FLSMIDTH & CO (FLS)
FLSmidth : The two large cement plant orders in Central America are now effective

09/27/2018 | 02:14pm CEST

Company Announcement No. 8-2018, Copenhagen

The previously announced signed contracts for two cement plants in Central America (Company Announcement No. 6-2018 on 4 August 2018) are now effective, as FLSmidth - among several other conditions - has received the agreed down payment.

FLSmidth has been awarded two contracts: one for a greenfield cement plant and the other for a brownfield cement plant, together worth more than EUR 250 million which will be part of the order intake for the third quarter of 2018.

The plants will be located in Central America and will supply cement mainly to their local markets. The expected commissioning is within 24 to 36 months and once operational, the cement plants will have a capacity of 2,000 and 3,500 tonnes per day, respectively.

Both contracts include design and engineering, equipment supply, automation systems, training as well as advisory services for installation and commissioning.

"These orders mark the culmination of a close collaboration between the customer and FLSmidth and demonstrates our ability to work with contractors from anywhere in the world based on our experience and competencies from the cement industry, our global presence, and the know-how of our 12,000 employees," said Jan Kjaersgaard, President, Cement. He continued: "We are extremely proud to have been chosen as supplier of these two cement plants."

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risk and uncertainty.

Contacts Investors Relations
Pernille Friis Andersen, tel +45 36 18 18 87, pefa@flsmidth.com
Nicolai Mauritzen, tel +45 36 18 18 51, nicm@flsmidth.com

Contacts Media Relations
Sofie Karen Lindberg, tel +45 30 93 18 77, skl@flsmidth.com

FLSmidth delivers sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. As the market-leading supplier of engineering, equipment and service solutions, FLSmidth improves performance, drives down costs, and reduces the environmental impact of operations. Present in more than 50 countries and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, the Group and its 11,700 employees generated revenue of DKK 18 billion in 2017. www.flsmidth.com



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: FLSmidth via Globenewswire
