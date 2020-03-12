503 Backend fetch failed

FLSmidth: Large shareholder announcement - Citadel Securities GP LLC (and its subsidiaries)

03/12/2020 | 01:14pm EDT

Company announcement 7-2020, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK



Pursuant to Section 29 of the Securities Trading Act, FLSmidth has been informed that Kenneth C. Griffin (ultimate beneficial owner of Citadel) has reduced his holding of FLSmidth shares to a total 2,517,236 FLSmidth & Co. A/S shares, which corresponds to 4.91168% of the total nominal share capital in FLSmidth & Co. A/S.


Contacts

Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com


Investor Relations
Nicolai Mauritzen, +45 30 93 18 51, nicm@flsmidth.com

FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and our 11,765 employees are present in more than 60 countries. In 2019, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 20.6 billion. www.flsmidth.com

Financials (DKK)
Sales 2020 19 850 M
EBIT 2020 1 331 M
Net income 2020 855 M
Debt 2020 1 945 M
Yield 2020 4,98%
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
P/E ratio 2021 9,24x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
EV / Sales2021 0,52x
Capitalization 9 260 M
Income Statement Evolution
