for their Mojave Raw Mill Project.

In an agreement signed earlier this month, CalPortland has awarded a supply contract to FLSmidth for their Mojave Raw Mill Project. The scope of supply includes engineering, equipment and installation of a new OK 48-4 Raw Mill with a Condition Monitoring System and an ECS/ProcessExpert system.


CalPortland has a history of commitment to sustainability and energy-efficiency.  The pursuit of sustainable production was a key driver in CalPortland's decision to purchase an FLSmidth OK Cement Mill for their Mojave plant in 2004. As it was then, efficiency was a key differentiator in the selection of the OK Raw Mill. As both mills share the same gearbox design, the plant can streamline maintenance and better manage inventory costs by sharing the one spare FLSmidth MAAG WPU-200 assembly.


“The new OK Raw Mill from FLSmidth will increase reliability and efficiency at our Mojave plant," says Bruce E. Shafer, SVP for Cement Operations at CalPortland. “This mill is a natural choice to continue on the sustainable journey we began years ago."


"CalPortland's continued confidence in our OK Mill platform demonstrates the strength of one of our flagship MissionZero offerings," says Rafael Martinez, VP FLSmidth Inc.


Despite the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, both parties committed to seeing this partnership realized. “This contract illustrates the ongoing need for cement and CalPortland’s long term commitment and planning. For both companies, it was a unique experience to participate in the complex series of meetings remotely. Despite the inherent challenges, the team had the focus to reach a timely resolution and get moving on a critical project.” says Bruce E. Shafer. “The contract is good news to a lot of people looking for signs of a recovering economy and new jobs being created", Rafael Martinez adds.


The mill is scheduled to be in operation in late 2021.


Contact:

Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com


About FLSmidth
FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and our 11,765 employees are present in more than 60 countries. In 2019, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 20.6 billion. For more information about FLSmidth, visit www.fls.com


About CalPortland
CalPortland Company is a major producer of cement, ready mixed concrete, aggregates, concrete products and asphalt in the western United States and Canada. Founded in 1891, CalPortland remains a leader in the industry through its commitment to quality, safety, customer service, technical excellence and environmental leadership. The company maintains its headquarters in Glendora, California. For more information about CalPortland Company, visit www.calportland.com


Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FLSMIDTH & CO
12:53pCalPortland signs new OK Raw Mill deal with FLSmidth
GL
05/18Ailing icon Thyssenkrupp seeks partners for steel, warship units
RE
04/28FLSmidth & Co. Group Interim Report for Q1 2020
GL
03/26FLSMIDTH & CO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/23Guidance suspended, dividend withdrawn and Annual General Meeting postponed
GL
03/12FLSMIDTH : Large shareholder announcement - Citadel Securities GP LLC (and its s..
GL
03/10Large shareholder announcement - Citadel Securities GP LLC (and its subsidiar..
GL
03/09FLSMIDTH : Insider trading
GL
02/28FLSmidth appoints Mikko Tepponen as Chief Digital Officer
GL
02/25NOTICE TO CONVENE the Annual General Meeting of FLSmidth & Co. A/S
GL
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2020 17 737 M
EBIT 2020 724 M
Net income 2020 454 M
Debt 2020 2 106 M
Yield 2020 3,30%
P/E ratio 2020 22,3x
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,62x
EV / Sales2021 0,56x
Capitalization 8 925 M
Chart FLSMIDTH & CO
Duration : Period :
FLSmidth & Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLSMIDTH & CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 209,40 DKK
Last Close Price 178,30 DKK
Spread / Highest target 45,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Schulz Group Chief Executive Officer
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Mette Dobel Director & Global Product Manager
Tom Knutzen Vice Chairman
Søren Quistgaard Larsen Director & Proposal Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLSMIDTH & CO-32.82%1 304
CHINA NATIONAL CHEMICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-13.51%3 850
SAMSUNG ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-41.93%1 761
NICHIAS CORPORATION-16.16%1 438
TAIKISHA LTD.-16.43%1 026
OUTOTEC OYJ-25.70%849
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group