FLSmidth: Large shareholder announcement - Citadel Securities GP LLC (and its subsidiaries)

Pursuant to Section 29 of the Securities Trading Act, FLSmidth has been informed that Kenneth C. Griffin (ultimate beneficial owner of Citadel) has reduced his holding of FLSmidth shares to a total 2,517,236 FLSmidth & Co. A/S shares, which corresponds to 4.91168% of the total nominal share capital in FLSmidth & Co. A/S.





