Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  FLSmidth & Co    FLS   DK0010234467

FLSMIDTH & CO (FLS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FLSmidth : Annual Report 2018 for FLSmidth & Co.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 06:08am EST

Company Announcement No. 2-2018, 31 January 2019

Solid operating results and modestly positive outlook for 2019

Strongest order intake in six years

2018 highlights

·       Strong order intake

·       Revenue growth resumed

·       Strong performance in Mining

·       Steps taken to improve profitability in Cement

·       Low free cash flow

 

"The high order intake in 2018 is due to an improving mining market, but it also reflects the performance of our organisation, our position and strong lifecycle solutions. This combination lays a good foundation for future growth," commented Group CEO Thomas Schulz.

Revenue grew by 4% in 2018. The 13% growth in the order intake was attributable to Mining delivering 24% growth, especially driven by copper, while Cement was unchanged. The strong order intake bodes well for revenue growth in 2019.

EBITA was up by 5% in line with revenue, and the EBITA margin increased slightly to 8.5% from 8.4%.

The cash flow from operating activities was impacted by significant negative developments in discontinued activities, and the free cash flow amounted to only DKK 100m.

The return on capital employed rose to 11.0% from 10.4% in 2017 as a result of the higher EBITA and lower capital employed.

The proposed dividend is DKK 9 per share (2018: DKK 8).

Guidance for 2019
FLSmidth guides for revenue of DKK 19-21bn (2018: DKK 18.8bn) and an EBITA margin of 9-10% (2018: 8.5%). The return on capital employed (ROCE) is expected to be 12-14% (2018: 11.0%).

The positive trend in the mining industry is expected to continue in 2019 modestly, while cement market conditions are expected to be stable with global macroeconomic uncertainties for both industries.

Group CEO Thomas Schulz commented: "Both our cement and mining customers are constantly pursuing productivity improvements. As Productivity Provider #1, we are in the right spot to support their agenda and by taking innovation and digitalization to the next level, we will be an even stronger business partner going forward. Additional factors that will strengthen our competitiveness are our ongoing efforts to standardise our product offering and leverage our unique customer insight," said Thomas Schulz.

Contacts

Investors
Nicolai Mauritzen, tel +45 36 18 18 51, nicm@flsmidth.com

Media
Sofie Karen Lindberg, tel +45 30 93 18 77, skl@flsmidth.com


Key figures 2018

(DKKm) Q4 2018 Q4 2017 Change (%) 2018 2017 Change (%)
Order intake (gross) 4,503 4,836 -7% 21,741 19,170 13%
- of which service order intake 2,680 2,693 0% 10,907 10,710 2%
Service order intake share 60% 56%   50% 56%  
Order backlog 16,218 13,654 19% 16,218 13,654 19%
Revenue 5,450 4,943 10% 18,750 18,000 4%
- of which service revenue 2,613 2,583 1% 10,208 10,473 -3%
Service revenue share 48% 52%   54% 58%  
Gross profit 1,312 1,234 6% 4,693 4,597 2%
Gross margin 24.1% 25.0%   25.0% 25.5%  
EBITDA before special non-recurring items 582 493 18% 1,826 1,732 5%
EBITA 511 465 10% 1,585 1,515 5%
EBITA margin 9.4% 9.4%   8.5% 8.4%  
EBIT 419 372 13% 1,220 1,115 9%
EBIT margin 7.7% 7.5%   6.5% 6.2%  
Profit 169 (185)   635 74 758%
CFFO 97 546 -82% 385 1,065 -64%
Free cash flow 46 602 -92% 100 952 -89%
Net working capital 2,200 1,833 +20% 2,200 1,833 +20%
Net interest-bearing debt (1,922) (1,545) +24% (1,922) (1,545) +24%

 

For additional information, go to the Investors at www.flsmidth.com

 

FLSmidth delivers sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions to our customers enabling them to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and our 11,400 employees are present in more than 60 countries. In 2018, FLSmidth generated a revenue of DKK 18.8 billion. www.flsmidth.com

  



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: FLSmidth via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FLSMIDTH & CO
06:08aFLSMIDTH : Annual Report 2018 for FLSmidth & Co.
GL
01/25FLSMIDTH : signs contract for large cement plant in Ethiopia
AQ
01/25FLSMIDTH : to help expand Utkal Alumina Internationals refinery
AQ
01/24FLSMIDTH : to expand Hindalco's Alumina Refinery in Odisha, India
AQ
01/24FLSMIDTH : signs contract for large cement plant in Ethiopia
AQ
01/24FLSMIDTH : signs contract for large cement plant in Ethiopia
GL
01/23FLSMIDTH : transports largest-ever WPV gear unit to Bangladesh
AQ
01/18FLSMIDTH : Annual Report 2018
AQ
01/15FLSMIDTH : exits bulk material handling business
AQ
01/10FLSMIDTH : wins equipment order in Paraguay
AQ
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2018 18 776 M
EBIT 2018 1 349 M
Net income 2018 780 M
Debt 2018 1 281 M
Yield 2018 2,58%
P/E ratio 2018 20,19
P/E ratio 2019 14,96
EV / Sales 2018 0,96x
EV / Sales 2019 0,85x
Capitalization 16 687 M
Chart FLSMIDTH & CO
Duration : Period :
FLSmidth & Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FLSMIDTH & CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 387  DKK
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Schulz Chief Executive Officer
Vagn Ove Sørensen Chairman
Lars Vestergaard Chief Financial Officer & Group Executive VP
Mette Dobel Director & Global Product Manager
Tom Knutzen Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FLSMIDTH & CO11.09%2 570
CHINA NATIONAL CHEMICAL ENGINEERING CO.2.43%4 019
SAMSUNG ENGINEERING CO LTD--.--%2 967
NICHIAS CORPORATION1.74%1 167
TAIKISHA LTD-2.16%919
TOYO ENGINEERING CORP10.99%243
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.