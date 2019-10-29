FLSmidth & Co. Group Interim Report for Q3 2019

Company Announcement No. 11-2019, 29 October 2019

Record high service order intake, unsatisfactory profitability

Highlights for Q3 2019



Revenue increased by 9%

EBITA increased 8%

EBITA margin declined to 8.0%

Strong service order intake

Lower capital order intake

Positive free cash flow

FLSmidth’s order intake for the third quarter of 2019 amounted to DKK 4,571m – a decline of 36% compared to the third quarter last year. The performance is explained by a sharp decline in the capital order intake that was partly offset by a record high service order intake, combined with the exceptionally strong comparative quarter in 2018 which included two large cement plant orders worth a total of about DKK 1.9bn.

The order backlog decreased to DKK 16,088m from DKK 16,762m at the end of Q2 2019.

FLSmidth Group CEO, Thomas Schulz, commented: “Global economic headwinds combined with challenges regarding license to operate have led to a more cautious outlook for mining capital investments. The social license to operate is becoming an increasingly important issue and is now considered a top risk for mining companies. This has caused some projects to be postponed. On the other hand, we are seeing growing interest in our sustainable technologies and tailings management, which can help mining companies maximise safety and attain a license to operate. Sustainability is also gaining traction in the cement industry, and customers looking to reduce their environmental footprint and enhance productivity are increasingly taking an interest in our pyro upgrades, including our Low-NOx calciner technology and our HOTDISC® systems."

Financial performance

Revenue developed according to the expected phasing for the year and increased 9% for the Group, driven by 26% growth in Mining.

EBITA was up by 8% to DKK 377m, while the EBITA margin decreased to 8.0% from 8.1% in Q3 2018. The margin in Mining was affected by some projects which delivered lower profit than anticipated. Profitability in Cement improved as expected.

Average capital employed amounted to DKK 15.0bn in Q3 2019. This was an increase of DKK 0.6bn over Q3 2018, mainly related to working capital and the acquisition of IMP Automation Group. ROCE increased to 11.2% due to the higher EBITA over the past 12 months, partly offset by higher an increase in capital employed. Positive free cash flow resulted in a DKK 109m reduction of net debt.

On 11 October, FLSmidth revised its full-year financial guidance.

Thomas Schulz commented: “We maintain growth in revenue and a good momentum in our service order intake. We have, however, seen an unfavourable development in our business mix over the year, and the postponement of capital orders has disrupted our workflow and caused under absorption. In addition, some mining projects have delivered lower profit than anticipated. In the context of recent market developments and financial performance, we will accelerate ongoing business improvement initiatives which will add costs this year as well. As a result, we revised our full year guidance earlier in October. I am confident that the business improvements in combination with the reassessment of the profitability on Mining capital projects going forward will create a strong foundation for delivering sustainable profitable growth and shareholder value.”

The expected financial impact of the business improvement initiatives is an annual EBITA improvement of DKK 100m with a full run-rate from end of 2020 and implementation costs around DKK 150m.

Guidance

On 11 October, FLSmidth adjusted its full-year guidance (Company announcement no. 10-2019) as follows:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of DKK 20-21bn (prior to 11 October: expected to be at the higher end of the DKK 19-21bn range).

The EBITA margin is expected to be around 8% (prior to 11 October: expected to be at the lower end of the 9-10% range).

Return on capital employed is expected to be 10-12% (prior to 11 October: 12-14%).

There are no changes to this guidance.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Nicolai Mauritzen, tel +45 36 18 18 51, nicm@flsmidth.com



Media Relations

Fleming Voetmann, tel +45 53 81 51 28, fleming.voetmann@flsmidth.com



Key figures Q3 2019

(DKKm) Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Change (%) Q1-Q3

2019 Q1-Q3

2018 Change (%) Order intake (gross) 4,571 7,164 -36% 15,165 17,238 -12% - of which service order intake 2,928 2,569 14% 8,360 8,227 2% Service order intake share 64% 36% 55% 48% Order backlog 16,088 17,228 -7% 16,088 17,228 -7% Revenue 4,736 4,335 9% 14,624 13,300 10% - of which service revenue 2,703 2,489 9% 7,911 7,595 4% Service revenue share 57% 57% 54% 57% Gross profit 1,126 1,126 0% 3,522 3,381 4% Gross profit margin 23.8% 26.0% 24.1% 25.4% EBITDA

before special non-recurring items 459 408 13% 1,428 1,244 15% EBITA 377 350 8% 1,176 1,074 9% EBITA margin 8.0% 8.1% 8.0% 8.1% EBIT 294 254 16% 893 801 11% EBIT margin 6.2% 5.9% 6.1% 6.0% Profit 190 162 17% 549 466 18% CFFO 244 357 621 288 Free cash flow 133 248 52 54 Net working capital 2,624 1,809 45% 2,624 1,809 45% Net interest-bearing debt 2,693 1,942 39% 2,693 1,942 39%



